Sangamo's Partnership With Biogen Is Only One Big Pharma Partnership Based Off Of Pipeline

It had $385 million in cash as of December 31, 2019, which is enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months; there is a high possibility that it may need to raise cash by the end of 2020.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) announced that it had formed a partnership with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to develop treatments for a range of gene therapies for neurological disorders. This deal is for billions of dollars up for grabs, plus a significant upfront payment in consideration for this deal. This isn't the first deal that Sangamo had established with a big pharmaceutical. Another large deal entails one done with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), where both companies are co-developing SB-525 for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia A. Results using this gene therapy to treat this patient population were already reported to be positive.

Biogen Partnership Provides Significant Amount of Cash

Sangamo has been able to establish a solid deal with Biogen. The thing is that there are already 3 targets in mind. At least 2 of the targets are known, then 1 is undisclosed, then many other possible ones later down the line. They are:

ST-501 for tauopathies such as Alzheimer's Disease

ST-502 for synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's Disease

Undisclosed neuromuscular target

At least 9 other potential neurological indications

The thing is that all these indications are going to be targeted using Sangamo's Zinc Finger protein (ZFP) technology. What makes this ZFP tech so strong is that it is delivered using an adeno-associated virus (AAV). Most gene therapies now use AAVs or some variations of it in order to deliver the appropriate genes to correct the deficiency. Why the need for this partnership? That's because, at the moment, there are drugs that treat the symptoms of neurological disorders. In other words, the symptoms that these neurological disorders cause. However, current treatments don't actually target the underlying issues associated with them. If Sangamo and Biogen are successful, they will be able to target the underlying issues that these neurological disorders cause. Biogen definitely has a lot of faith in the technology that Sangamo provides, because it gave it an upfront payment of $350 million in consideration for this deal. Not only that, but Sangamo is eligible to earn up to an additional $2.37 billion in milestone payments as well. This is not guaranteed to happen, but the possibility is highly ideal.

As I displayed above, there are two paths that are being laid out. One is the use of ST-501 for tauopathies like Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and another ST-502 for synucleinopathies like Parkinson's Disease (PD). Both of these products are starting off in the early stages of testing. However, despite being risky, the confidence stems from Biogen. That's because it paid an upfront payment of $350 million to get its hands on the ZFP technology. If Biogen didn't believe that the tech was good, then they wouldn't have ponied up that much money, in my opinion.

Alzheimer's Disease is a devastating one. That's because it is responsible for destroying memory and other important mental functions that people need. It is a very large market, because there are more than 3 million cases just in the United States alone each year. The global Alzheimer's market is estimated to be worth $17.7 billion by 2025. What happens is that brain cells start to degenerate and die off. There is no cure for the disease at the current time. However, there are medications that have been approved to help with some symptoms that are associated with it. The main symptoms of Alzheimer's are:

Memory loss

Confusion

Unable to complete normal tasks

Decreased or poor judgement

Changed mood or personality

All these problems are dealt with certain types of medications to help with the symptoms as I noted above. There are about 5 FDA approved drugs for Alzheimer's disease, they are:

Donepezil

Galantamine

Rivastigmine

Memantine

Donepezil combination with memantine

All these drugs help with respect to regulating chemical messengers in the brain to retain memory and learning. The last one I mentioned, Donepezil and Memantine being combined, is known as Namzaric. Why is this important? That's because Namzaric is the last known drug to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. What's the problem? The problem is that Namzaric was approved back in 2014 for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Since then, there have been no other FDA-approved drugs for this indication. This is where Sangamo has a shot with its genome medicine ST-501, which is being developed in partnership with Biogen.

The other product that is being explored in a partnership with Biogen is ST-502, which is being developed to treat patients with Parkinson's Disease. Parkinson's Disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. The symptoms at first are very few, but over time, it gets more noticeable. For instance, eventually, there is a tremor in one hand that may occur. The global Parkinson's Disease market is estimated to reach $6.65 billion by 2025. Tremors are the most common symptom of PD, but there is also slowing down of movement that can occur as well. Lots of current treatment options for patients involve dopaminergic medications. That's because these patients are missing or have low levels of dopamine in the brain. The cause of low or no levels of dopamine is the impairment of neurons lost in the substantia nigra. The goal of treatment is to restore dopamine levels and keep the disease in check.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Sangamo Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and interest receivables of $385 million as of December 31, 2019. Sangamo believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months from the date of the SEC Filing. With this SEC filing being filed on February 28, 2020, that means the biotech estimates cash to last up until February 28, 2021. However, as you know, biotechs tend to not wait until the end to raise cash. That means I anticipate a cash raise is highly likely by the end of 2020, in my opinion.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk is that the partnership with Biogen entails new research area as highlighted above. This includes ST-501 for tauopathies like Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and ST-502 for synucleinopathies like Parkinson's Disease (PD). With these being in early stages of testing, the first studies to be done will mainly look at safety. It will be important to see first that they don't cause toxicities for these patients. Which leads to the next risk, in that the additional milestone payments from Biogen of $2.37 billion are contingent upon successful advancement for these drugs. There is another deal that Sangamo is advancing with a big pharmaceutical company. That is, Sangamo Therapeutics and Pfizer had made a deal to advance SB-525 for the treatment of patients with Hemophilia A. Specifically, this program has already been partnered out with Pfizer as a payment deal. Sangamo had already received an upfront payment of $70 million upon establishing this partnership. It can also potentially receive up to $300 million in milestone payments for development and commercialization of SB-525. It could also receive $175 million for any other product developed with respect to Hemophilia A. This is another partnership that may yield potential to earn a lot of milestone payments/royalties. However, this is also contingent upon milestones actually being met.

Conclusion

The deal made between Sangamo and Biogen brings in an upfront payment totaling $350 million. From there, Sangamo could earn up to an additional $2.37 billion in milestone payments. Even though this program is early, I feel that it will highlight the capabilities of the ZFN technology that the company has. I believe the best part about the biotech is that it has been able to establish multiple partnerships based on several products from its pipeline. The other deal I talked about was the one that Sangamo made with Pfizer, with respect to the use of gene therapy SB-525. This program is in good shape, because positive results had already been reported in a phase 1/2 study. Not only that, but Pfizer had taken over the program. The reason why is because it will be responsible for the rest of the development for this gene therapy product. Pfizer is already enrolling patients in a 6-month phase 3 lead in study and has plans to initiate a phase 3 registrational study in 2020. In my opinion, SB-525 pretty much solidifies Sangamo as a solid investment opportunity. The other products in the pipeline could also end up yielding value for the company. That's why I believe Sangamo is a great buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.