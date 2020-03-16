Gold Catches The Coronavirus (Panic)

The gold price has succumbed to recent record-setting, across-the-board selling pressure, dropping 12 percent in just over a week and closing decisively below its 50-day moving average for the first time since December. In this report, we’ll discuss the latest technical developments for gold and why, despite a temporary virus-related setback, the metal will likely recover its losses once the latest phase of panic has subsided.

Gold has always been one of the last bastions of strength in a world beset by serious economic growth-related worries and geopolitical problems. But even gold isn’t completely immune to the all-too-human tendency to panic which occurs from time to time. That was clearly evident last week when gold prices plummeted in response to the U.S. stock market’s biggest 1-day drop since the October 1987 crash.

Source: BigCharts

In the mad dash to raise cash, sometimes even the safest of safe-haven assets get liquidated. It should also be remembered that during the worst part of the 2008 credit crash, gold was similarly subject to liquidation pressure.

Yet the 2008 experience is also instructive in telling us what is likely to be the outcome after the panic related to the coronavirus pandemic eventually subsides. At the depths of the 2008 crash during October and November of that year, gold prices began stabilizing even as the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was still declining. This is illustrated in the following graph which compares the daily closing price of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) with the SPX back in 2008.

Source: BigCharts

Once the worst part of the credit-related panic began diminishing in the autumn of 2008, gold commenced a new bull market which eventually took prices to new all-time highs. The lesson to be derived from this historical analog is that while gold can sometimes be swept up in a broad market selling panic, once a semblance of order and common sense returns to the market, investors typically buy gold as a hedge against any negative economic events that may (or may not) follow a financial market collapse.

I expect gold’s performance following the coronavirus panic to basically follow the template from the 2008 market crash. After some initial weakness, which might last only a few days, the gold price will likely stabilize quickly once there has been a suitable policy response to containing the virus and its economic impacts in the U.S. Investors are panicking right now in part because they’re being barraged by a continual stream of the worst possible news from the mainstream media. But the panic is also partly because the public isn’t seeing a suitable response from the U.S. government.

The Federal Reserve has done its part to assuage the public by lowering rates effectively to zero and introducing new monetary stimulus measures. But ongoing panic over of the virus' spread has kept financial market volatility extraordinarily high and traders on edge. Widely publicized predictions that “thousands” more Americans will likely become infected by the coronavirus, like the one recently made by U.S. Vice President Pence, aren’t exactly helping, either.

The good news is that that bi-partisan fiscal policy response from Washington should eventually help in calming the markets, and already a second stimulus package is being discussed. Once Wall Street’s runaway fear has subsided, gold should be among the first major assets to establish a bottom, as was the case in 2008. And after gold has confirmed that a bottom is in place, its intermediate-term (3-6 month) direction should be pointed upward as investors will likely be worried about the lingering global economic impact of the virus for months to come.

On a strategic note, I was stopped out of my trading position in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) on March 12 after the 15.00 level was violated on an intraday basis. This puts me in a cash basis for now, and I recommend waiting for the latest selling panic to end before initiating any new positions in gold or gold ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.