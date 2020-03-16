Xcel Energy Is Just Not Attractive Enough At The Current Valuation

I will analyze the fundamentals and valuation of Xcel Energy, and try to determine whether the current risks and opportunities are attractive enough.

In this article I am going to look whether the market sell-off has made another utility company an attractive investment opportunity.

I have been analyzing two utility companies in the past month and preferred one over the other.

Introduction

In previous article I analyzed two utility companies. This sector was a little overvalued before the Corona outbreak, and I am looking at some opportunities in it. I found that CenterPoint Energy (CNP) was more attractive when compared to American Electric Power (AEP). I am willing to look further into this sector.

In this article I am going to look into Xcel Energy (XEL), which is another utility company that unlike many of its peers shows higher than average growth. Many of these companies seem boring by investors and are overlooked.

In this article, I will analyze XEL using the graph below. I will analyze the fundamentals, the valuation, the growth opportunities and the risks. I will try to determine whether it's a good investment on its own, and whether it's superior to the peers I analyzed.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha:

Xcel Energy engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas.

(Source: www.xcelenergy.com)

Fundamentals

Over the last decade the company achieved very little revenue growth. However, this growth rate is typical in the sector. The utility companies are regulated and cannot raise prices when they want to. The company's projects will allow it to keep showing low single digits top line growth.

Data by YCharts

The bottom line is far more impressive, and XEL managed to achieve in the last decade an impressive growth rate for a utility. While many of its peers show low to mid-single digits growth, XEL achieved mid to high single digits growth rate. Analysts believe that the growth rate will continue at around 6%-7% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The current 2.5% entry yield is rather low when compared to the company's own historical data. While 6% growth with 2.5% dividend may be attractive, I still believe that investors should strive for a more attractive entry point. However, there are exceptions, and I won't ever disqualify a company for the entry yield. In addition, the payout ratio is highly conservative when compared to its peers.

Data by YCharts

In the past decade the company has been diluting its shareholders. Some utility companies do it as they refrain from buying back their shares and still use shares for acquisition and compensation packages. In this case it is more disappointing, because as I stated the payout ratio is conservative, so the company could at least negate the dilution.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The current P/E ratio is extremely rich. I find it really hard to justify such a rich valuation. The current forward P/E is over 25, and it puts XEL closer to companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), than to its industry peers, so investors should be cautious here.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from fastgrahs.com shows how the stock price disconnected from the fundamentals. The average P/E ratio is 15.52 and even when we take into account the lower interest rates, I just cannot justify the current valuation using the fundamentals shown above.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

XEL is a company with strong fundamentals. The company has a healthy payout ratio and enjoys decent bottom line growth that will keep supporting dividend growth in the foreseeable future. While the fundamentals are solid, the current valuation cannot be justified. In the next paragraphs, I will look into the future opportunities as I try to determine whether they may justify this rich valuation.

Opportunities

There is a positive regulatory environment for XEL. It's an extremely big opportunity as the company is relying on its cooperation with the regulators to raise prices. Resolving regulatory proceeding in different jurisdictions will allow the company to raise prices and improve top and bottom line.

The company is also participating in the global fight to slow down climate change. The company is becoming greener and is buying and building wind facilities. Being environmentally friendly is helpful to the company's image and brand and will make it easier to justify price hikes in the future.

The management team is extremely successful and tend to reach its goals. I appreciate talented managers, and I believe that that they can bring the alpha with their skills. The company exceeded its goals for more than a decade, and they managed to bring significant projects online and negotiate good deals with regulators.

Risks

The level of uncertainty in the markets right now is extremely high. The coronavirus crisis is weighting on the markets, and investors in XEL have no margin of safety. I find the current valuation unjustified. Even in an optimist case, the shares are priced for perfection, and offer no margin of safety in case of recession or even a slowdown.

The growth rate under the optimistic scenario is simply not attractive enough. Yes, the management is more than capable, but even under their own assumptions they cannot achieve a growth rate that can justify the premium. The company should be able to achieve low double digits growth rate in order to justify such valuation.

In addition, the company also has to deal with demographic challenges. While it operates in growing markets like Texas, it also operates in more challenging markets in the northern part of the country. These areas have lower population growth rate, and the population is not as dense. It also poses a challenge that XEL has to deal with.

Conclusion

XEL is a solid company. The fundamentals are strong, with growing top and bottom line. The dividend is safe, and keeps growing, and even the dilution is not too harsh. However, the future growth opportunities, while overcoming the risks cannot justify the current valuation in my opinion.

Therefore, when I look at all three companies, I prefer CNP over its two peers. The dividend is safe, and the enticing entry yield will help investors achieve decent returns as they wait for the market to calm, and for new projects to come online. AEP and XEL are decent companies, with unattractive valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.