U.K. GDP Stalls - This Isn't What Was Expected At All

Our forward looking readings, PMIs and so on, indicated that sentiment had indeed changed.

We were, I was, expecting a rise in U.K. GDP for January as the removal of Brexit and political uncertainty boosted confidence.

Sure, coronavirus changes everything

Given that we don't know how far, how fast, the pandemic is going to spread it's a little difficult to work out what the immediate effects are going to be.

We have to make assumptions. Among those that seem sensible are that it's going to be much the same in different places. China's reopening and looks to be back to something like normal in the next month or so. So, an estimate of three months of economic disruption then.

We've also more in depth examinations from the likes of Morningstar which imply a sharp correction but also a short one. Sure, and predictions are difficult, especially about the future (no, that was Nils Bohr, not Yogi Berra).

A reasonable start to our ruminations is thus that more normal economic times are 6 weeks to two months away. Which is great - but that then just leaves us with the question of what normal economic times are going to be like. This being where we've got to go out on a limb again and make another assumption.

Economies which were fundamentally strong, or even just fine, before the coronavirus struck will be just fine afterwards as well. Yes, of course, there will be those struck very hard by this, airlines, tourist destinations and so on. But the wider economy should be OK.

This is using the economists' all use question: "Compared to what?" Compared to an economy which was already under some stress that is. That is, I'm not saying that in two months' time the US or UK will be just fine, sure there will be problems. But economies like the eurozone, which were already under great stress, will be much, much, worse off. The straw that breaks the camel's back sort of thing perhaps. Or the crisis meaning that policy can no longer paper over the cracks in the underlying economic situation.

Yes, there's a chain of logic here and it will be in error, the chain, if there's a gap in any part of it, or an error. But the end result of this chain is that economies that were doing well enough before the pandemic will recover strongly enough. Those that were already having problems will do worse in the recovery stage.

Thus we are interested in how economies were doing just before coronavirus struck in order to get some idea of - maybe! - how we think they'll come out of it.

UK economy

For the past many a month I've been saying that the UK economy was doing pretty well considering. The considering being that there was growth - even if only marginal - even while suffering under the double uncertainties of Brexit and then the election and politics. We can argue about whether Jeremy Corbyn would have been good or not for Britain as a country but he was clearly going to be less amenable to us capitalists and investors.

As Keynes pointed out the business cycle is driven by the animal spirits of businessmen and such spirits are definitely depressed by uncertainty.

We've even had decent evidence that this was true. PMIs from the immediate post-election period show a significant bounce.

And yet that doesn't seem to be feeding though, immediately at least, to GDP.

January GDP figures

We've now got the January GDP figures for the UK. They're not good:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in the three months to January 2020

This is the rolling three month number, so that's before and after the electoral period.

(UK GDP from Office for National Statistics)

(Just to note, that caption seems to not quite work. They say "Growth in Q4 (Oct to Dec) and rolling three month growth in January was 0%")

This is worse than I was expecting.

(Rolling three month GDP from Office for National Statistics)

Breaking it down to see where it's happening in detail we get:

(GDP components from Office for National Statistics)

Marginal growth in services, a significant fall in construction (which is a small part of GDP) and a fall in production. That last can be explained by warm weather:

Production output fell by 0.1% between December 2019 and January 2020, with electricity and gas supply providing the largest downward contribution, falling by 4.2%

As I never tire of pointing out this is a mistake in GDP. Warmer weather, meaning we have to spend less on heating ourselves, makes us poorer? But that's how the numbers work and we've got to stick with that even if it is more than a little silly.

Coronavirus

Sure, the pandemic is going to make even measuring the economy impossible let alone all that great as a guide to what's about to happen. As I write the country next door has just closed its airspace, this one I'm in is closing all nightclubs, schools and has limited the number that may enter a shop at the same time. The UK is about to, or has maybe, banned mass gatherings.

Information is going to be in short supply in the immediate future. In this macroeconomic sense then we need to make assumptions and thus forecasts.

Mine here is that the UK economy is still fundamentally strong. I believe - weirdly, but there we are - the PMIs rather more than I do this first stab at the GDP numbers. I'm thus running with the idea that the coronavirus isn't going to break the UK economy - unlike what it might do to the eurozone one - and that thus we're going to see a strong bounce back.

My view

Well, that is my view. Yes, we're in a crisis. But it's going to be a short one outside that eurozone. We'll see a strong bounce in the economy once this is over. Don't forget, we're moving into Northern Hemisphere summer and no viral infection is going to run rampant at that point of the year.

So, yes, a couple of months of chaos, then back to growth., The effect on annual GDP will be minimal.

The investor view

What we do as investors clearly depends upon our view of what coronavirus is going to do to the economy over the medium term. If we think this presages a step change into a Depression then our reaction is different from if we think it's a blip.

Into a Depression isn't where I think we're going. I could be wrong, obviously. But if we are then cash is king and make sure it's well spread around too to gain government guarantees. If we're not then we want to be ready for the bottom. As I've mentioned Shell (Shell!) has been trading at 9 and 11% dividend yields. Assuming this is a blip that's a bargain to lock in to the portfolio.

Quite and exactly when that bottom of the blip is, well, perfect foresight is granted to none of us. We want to see more clarity about the spread across the UK of coronavirus itself - something we'll know a great deal more about in a week or 10 days - but I think that bottom of the market is coming. And, as above, that there will be a bounce to follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.