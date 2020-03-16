Investing In A Minefield

If you haven't done so already, selling some positions into rallies and/or hedging is advisable. Nobody knows how bad this will get but there is little doubt it could become very bad.

Stimulus can only do so much, it should be mainly focus on the direct victims, as this will also limits the spread of the virus.

The immediate worries should be the risk of the healthcare system getting overrun. Given the limited capacity margins, this is a distinct possibility.

The next phase is limiting the spread which necessitates much more economically costly measures, compounding the damage coming from abroad.

Things are getting to get worse, likely to be a lot worse. The U.S. is now passed the containment phase.

We understood early on that the new virus provided a serious threat to economies and markets (not to speak about the health of people). We spoke of misplaced market euphoria at the start of February and warned of a U.S. recession a couple of weeks later.

We're not virologists, but the fact that China closed down much of their economy is what put us on that path. In our view, they would not do that unless they absolutely have to -- any alternative must be even worse.

As we know for sure that things will get worse before they get better, it's likely the healthcare system will get overwhelmed and big measures to increase social distancing will be necessary.

The health outcomes will likely be catastrophic, but we'll leave that to other publications; here we'll concentrate on the impact these measures will have on the economy. This isn't likely to be too dissimilar from what happened in China.

With the right measures, the U.S. could also ultimately contain the situation, like is seemingly happening in China. There are only a limited number of ways in which the spread of the coronavirus can be limited (by no means mutually exclusive):

Test and isolate Mass surveillance (stuff like tracking contacts, peoples mobility, etc.) Mobilize the population (voluntary social distancing) Forced lockdowns (forced social distancing)

The U.S. bungled the testing in a big way and the ramp up is too late to be able to identify all the infected people and their contacts. America is also not good at mass surveillance (which is what helped in China) and mobilizing the population is not easy if a substantial part of that has been told 'this is just like the common flu, things are under control and the panic is engineered for political purposes.'

Mobilizing the population to self-quarantine and take every precautionary measure has been a substantial part in the successful examples of containment in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

The upshot is that the U.S. is passed the containment phase and is now in the limitation phase, which means a big reliance on forced social distancing (canceling social gatherings, traffic, closing institutions like schools and universities, lockdowns, etc.).

But here too, time is of the essence as we know that:

The number of real cases are a multiple of the detected cases, especially in the U.S. where testing has been so limited.

Time is of the essence. The longer countries wait on total lockdown, the more casualties there will be.

On the latter point, from an article by Thomas Pueyo that really is required reading (Medium):

In this theoretical model that resembles loosely Hubei, waiting one more day creates 40% more cases! So, maybe, if the Hubei authorities had declared the lockdown on 1/22 instead of 1/23, they might have reduced the number of cases by a staggering 20k. And remember, these are just cases. Mortality would be much higher, because not only would there be directly 40% more deaths. There would also be a much higher collapse of the healthcare system, leading to a mortality rate up to 10x higher as we saw before. So a one-day difference in social distancing measures can end exploding the number of deaths in your community by multiplying more cases and higher fatality rate.

Total lockdown will have a major economic impact. The U.S. is also hampered in other ways:

Fragmented healthcare system

Lots of uninsured and under-insured people

Surprise billing

Little in the way of paid sick leaf or parental leave

While not exclusive for the U.S., there are a lot of people on hourly wages, zero hours contracts ("the gig economy" etc.) and unemployed (which, with the economy rapidly decelerating will increase).

Stimulus

Stimulus should have four goals:

Repair what keeps people from testing and/or staying home Increase surge capacity in hospitals Sector-specific relief for the casualties of the crisis and measures (airlines, cruise lines etc.) General demand stimulus

Protect the vulnerable

The first is self-evident as people going for a test (when available) or staying at home and self-isolate when experiencing symptoms (or having been in contact with those that have) should not be afraid of financial consequences. Not just for themselves, this helps limiting the spread!

