Genesco: Enough Balance Sheet Flexibility To Survive

I am cutting my fair value to $40-44, but I would be more interested in a position when the risk reward is even more one-sided.

Shares of Genesco (GCO), much like all retailers in the past month, have been absolutely hammered, falling a whopping 42% compared to a decline of 19% for the S&P 500. Undoubtedly, the impact of the Coronavirus is vibrating throughout all of retail, and there will be many bankruptcies, pending a major breakthrough in treatment or a shorter than anticipated duration of the virus. At this point, we can all be certain that business across the globe will slump dramatically.

That being said, although the virus is relatively dangerous, success stories in both South Korea and China leave me optimistic that the scope of the virus will eventually be limited. With the massive market hysteria, there will be winners and losers, with winners likely to be the companies able to withstand a few months of pain. Based on its recent results, real estate footprint, and current balance sheet, I believe Genesco has relatively good odds of surviving, though I would wait to see how the next week shakes out before establishing a position. Let’s take a look at why Genesco could survive and ultimately prove to be a tremendous bargain.

Recent results support the underlying business

Genesco’s business continues to be in relatively strong shape. Same-store sales for the company grew 3% y/y in FY20, driven by a 4% comp at its flagship Journeys stores, a 2% comp at European footwear retailer Schuh, offset by a 2% decline at Johnston & Murphy. For the full year, adjusted operating income grew about 9% y/y to $99 million, with operating margin growing 40 basis points to 4.5%. Genesco is certainly not the greatest business in the world, but the management team has worked hard to divest Lids, focus on footwear, and create a stronger company.

Journeys is really the business that matters for Genesco and over the past three years, comparable store sales are up about 20%, while operating income has surged from $74 million to $115 million. Admittedly, due to the impact of Coronavirus as well as warmer winter weather, guidance for Journeys comp growth is -1 to 1% in FY21, and I suspect comps will be down at least low double digits given the way the situation has evolved in the United States. Still, this would likely translate to a low double-digit comp over the past five years, which would make Journeys a strong performer in the mall space.

In addition, Genesco’s online penetration grew strongly in FY20 and the company could see some bricks and mortar sales shift online. Direct sales grew 18% y/y in FY20 on top of 10% growth in FY19, and total penetration jumped to 12.6% of sales from 10.8% of sales. Clearly, retail could become intensely promotional in FY21 and we could see drastic reductions in merchandise margins. For perspective, in FY08 (which covers most of 2007), comp sales at Journeys were down 4% y/y against a 6% comp and FY09 comps were up 1%. Journeys in aggregate held-up well in the Great Recession.

A growing real estate footprint in a time of net reductions

Because of the strong performance of Journeys, I believe Genesco has relatively strong leverage with landlords, which will be critical to navigating the pending crisis. On average, under 15% of Genesco stores are up for lease renewal in a given year. Per Genesco’s CFO, Mel Tucker, Genesco renegotiated 192 leases in FY18 with a 13% reduction, 170 new leases in FY19 with an 8% reduction, and 160 leases in FY20 with an 8% reduction, demonstrating the company’s ability to capitalize on its stability in the US with Journeys and Johnston & Murphy to achieve concessions from landlords.

At the end of FY20, Genesco operated 853 Journeys stores in the US, 46 in Canada, 233 Journeys Kidz stores, and 39 Little Burgundy stores, for a total of 1,177 Journeys Group stores across the US and Canada, as well as 180 Johnston & Murphy stores. We will put Schuh to the side for the moment, as it operates exclusively in the EU. In addition to its current footprint, Genesco plans to open 6 net new stores in the Journeys group in FY21 and 8 net new Johnston & Murphy stores in FY21. Although this is not robust growth, it positions Genesco different from other mall-based retailers like Macy’s (M), Foot Locker (FL), and Express (EXPR), which are drastically shrinking their store footprints. As a result, I believe the company will be able to negotiate creative agreements with landlords that may help shore up flexibility in the coming months.

Solid balance sheet provides flexibility

In addition to solid underlying performance and negotiating leverage with landlords, Genesco has a relatively solid balance sheet. At the close of FY20, Genesco had $81 million in cash versus just $14 million in Canadian denominated debt, as well as current operating lease liabilities of $143 million. As I noted, this would be of some concern if we were in a world where mall-based retail was flourishing, and tenants were clamoring for space. However, malls are shrinking with mall-based retailers closing stores. Given Genesco’s size and current success in renegotiating rates, I believe the company will be able to come to a flexible solution.

Nevertheless, I see it unlikely that the company doesn’t generate at least $50 million in operating cash flow after lease expenses. Free cash flow may be unimpressive for FY21, but the company’s track record suggests that it is likely to survive.

That said, I am not sure now is the right time to buy Genesco. The market cap is under $300 million, but I believe shares could go lower. I am cutting my fair value estimate to $40-44 based on a large reduction to FY21 sales, but I believe the best time to buy shares may be when there is the opportunity for 200-300% returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, EXPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.