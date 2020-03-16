Hanesbrands: Priced Too Low To Ignore

Meanwhile, HBI has a 6% plus sustainable dividend and a forward PE barely above 5.

Investors’ concerns regarding debt and the loss of the Target account are overblown.

From time to time, the market gives you something that makes you scratch your head and ask, "Why?"

Hanesbrands' (NYSE:HBI) current valuation provides one of those moments. Admittedly, this is not a company with a dynamic growth curve. Simply put, there isn't much to get excited about with HBI...except one thing.

The company is priced at an absurdly low level. The shares are selling as if the future of the company as an ongoing enterprise is in doubt. The fact is that the company has reasonable debt levels, a robust yield with more than adequate dividend coverage, initiatives that should drive shareholder value, and the firm just reported record net cash from operations for FY19.

Hanesbrands' stockholders are suffering through a five-year, largely unmitigated, downward spiral in the share price. Although the broader market dropped precipitously with coronavirus/supply chain concerns, Hanesbrands shares have fallen at an even faster pace.

There are real concerns regarding an investment in Hanesbrands, including a migration towards private label brands by some of the firm's largest customers and losses due to brick and mortar bankruptcies and store closures. However, the share price does not match the company's prospects.

A View Of The Company's Debt

When one conducts a due diligence investigation of Hanesbrands, invariably, the company's debt comes into focus. While the company once piled up debt, Hanesbrands management addressed that problem. The chart below provides a graphic account of the firm's progress.

Metrics from company presentation/chart by author

The marked decline in debt is testimony to the free cash flow generated by the company. Hanes' management targets debt at the 2.0 to 3.0 level. Consequently, with debt now below the 3.0 level, the company can pursue acquisitions, share buybacks, and a dividend increase.

This chart (current as of December of last year) indicates the company has a well-structured debt ladder with reasonable interest rates.

Metrics from 10K/chart by author

Hanesbrands sports a Ba1 credit rating from Moody's. Ba1 is one level below investment grade. The default rate for debt in the broader category, which includes Ba2 and Ba3 ratings, is 7.5%.

I've noted chatter concerning the possibility of a cut in the dividend. I consider a dividend cut in the foreseeable future to be remote. Hanesbrands has a payout ratio below 37% and a dividend coverage ratio nearing 275%. The only negative I see is that the company hasn't raised the dividend since early 2017.

As illustrated in the chart below, most of the debt is due to a variety of bolt-on acquisitions executed since the company's IPO in 2006.

Acquired Company Acquisition Date Price Bras N Things Feb 2018 $400M Alternative Apparel Oct 2017 $60M Pacific Brands April 2016 $800M Champion Europe April 2016 €200 million Knights Apparel Feb 2015 $200M DBApparel June 2014 $528M Maidenform July 2013 $583M TNF Group March 2011 $9M Gear for Sports Nov 2010 $225M

Chart by Author

Organic Sales Growth Is Trending Upward

Aside from debt levels, investors' concerns included negative organic sales growth and the termination of the C9 Champion activewear contract with Target (NYSE:TGT), which ended in January of this year. Hanesbrands management advised that the deal with Target brought in $380 million a year during the twelve months preceding the announcement. Hanesbrands 2019 revenue was nearly $7 billion.

However, beginning in 3Q17, organic sales growth has trended up.

Metrics Quarterly reports/ Chart by author

It was reported in Q4 that "constant-currency organic sales increased slightly."

The Amazon Deal Will Drive Sales

Over the last three years, Champion has doubled its global net sales. Early this month, the company announced an exclusive multiyear deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell the Champion C9 line. This will be the first time the C9 line will be available worldwide. Hanesbrands projects global sales of Champion products to increase by 10% in 2020.

During the 3rd quarter, the CEO announced an initiative to redesign the e-commerce site to better accommodate orders from mobile devices. Consumer-Direct revenue represented 30% of fourth quarter sales and 25% of full-year sales. This is an increase from 9% in 2013.

Champion sales increased 22% YoY in the 4th quarter and appear to have a long growth runway.

Expansion Overseas Should Lead To Shareholder Value

Investors are focused on declines in US sales of innerwear; however, Hanesbrands is experiencing robust sales growth overseas, and it appears as if the company can continue overall growth for an extended period. International revenue now accounts for 36% of sales, an increase from 11% in 2013.

The company's Champion line is driving record operating cash flow. Hanesbrands reported $803 million in net cash from operations for FY19, representing a 25% increase.

Late last year, Hanesbrands announced an agreement with LF Corporation to have that company distribute Champion products in South Korea. LF Corporation is a leader in retail stores and e-commerce sites in that country. LF operates over 1,400 stores in Korea.

This move fits well with the company's efforts to expand in Asia, where the firm currently boasts of more than 200 retail locations.

Tariffs And Supply Chains

I would posit that Hanesbrands stock has tumbled in part due to supply chain concerns regarding apparel retailers; however, less than 3% of the company's costs of goods are linked to China.

My Perspective

As I write these words, HBI trades for $9.68 per share. The consensus 12-month target of 8 analysts covering the company is $16.13. The three analysts that rated the stock in this calendar year have price targets of $12, $22, and $20 per share.

Hanesbrands has a forward PE a bit above 5 and a yield of 6.2%. The company has robust FCF, a well-funded dividend, reasonable debt, and initiatives that promise to drive growth in sales.

As noted above, the company has minimal reliance on China for product manufacturing.

Consequently, I rate HBI a BUY. While I do not expect the company to experience robust growth, I view Hanesbrands' products as somewhat insulated from economic downturns: folks buy underwear when needed.

I currently have a small position in HBI. I consider the stock as a relatively safe investment for those seeking dividend income, and I also see HBI as suited for those willing to be paid via a large yield while waiting to trade the shares.

One Last Word

