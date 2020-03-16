I Bought Munich Re For Purely Rational Reasons And A Double-Digit Annual Return

In the short or medium term, however, investors will also have to live with it if things go down further. The right investment approach is crucial here.

Investors can travel back several years into the past and buy the company at the same value as investors in 2013 and 2014, a historic opportunity.

Munich Re is such a jewel. It has lost more than 35 percent in value in a very short time.

Introduction

I took advantage of the global market volatility and relatively spontaneously bought my first Munich Re (OTCPK:MURGY) (OTCPK:MURGF) shares. The German reinsurance company includes the Ergo Group, which conducts primary insurance business. The company that now accounts for 2 percent of my broadly diversified retirement portfolio was on my watchlist for a long time (for many years to be honest). There were several reasons for buying it, even though there was a risk of grabbing a falling knife.

Great performance and great solvency ratio

First, it is nothing new that Munich Ru is a company with an excellent track record. In 2019, the company generated a profit of EUR 2.7 billion. According to the earnings statement, the operating result was up to EUR 4 billion (previous year EUR 3.725 billion). The company has thus clearly exceeded analysts' expectations. The Ergo Group itself contributed a profit of EUR 440 million. The profit target of EUR 400 million was thus exceeded by 10 percent. Therefore, one could say now that Munich Re's former worry business Ergo Group is now back on the road to success.

The above chart already shows that the company has exceeded its targets in all two divisions. And it also plans to continue to grow significantly in the future, at least with the ERGO Group. Munich Re aims to increase its profits to EUR 2.8 billion. Around EUR 2.3 billion will be generated by the reinsurance business, and around EUR 530 billion by the ERGO Group.

The company also has an SII (solvency II) ratio of 237 percent. The solvency ratio under Solvency II is the ratio of the eligible own funds to the solvency capital requirement. If you take a closer look, all parameters are at the end or far above the own target. This means that the company is still above the optimal target between 175 percent and 225 percent.

Right now, the company holds EUR 17.5 billion to meet the SCR (Solvency Capital Requirement). The increase was almost EUR 3 billion compared to 2018. This also gives the company excellent ratings from the rating agencies (see below on downside risk).

The right investment approach

I would describe myself more as a long-term oriented investor who is mainly cash flow focused. Accordingly, I try to invest in companies that also have a long-term business model (the boring companies are often the best in the long run) and generate high cash flow for myself (i.e. mainly dividend payers). This makes it clear that short-term fluctuations caused by external factors are of no importance to me and that I use such time windows at most to continue investing. This is precisely what is currently happening concerning Munich Re.

Time windows that do not always open

First of all, a window of opportunity has opened up that has made it possible to travel back in time for several years. Sometimes investing is like time travel. Investors get the opportunity to get companies at the same price as other investors at another time in the past. I would have liked to put Munich Re in my portfolio a few years ago, but the opportunity never arose (either no cash or other investment options).

But now I have the option to invest in the same company I couldn't invest in a few years ago and the price hasn't changed. As a long-term thinking investor, such moments are exactly what I am waiting for. As you can see here, the company was more expensive than at present except for smaller periods in2015/2016. You have to go back to 2013/2014 to get the company at the same price:

If one considers in such a situation what has changed since the share price peak at the beginning of the year, namely a global market crash and thus an external factor, it becomes clear that there are not necessarily specific circumstances that affect Munich Re alone. If you look at it rationally, this setback caused by external factors alone is a reason to buy the company immediately, if you wanted to buy it years ago anyway but couldn't.

However, in the course of our due diligence as investors, we will, of course, have to examine to what extent the company could be specifically affected by this. I will deal with this later in the article. But before that, I would like to point out the return that investors can now also secure at the same level as investors five or even six or seven years ago.

Return of capital to shareholders

Munich Re is a company that returns a lot of capital to its shareholders with dividends and share buybacks. Besides, for over a decade, the company has found an excellent compromise in dividing these two instruments and using profits for further growth.

