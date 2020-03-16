Emmis Acquires Lencore's Sound Masking Unit In Open Office Play

EMMS is diversifying away from its radio station business with the deal, but has provided little in the way of details, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

Quick Take

Emmis Communications (EMMS) has announced the acquisition of the sound masking business of Lencore Acoustics for $75.1 million.

Lencore has developed technologies that transform work environments into productive spaces for heads down work and collaboration.

With the deal, EMMS is using a large amount of its cash to acquire a firm in what appears to be a relatively slow growing sound masking industry, notwithstanding management’s different assertion.

Also, given the lack of disclosure about the unit’s sales, profitability and impact on Emmis’ financials, investors are left to wait in the dark until we learn those details in a future announcement. My bias on the stock therefore Neutral.

Target Company

Woodbury, New York-based Lencore was founded to create electronic technologies to provide sound masking and audio distribution capabilities across a full broadband spectrum of noise frequencies via its i.Net system.

Management is headed by President Jonathan S. Leonard, who was educated at Hofstra University.

Below is an overview video of the company's sound masking system:

Source: LencoreAcoustics

Lencore’s sound masking primary offerings include:

Remote control & configuration

Fire annunciation integration

Zoning programmability

The company counts as customers major international firms in the Fortune 500 across all industry verticals.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for sound masking technologies is expected to reach $171 million by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing need for smart spaces in work environments, quieter HVAC systems, need for high-quality ceiling tiles and the desire for increased speech privacy.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Cambridge Sound Management

K.R. Moeller Associates

Soundmask Global

Speech Privacy Systems

AtlasIED

AET

SoftDB

Jade Communications

Pro Circuit

Dukane AV

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Emmis disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $75.1 million in a form 8-K filing, but management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of November 30, 2019 Emmis had $111.3 million in cash and equivalents and $126.9 million in total liabilities of which $55.7 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended November 30, 2019 was a negative ($400,000).

In the past 12 months, Emmis’s stock price has fallen 20.7% vs. the U.S. Media industry’s fall of 9.0% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 6.2%, as the EMMS chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $48,420,000 Enterprise Value $10,780,000 Price / Sales 0.42 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.10 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 1.30 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $22,250,000 Revenue Growth Rate -0.60% Earnings Per Share [TTM] (Continuing Ops) $0.90

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s last twelve months growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $9.63 versus the current price of $2.77, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

However, the above assumptions are based on a trailing-twelve-month earnings per share of $0.90, which may not be indicative of the firm’s future earnings potential.

Commentary

EMMS has acquired Lencore’s sound masking unit as part of its transition away from being just a pure radio station owner and into a more diversified business.

As Emmis Chairman and CEO Jeff Smulyan stated in the deal announcement,

Emmis' experience in building best-in-class operations, coupled with its unique people-first culture is the perfect fit to complement the talented Lencore team, and will give them the resources and support necessary to grow the business. We believe that the continued move toward open-concept offices makes effective sound masking solutions more and more important. We're excited about where this business can go.

So, the deal for Lencore’s sound masking unit is a play on open-concept offices.

EMMS has been monetizing its existing assets to fund a war chest for acquisitions and it appears Lencore is a major step in that regard.

Lencore has many large enterprises as customers, so perhaps the deal makes sense as an entry point into those customer relationships for other purposes.

The sound masking business per se isn’t a very large business and it has a relatively low forecast growth rate through 2025, so the choice of Lencore for an acquisition that uses up $75 million in cash is a bit puzzling.

Notably, EMMS provided no change in financial guidance nor did it provide information about Lencore’s sound masking unit’s profitability or lack thereof, so investors are left largely in the dark about the effects of the acquisition on the firm’s forward financial results.

Given these elements, my bias on the stock at its current level is Neutral, at least until we learn more details on how Lencore’s sound masking unit acquisition will play out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.