Well, there is a bill now, but it falls way short, covering only 20% of the workers, leaving out companies over 500 employees which comprises 54% of the workforce. Many of these large companies have some form of voluntary sick pay but many of these might be too limited and companies with less than 50 employees can ask for exemptions.

This watering down of the bill was on behest of the White House, it's an improvement on the situation but not nearly what is needed. What is needed is simple; everyone feeling symptoms should not face any financial consequences from staying home as this risks they will still go to work and infect others.

Surge capacity

Increasing the surge capacity in hospitals is also extremely important. Take in the following (The Hill):

A top health official in Ohio estimated on Thursday that more than 100,000 people in the state have coronavirus, a shockingly high number that underscores the limited testing so far.

They are saying 1% of the Ohio population is already likely infected. Also keep in mind, the figures are doubling every six days and Ohio isn't a main hot-spot at the moment. Then there is this (The Hill, our emphasis):

Statistical models meant to project the potential reach of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease suggest more than a million Americans could die if the nation does not take swift action to stop its spread as quickly as possible. At least three different models built by epidemiology experts suggest that millions of Americans will contract the coronavirus, even in optimistic projections, based on what they know of its spread in China and the United States so far. One model from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested that between 160 million and 210 million Americans could contract the disease over as long as a year. Based on mortality data and current hospital capacity, the number of deaths under the CDC's scenarios ranged from 200,000 to as many as 1.7 million. It found as many as 21 million people might need hospitalization, a daunting figure in a nation with just about 925,000 hospital beds.

You might want to let that sink in for a moment. If that's anywhere near accurate (because of the lack of testing, there are large degrees of uncertainty) hospital capacity is not nearly enough. Much more capacity needs to become available pretty soon, from the NYT:

Our country has only 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. That’s fewer than in Italy (3.2), China (4.3) and South Korea (12.3), all of which have had struggles... It’s estimated that we have about 45,000 intensive care unit beds in the United States. In a moderate outbreak, about 200,000 Americans would need one... A recent report from the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins estimated that there were about 160,000 ventilators available for patient care.

You might also want to study that article for other capacity bottlenecks, like IC beds, ventilators, respiratory therapists, protective gear for doctors and nurses, etc.

A quick calculation, based on the Ohio estimate above (1% of the population infected). Of that 1% (which would be 3.2M people, but this is doubling every 6 days), 10%-20% require hospitalization. You can do the math.

Bailouts

Bailing out whole sectors of the economy is fraught with economic and political problems (accusations of favoring friends, campaign donors, etc.), but there are sectors that are experiencing a major impact, like the airline industry, which are crucial for a functioning economy (like the financial sector in 2008-09, however unpopular that bailout was).

Demand

A sort of stimulus plan is now in the works which, sensibly, contains measures to lift financial barriers to self-quarantine and testing as we argued above. This is absolutely necessary as it not only helps the most vulnerable, it creates demand and, crucially, limits the spreading of the virus.

There is talk of a payroll tax cut or even tax holiday until the end of the year. The latter would certainly bring considerable bang for the buck, but there are several problems with that:

It doesn't target the most vulnerable

It blows a massive hole in public finances

It's politically fraught with problems

Since it is only targeting people who are employed, it doesn't target the most vulnerable, who need help for reasons set out above. It would be a better idea just to give every American a check. According to a study done with the Penn Wharton Budget Model:

The payroll tax holiday would cost the federal government $807 billion if the holiday were run from April 1 through December 31, 2020.

Households in the bottom 20 percent of the income distribution—those households with the highest willingness to spend their tax savings—would receive about 2 percent of the total tax cut and only a third of these households would see any tax benefit due to their low levels of taxable income, limiting the policy’s stimulus potential.

The payroll tax holiday would have little net impact on the short-run economy, but the additional federal deficits resulting from the holiday would crowd out productive investment and slow the long-run economy by 0.1 percent in 2030 and 0.2 percent in 2050.

