A Bird's Eye View Of The Oil Crisis: Geopolitical Backdrop

I envision the OPEC+ 2.0 to potentially emerge from the oil crisis, as the world moves to a new paradigm of oil market management.

Each of the parties has its wants, needs, and compromises it's willing to make, so an agreement can be reached once each of them is incentivized to negotiate.

In this article, I attempt to look at the geopolitical backdrop of the currently ongoing oil crisis.

Previously, I laid out a preliminary game plan on the night before the Black Monday (March 9, 2020), after a weekend of agonizing over the failed OPEC+ meeting at Vienna. Since then, more information as to the black-swan event has come to light. It's now necessary to update my view of the current crisis.

In positioning my vantage in this brief piece, I will attempt to look at this crucial time from 10,000 feet above, leaving the minute details for others to analyze. In this article, let's look at the geopolitical background of the oil crisis.

The oil troika

The currently unfolding oil price (USO) war has been in the making for a while. The brewing of the oil price war did not occurred in the vacuum. It happened in the backdrop of geopolitical interplay among three dominant oil powers, i.e., the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (or KSA), Russia, and the U.S.

As the geopolitical experts assembled by The Atlantic Council - including Randolph Bell, John E. Herbst, Reed Blakemore, Ellen Wald, David L. Goldwyn, Mark N. Katz, Robert (RJ) Johnston, Anders Åslund - pointed out, the oil price war is intertwined with domestic politics of the three main actors.

Russia

These days, nothing has given Putin more sleepless nights than that his final term of presidency is looming on the horizon. Truly believing he is the savior of the great Russian people, he wants to find a solution to serve beyond the constitutional limit. This has been clear to observers of Russian politics all along and is now confirmed by the report that he has un-reluctantly accepted a proposal by the Russian MPs to revise the presidential term limit in Russian constitution so as to allow him to continue to serve until 2036.

Putin said the following in the State Duma,

“I believe and am deeply convinced that a strong presidential power is absolutely necessary for our country.”

By the way, the proposal was suggested by none other than Valentina Tereshkova, an 83-year-old United Russia MP who is known for being the first woman in space. It's unclear whether it's her out-space experience in 1963 that has enabled her to see Russia's need of "a strong presidential power" that her compatriots cannot.

Why is "a strong presidential power" so imperative? The resident expert on Russia at The Natural Resources Hub gave us a peep into Putin's view of the world in The Natural Resources Hub chatroom,

"...Putin has some abstract image of Russia as a full-fledged successor of (the) USSR, including the scale of geopolitical influence. He sees his mission in proving the world that Russia is a country everyone must reckon with. At the same time, he is obsessed with an idea that the US wants to destabilize Russia, and keep it destabilized as long as possible to make it obedient enough. These two things resonate with the majority of population in Russia, as it was traumatized by the humiliating defeat of the USSR by the West in the Cold War. For Putin, foreign policy fully defines internal policy: Instead of attracting foreign investments and stimulating the economy, Russia accumulates as much reserves as possible in case it needs to withstand geopolitical challenges (just like it happens now); instead of developing a sustainable political system and providing political freedom to the population (which is absolutely essential for the long-term welfare of the nation), Putin subordinates all branches of power to make (them) 'invincible' for foreign interference. Syria, Ukraine, Turkey and other geopolitical adventures of Russia are just an expression of Putin's vision how Russia should act geopolitically, and all these moves are absolutely opportunistic and lack any long-term strategy."

Putin has worked diligently to polish the image of himself in the eyes of Russian people as a strong presidential power. The March 2014 annexation of Crimea and the meddling with the Syrian conflicts both served to impress his citizens. The fly on the ointment is that he has not found an opportunity to get back at the U.S. for her sanctions on Nord Stream 2 of Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and on the Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) subsidiary that engages in trading Venezuelan oil. More on this later.

Having largely established the premises that (1) Russia needs a strongman to rule and that (2) he alone is the strongman Russia needs, the next step is to prove to the Russian citizens that the world is still full of crises, danger, and challenges, now more than ever, so as to close the logical link.

