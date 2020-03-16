Navient: The Exchange Traded Senior Notes Once Again Look Appealing

We believe the decline represents yet another opportunity for investors willing to accept a higher degree of regulatory and political risk to capture compelling long term returns in an income oriented security.

The senior notes have since traded down sharply, resulting once again in a significant discount to their redemption value and an effective yield over 9%.

In early January, we wrote about the relatively unattractive attributes of the senior notes of Navient (NAVI), specifically, the exchange traded Navient Senior Notes (JSM) due December 15, 2043. The essence of our note was that given the senior notes’ quotation approaching their redemption price and the resulting relatively modest effective yield of just over 6.0%, the senior notes had become unattractive given the associated risks, including the potential for higher longer-term interest rates, industry challenges, and regulatory/political risks. The yield was not, in our view, commensurate with these risks, especially given other available fixed income opportunities. In addition, the potential for further valuation gains was limited given the yield and redemption price. In light of these considerations, we sold virtually all of our holdings in the senior notes.

However, at the time we also noted the historical tendency of the senior notes’ valuation to swing wildly based on market and political events and that, should the market price do so again, we would consider reestablishing positions.

The market gyrations over the last couple weeks in the face of economic and financial uncertainly resulting from the spread of the coronavirus has resulted in just such a wild downdraft in valuation. The senior notes have declined just over 25% after peaking at their redemption value shortly after our earlier note, resulting in an appealing effective yield over 9% – a yield which is even higher still when calculated to maturity or redemption. In light of this, we are revisiting our earlier perspective on the company’s senior notes.

Navient Senior Notes

In order to summarize the exchange traded senior notes, a small tranche of the company’s roughly $84 billion in long-term debt consists of the company’s exchange-traded senior notes. The Navient Senior Notes (JSM) yield 6% ($1.50) per annum on the redemption value of $25.00 and mature on December 15, 2043. The senior notes have been callable by the company at the redemption value since December 15, 2008, but have traded below redemption value virtually the entire time. The currently published credit rating (B+) is below investment grade.

Historically, the senior notes have been exceptionally volatile with declines – and subsequent recoveries – of 20% or more over the course of a year occurring on several occasions over the last decade. In the meantime, changes of more than 10% in relatively short periods of time are also not unusual. The swings in valuation often correspond with market sentiment around interest rates and political/regulatory implications regarding student loans. Occasionally, the senior notes have traded at as little as $0.60 on the dollar.

The volatility has made the notes periodically attractive and, indeed, we have often added to positions during periods of unique weakness in the market valuation. The troughs have offered significant return potential considering just projected interest income while the potential for price recovery further boosts the risk/reward profile.

The recent decline roughly on par with historical price experience (a little less to date depending on daily changes in the quotation), may well present yet another opportunity for those willing to assume the associated unusual risk and volatility for an income oriented position. The current quotation of just under $0.75 on the dollar doesn’t represent the lowest valuation in the last several years but still represents a significant discount to the redemption value.

However, Navient and, by extension, the senior notes are certainly not without risk. The potential for a recession – or even simply a temporary reduction in incomes associated with furloughs, sick leave, and other factors associated with coronavirus could well lead to increases in charge-offs and delinquencies. The declining interest rate environment will likely compress the company’s margins. The potential for federal student loan forgiveness on a much larger scale, even if not presently likely, could impair the value of the company’s ongoing servicing of legacy federal student loans. Finally, the ever present regulatory and political risks remain – student loan servicing companies have and will remain for the foreseeable future a politically popular subject of derision. Still, Navient has navigated these challenges before and while the company may be subject to future risk, there is not yet any clearly apparent reason for why the company will not be able to do so in the future.

Conclusion

Navient’s exchange-traded senior notes have been a part of our portfolios to varying degrees for an extended period of time. The ongoing volatility in the senior notes, specifically, presents periodic opportunities for those willing to assume the commensurate risks – even in income oriented senior notes. It’s too early in the cycle to determine the full potential impact a recession, however mild, on the company, but the present significant discount to redemption and current effective yield over 8% have recaptured our attention and the senior notes once again warrant consideration from investors.