Share buybacks

Firstly, the number of shares has been significantly reduced. Since 2013/2014, for example, the proportion of shares has fallen by around 17 percent. Last year, Munich Re repurchased 4.3 million of its shares in 2019, with a total value of EUR 1 billion. But investors must keep an eye on the bigger picture, as the reduction in outstanding shares since 2005 is remarkable.

Munich Re was the first German company to conduct share buy-backs. It began doing so in 2006 and has only suspended it for two years since then.

This is of particular benefit to investors with a long-term horizon, as both profit and dividend are distributed among far fewer investors.

Dividends, dividends, dividends

As described above, Munich Re is also an excellent investment for cash flow-oriented investors because the company is one of the few true European companies that has not reduced its dividend for almost 50 years because there has not been a dividend cut since 1970. I bought the shares with a dividend yield of 5.6 percent (currently the dividend is still 5.4 percent). The current yield is thus slightly above the average of the last 14 years and relatively clearly above the yield of the last six years.

The company also receives a bonus from me for being one of the few European companies not to have cut its dividend during the major financial and economic crisis in 2008/2009/2010. The payout ratio is also relatively conservative. For the current dividend payment, it amounts to about 50 percent, which I consider very reasonable.

Also, the company regularly increases the payout as you can see in the table above (but the increases do not take place every year so the company is not an aristocrat). The recent 6 percent dividend increase was too little for some investors. This is precisely what the CFO Christoph Jurecka was asked about in the earnings call. I found his answer extremely far-sighted and exactly matches my conservative investment style, which also aims for a long-term return. That's what he said:

We never said it's going to proportionally follow the earnings increase from €2.3 billion to €2.8 billion. But due to the fact that the lower boundary of the dividend, that we never had to reduce it in the past. So this floor pretty important to us. We cannot just increase it proportionately because we have to make sure also at a level of safety as a downside protection. Therefore, under proportional dividend growth, I think we delivered on that. And so I don't see any lagging behind here, I must say.

Good balance

The payout ratio shown above already indicates that the company manages well to distribute its profits in such a way that both investors and the growth of the company can benefit.

After deducting dividends and share buybacks, the company still has a large portion of its profits to invest in further growth. Here, too, Munich Re's long-term sustainable management approach becomes clear. The debt leverage ratio is correspondingly conservative.

What long-term returns can investors expect?

What can investors expect from a long-term investment? First of all, the company is known for letting its investors participate in its success to an extreme degree. Over the past 14 years, it has already paid out 80 percent of its current market value to investors. Higher participation in the success of a company is hardly possible with passive participation in a company.

I assume that the company will continue along this path and that investors will benefit from Munich Re's success to the same extent in the long term. How high will this return be? Of course, this can never be predicted with one hundred percent certainty. But at least a dividend yield of 5.5 percent for the next few years is assured with a current purchase. In addition to this yield, there are further share buybacks. Management has decided on a new share buyback of EUR 1 billion starting in May 2020. The latest price falls come in very useful, as they enable the company to buy back its shares more cheaply. With a current market cap of EUR 24.3 billion, this would account for around 3 percent of all outstanding shares.

Also, investors will benefit from price increases, as the company is fundamentally traded at a discount to its intrinsic value. Of course, the price crash caused by the corona shock contributed significantly to this. The company has lost more than 35 percent of its value in a very short time.

This is particularly interesting because the market previously drove stocks to a high that has not been seen since the Internet bubble burst. But even beyond these market fluctuations, which in my view are no longer rational as far as Munich Re is concerned (see also below), other parameters show that the company is heavily undervalued. For example, the PE ratio is again in single digits. This is a relatively favorable amount even for insurance companies.

Furthermore, the company is now trading below its book value. This was also last the case a few years ago and also illustrates that a favorable window of opportunity has opened up here to get more for your money than you pay.

The difference between the share price and the book value is currently more than 20 percent. The gap to the five-year median is even greater. Accordingly, this also indicates significant upside potential. Even with a conservative assumption, this results in an annual profit potential of more than 10 percent for the coming years (including share price gains, dividends and share buybacks).

