The Asset Allocator: Wrong For Too Long (Podcast)

Neither fight nor flatter the Fed; allocate sensibly and control risk.

I recall an incident where a senior analyst at a major investment research firm was “right” about the Fed, by at least eight years – in a career-ending move.

Beware of jumping to conclusions about the stock market based on Fed policy.

This podcast (6:33) suggests investors determine their central tendency – towards fear or greed – and balance against it via asset allocation.