For starters, rational expectations economics has a dim view about the effectiveness of temporary tax cuts. Circumstances are also unlikely to be conducive to foster people to keep spending if social gatherings and stuff like sports games, restaurants and bars are closed due to lockdown and people are afraid for their jobs, their health even. That is, much of it is likely to be saved, greatly reducing its effectiveness.

Political problems

It could very well run into political trouble:

Public finances

Trojan horse

History

This tax holiday comes from some of the same people who warned about the state of the public finances and hence were against any stimulus in the aftermath of the financial crisis a decade ago.

It's not widely realized that the post-financial crisis recovery was seriously hobbled by considerable fiscal drag, it was the first recovery on record in which public sector employment actually shrank:

Given this history, questions about its effectiveness versus alternative measures, and the fear it will be used later to cut Social Security and Medicare (which payroll taxes bankroll and are already under threat in the latest government budget proposal) are making Democrats very reluctant players here.

Also, the state of public finances is considerably worse today, especially considering the state of the economy is taken into account (at least until recently), with $23.3 trillion in gross debt and a deficit of nearly $1 trillion (almost all of which is structural).

When questioned how the government is going to make up the over $1 trillion of lost payroll tax revenue should there be a tax holiday until the end of the year, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow gave his standard answer: Growth!

The corporate and high income tax cuts didn't deliver as business investment hasn't moved the needle. While a payroll tax cut or holiday is likely to give more bang for the buck, circumstances will likely limit the effectiveness.

We have already seen that Fed action isn't sufficient to calm the markets and there really is a limit what that can achieve.

Investors

Basically, our main concern is that there are too many ways this situation can escalate, we give you a few examples:

With rapidly decreasing cash flows, many company's credit situation might become untenable. As one company's debt is another institution's asset, this will reverberate in ways we've seen before.

At some stage, an Italian debt restructuring and/or bailout might become inevitable. Italy might not be the only country.

Healthcare systems can be overrun and start to break down. Whole societies might get to a breaking point.

Coronavirus starts spreading in refugee camps, failed states, etc. It might not really go away.

For sure, there are many more ways things can go badly wrong, we'll leave that to your imagination. The chances of each of these might be small to very small, but together it adds up to investing in a minefield, which isn't something we're comfortable with.

For instance, we don't know all the risks in the U.S. financial system (we did a little survey of that a week or so ago here).

What we do know is this: The financial system is way too over-leveraged, way too complex and hence too fragile, full of negative feedback loops, perverse incentives and moral hazard. We refer you to the writings of Heisenberg who is much better at locating the exact mechanisms.

For investors, we have a few pointers:

If you are still fully invested, we would sell into rallies if you are not properly hedged,

Hedge, for instance with ETFs (put options are very pricey with all this volatility).

Cash is king in these circumstances

Trading seems potentially very profitable, given the enormous swings. But this is more difficult than you might think. We wouldn't be maximizers, waiting for the big trade, but take profits and use stop-losses.

Conclusion

The coronavirus situation will get a lot worse in the coming weeks in the U.S. This will (and already is) force much more stringent measures, which will do serious economic damage.

This damage is compounded by what is happening elsewhere in the world, most notably Europe.

We think that as testing increases and cases rise rapidly, retail investors will start to freak out, especially when the healthcare system becomes overburdened, like in Italy.

The U.S. doesn't have much margin here, and is hampered by special circumstances like its fractured healthcare system, number of uninsured and under-insured people, and lack of paid sick and childcare leave.

We think stimulus can only do so much under these circumstances. In the first place, it should be directed at vulnerable people, as this will have a positive effect on limiting the spread of the virus as well: the unemployed (there will be many more soon), those without healthcare insurance, those on zero-hours contracts, etc.

If big things have to be done, a simple check to every citizen might be the best and simplest way to deal with this. This will likely be mostly saved by those in more comfortable situations, but spent on emergencies by those hit by the coronavirus and the economic fallout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.