Downside risks

Every good due diligence also includes the consideration of possible downside scenarios. So let's talk about the elephant in the room and this is the coronavirus. The effects and the course of the pandemic are not yet foreseeable at all, and above all, what impact it will have on the global economy, on individual companies and private households. And of course, no one is in a position to make serious predictions in the current situation.

What one can check, however, is whether and how individual companies are prepared for such scenarios. And here I believe that Munich Re is very solidly positioned. First of all, the company is financially extremely healthy (see also above). Accordingly, it has excellent ratings from all major and important rating agencies.

The company's business model also includes dealing with disaster scenarios and calculating the possible consequences and effects on the economy. And that is exactly what the company has done. In this respect, the statements made by management during the earnings call were very meaningful:

Regarding your coronavirus question, it's an interesting one. But honestly, we don't have this kind of stress scenario available. At least we haven't made the calculation yet. How many people dying, do we need before it really impacts our Life result 2020 or so. What we can say is and that is what I said to the press today, we have, of course, a pandemic scenario in place, which is the kind of risk management approach. It has nothing to do with this one year, by the way, that is maybe more based on the kind of Spanish flu event a hundred years ago. This kind of event where you have plenty and millions of dead people in all parts of the world and continent also. And we said like in cat -- in large cat events our low risk modeling we make this 200 year approach. What is the 200 year event and here we come to a kind of figure that we have then an exposure of €1.4 billion. If such an really absolute extreme scenario should occur. But that is not the scenario, not even close to this scenario.

To be honest, no rational investor should be surprised that a reinsurer prepares for such events and takes such risks into account. That is why I do not see Munich Re's existence at risk, even if the pandemic leads to a worse and longer-lasting economic crisis. Just as realistically, investors must ask themselves what will happen if the pandemic has far-reaching consequences. Covering such risks will leave extremely high premiums. Cynical as it may sound, the raison d'être of insurance and reinsurance is the existence of negative scenarios.

This is one side. But the other side is how the share price will develop in the short and medium-term. Of course, I too see the danger here of having reached into a falling knife. So considering this, (like always) the right investment approach is decisive. My readers know that for me, a mindset of investing is a holistic approach for a mechanic that will lead to growing wealth. I would describe it as the most important prerequisite for investing. From my perspective, two elements are decisive here:

- You need to know what you're doing.

- You need to know why you are doing this.

Of course, this can be subdivided much further. In a previous analysis, I have identified the following four anchor points that can be assigned to these two elements.

- Timing is not possible

- Recession/book price losses are coming

- Stick to reality, not emotions

- Going full in for the long term

The right way to deal with the question of whether one is reaching into a falling knife here is solved by itself with the mindset described above. It is impossible to time the market, and nobody can seriously say how things will develop. What I do know is that the company has operational figures that make it extremely robust, it has extremely solid financial foundations and it has a valuation that I have been waiting years for. Of course, I then buy such shares and do not regret the purchase even if it goes further down. Because the risk that the share prices will rise again and I will miss the opportunity weighs much worse for me. And at some point, the prices will rise again and I am patient enough to wait for this moment. Given that, I just want to show concerned investors an interesting chart I found on the Internet:

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Munich Re

Munich Re has lost more than 35 percent of its value within a very short period. The company has thus plummeted from a high that it has not reached since the bursting of the internet bubble. This crash was caused by external factors, namely the corona pandemic. This has opened up a window of opportunity for long-term investors to buy shares in the company at prices that have not been possible for years.

Accordingly, investing in Munich Re is like time travel. I took advantage of this opportunity and bought my first position in Munich Re. In the long term, I expect annual double-digit returns (including share price gains, dividends and share buybacks). The company is a jewel. However, the uncertainties in the current markets make it impossible to rule out that the price may fall further.

My approach here is quite clear. So far, it has gone up again after every crash. It was unfortunate not for those who invested too early, but for those who waited too long. That said, here are the reasons for my grating:

Great operative performance and great financial foundations.

The price crash was caused by external factors.

Beyond price increases: excellent distribution through dividends and share buy-backs.

The company has already paid out 80 percent of its current market value to investors in the past 14 years.

Overall, I expect annual double-digit returns.

The company is cheaply valued compared to its historic prices and compared to its intrinsic value.

