Ally Financial: The Trust Preferred Securities Once Again Appear Appealing

A little over a month ago we set out our view that Ally Bank’s (ALLY) trust preferred securities (the GMAC Capital Trust I Fixed/Floating Trust Preferred Securities (ALLY.PA)), had become relatively unattractive given declining yields in the face of a significant valuation premium over the redemption price.

The situation was a notable change from the prior year as the market quotation rose and the yield (both the stated yield and, more so, the effective yield) fell. The incremental decline in three month LIBOR to, at the time, approximately 1.8% implied a forward effective yield of around 7.3% and, indeed, less when calculated to either maturity or redemption assuming constant interest rates. In essence, though the yield was still rather attractive, especially in a relatively low interest rate environment, the potential for ongoing declines in the floating rate in the face of the valuation risk associated with redemption didn’t make the trust preferred securities especially attractive.

The recent swoon in the quotation of the trust preferred securities due to uncertainty around the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus (which, incidentally, we noted as a risk relative to interest rates in our last article), however, has brought our attention back to the trust preferred securities. Benchmark interest rates have declined precipitously over the last month with three month LIBOR declining by nearly half though the end of last week with more declines likely in the immediate future. The announcement on Sunday that the Federal Reserve would reduce its benchmark interest rate target to a range of 0.00% to 0.25% almost certainly presages a return of three month LIBOR to around a quarter point – roughly the level three month LIBOR held during the period of similarly low benchmark interest rates after the last recession. In this case, the expected forward effective yield on the trust preferred securities should be in the range of 7.1% at the current quotation (though quotations are moving fast) and, moreover, marginally higher when calculated based on yield to maturity or redemption. In an uncertain and low interest rate environment, this is not an altogether unattractive opportunity.

In order to briefly summarize the general terms, the GMAC trust preferred securities yielded a fixed 8.125% through February 15, 2016, at which time distributions adjusted to a floating rate of three-month LIBOR plus a margin of 5.785%, all of which are cumulative. The trust preferred securities became callable at $25.00 per share upon conversion to the floating rate. The trust preferred securities, barring an earlier redemption, mature on February 15, 2040.

Of course, there remains inherent risk based on Ally Bank’s potential exposure to compressed net interest margins and, more critically, the potential for rising defaults on automotive loans in the event of a recession or even if consumers come under significant pressure due to lost wages in the face of broader economic closures. Ally also remains subject to the vicissitudes of the automotive market to a greater degree than most other financial institutions. The company’s core business, automotive lending, tends to be more sensitive to changes in economic conditions than other classes of loans. The ongoing weakness in new automotive sales could well crimp loan originations going forward as could the forecast glut of relatively new cars coming off leases in the next three years.

In addition, given the inherent risks in auto loans, the growing tendency for more auto loans to exceed the value of the underlying asset and for loan terms to be lengthened to make the loans “affordable” contribute to the potential risks facing the company.

A recession would certain hurt automotive loans although the degree depends on the depth and length of any recession. However, we don’t believe Ally would suffer to the point of placing the trust preferred securities at material risk, at least in the long term, though there could well be additional volatility in the trust preferred securities for some time as the exact contours of economic performance in the face of coronavirus become clear.

On balance, Ally’s trust preferred securities have returned to a valuation and yield that appear attractive in the context of the overall market. In advance of our last article on the trust preferred securities, we liquidated virtually our entire position. However, based on the recent declines, we have begun reestablishing measured positions in the trust preferred securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.