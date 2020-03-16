Oil - Thinking Through The Physical Market Situation

Lower demand + price war will result in the displacement of crude. Contango structure would have to get to a level that incentivizes crude storage hoarding, but we are still far away from that.

All-in-all, the demand-driven price drop is crushing refinery margins and likely leading to lower refinery throughput. For refineries that are unable to procure very discounted Saudi crude, they will have to lower throughput reducing demand for crude. Producers that have failed to discount their crude to match the Saudi discount will get lower demand and result in lower exports.

We layout the scenarios we think will happen in the physical oil market below.

A good rule of thumb is that if refinery margins and oil prices are declining simultaneously, then it's a demand related issue and not a supply one.

Welcome to the physical oil market edition of Oil Markets Daily!

The situation has been so fluid across the globe and more so in the physical oil market.

The situation we are witnessing now is a full-blown demand-driven price decline. None of the "threatened" supplies have made it to the global oil markets yet with the Saudis only exporting ~6.8 mb/d so far this month. The OPEC+ agreement is expected to end at the end of March, and we have the Saudis increasing crude exports to ~10 mb/d.

As you can see in the chart we posted above, the 3-2-1 crack spreads vs. WTI have fallen off a cliff. A good rule of thumb is that if refinery margins and oil prices are declining simultaneously, then it's a demand related issue and not a supply one.

For the time being, we do not have any clear sense of just how much demand will be destroyed in the short term. But Trafigura and IHS have estimated the demand drop to be as large as ~10 mb/d in March and April. One thing to keep in mind is to use China as a good benchmark for demand drop.

In February, Chinese oil demand dropped by ~4 mb/d out of ~13 mb/d or a drop of ~31%. Europe/Euroasia and US combined use ~40 mb/d. An equivalent shut down would cause ~12 mb/d of demand lost.

So far, there's no shutdown equivalent to the size of China, but you can use these figures to get a good sense of how much demand is being impacted.

As for the crude flow situation globally, once the US starts to buy SPR combined with the Saudis flooding the European market, we think the following things will happen:

WTI will trade at par or premium to Brent. US crude exports will drop boosting crude storage builds in the US. The US to China crude exports will rise as Brent to Dubai is now negative. Russian crude exports will fall if producers fail to discount Urals to match Saudi OSP cut to Europe. Iraq crude exports will fall as Saudi/UAE discounts are greater than Iraq. Demand drop combined with OSP cut from Saudi implies more market share and not necessarily the same amount of oil sold from others resulting in displacement.

Over the last week, we have heard the Saudis rejecting additional crude export requests from Asian refineries. The reason being is that the Saudis are 100% focused on targeting Russian crude exports in Europe. In February alone, Russia exported ~3 mb/d to Europe. So, it's very interesting when you consider that Saudi's export increase of ~3 mb/d is primarily targeted at Europe.

In addition, we have not seen Urals sell-off very much to Brent indicating the Russians aren't willing to go into a price war in April.

With the Saudis selling their crude at -$10/bbl to -$12/bbl to Europe, we have a hard time seeing how Russia could compete in that price environment.

At $30 Brent today, Saudi is selling crude at $18 to $20/bbl. For the Russians to match those discounts, it would have to be selling closer to $18/bbl. Will the Russians really do that?

We don't think so, so we expect Russian crude exports to fall in April and producers to store the oil rather than going into a full-blown price war.

Other producers like Iraq that were reluctant to discount their benchmark crude will also see much lower demand. A falling demand environment combined with a price war will likely result in displacement, so we expect to see Iraq crude exports drop as well.

Conclusion

All-in-all, the demand-driven price drop is crushing refinery margins and likely leading to lower refinery throughput. For refineries that are unable to procure very discounted Saudi crude, they will have to lower throughput reducing demand for crude. Producers that have failed to discount their crude to match the Saudi discount will get lower demand and result in lower exports.

Saudi's specific targeting of Russia's market share in Europe is going to leave a noticeable dent in April. With Urals trading at a premium to the discounted Saudi crude, Russian producers will have to either match the discount or reduce exports.

In the end, lower demand + price war will result in the displacement of crude. Contango structure would have to get to a level that incentivizes crude storage hoarding, but we are still far away from that.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.