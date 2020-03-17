The Asset Allocator: Wrong For Too Long (Podcast)
Beware of jumping to conclusions about the stock market based on Fed policy.
I recall an incident where a senior analyst at a major investment research firm was “right” about the Fed, by at least eight years – in a career-ending move.
Neither fight nor flatter the Fed; allocate sensibly and control risk.
This podcast (6:33) suggests investors determine their central tendency – towards fear or greed – and balance against it via asset allocation.