Hence the snub of the 1.5 MMbo/d production curtailment as proposed by OPEC, which triggered the oil price war.

To be clear, an oil price war hurts Russia economically. Because it does not have as much spare capacity as KSA, Russia has less latitude to offset the blow of low oil prices with an increase in production. The country is estimated to lose US$100-150 million per day thanks to the oil price crash. As a result, it will likely lose tens of billions to the state coffer. However, as our expert on Russia alluded above, Putin does not care as much about the economic well-being of the Russian people as perpetuating his presidency.

That's not saying there are no dissent in Russia concerning its rejection of the OPEC's proposal of a deep production cut to tide over the coronavirus-induced demand weakness. Talking about Russia's decision, Leonid Fedun, co-owner of Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), said “This is a very unexpected and irrational decision to put it mildly" (see here).

Saudi Arabia

Outside the opaque wall of the Saudi royal palace, we knew very little about any political feud in the royal family until news broke that three senior Saudi royals - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, brother of King Salman, former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef who had been under house arrest since 2017, and his younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef - were detained along with a number of high-ranking officials, as security in the capital was increased.

While the latest round of arrests attests to his ruthlessness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka, MbS, must have been under incredible amount of political stress domestically. It would not surprise me that dissenting royal family members have begun to point fingers at MbS for the failure of its oil policy, especially with regard to Russia, which abruptly rejected his production curtailment proposal. It's understandable that MbS wants to inflict severe pain on Putin in the hope of pressuring the Russians to return to the negotiation table, if not by the end of March, by June 2020.

A policy of producing at free will certainly cause an enormous damage to KSA. By raising production from 9.7 MMbo/d to 12.3 MMbo/d while depressing the Brent benchmark from around $60 to $35-40 per barrel, the country stands to lose US$90-150 million every day, which does not bode well for MbS's domestic economic diversification and generous social programs.

Having merely survived the Khashoggi incident, MbS needs to show to his political opponents that he has got the stuff to handle the oil crisis at hand. Otherwise, he will lose credibility concerning his promise to lead the kingdom to post-oil prosperity. So far, the policy of defending oil prices seems to have failed miserably, as compared with the previous approach of defending the market share (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. OPEC crude oil production strategy (upper), in comparison to the oil price (lower). Sources: Goldman Sachs and Barchart.

MbS is definitely in a tough spot. On the one hand, he battles against an old fox in Putin, who adroitly lead a country through a long period of economic hardship under sanctions. On the other hand, he faces the U.S. shale industry that has proven its relative resilience since 2014 and that has now been promised support from the Trump administration (see here).

His plan seems to be sticking to his guns and waiting for Putin to blink first. But will Putin buckle?

United States

The U.S. is the originator of the current oil crisis due to her rising shale oil production in the last decade. The country actually has little latitude to respond to the oil price war launched by KSA and Russia. The Saudis and Russians are not dumping oil below costs. And it's against the law for U.S. shale producers (XLE) to form a cartel among themselves to fight against OPEC+ to work with OPEC.

Honestly speaking, President Trump does not have a coherent energy view. When it comes to the Middle East geopolitics, he's pleased that the U.S. is energy self sufficient thanks to domestic shale oil and gas production. The sanctions he put on Iran and Venezuela, in effect, remove a large amount of supply off the market, which actually has indirectly helped the U.S. shale producers. He cut corporate tax, deregulates, and advocates opening up off-limit areas for oil exploitation. I would give him the credit for promoting strong domestic oil production without polluting the environment.

On the other hand, he frequently expresses his view on the oil price from a consumer's point of view. To him, a lower price on the gasoline pump is better than a higher one - the lower, the better. When donning the consumer costume, you almost feel that the vendors of low-priced gasoline, in his view, are completely detached from the shale oil producers that hire millions of Americans to extract, move, and refine crude oil to satisfy an essential need of the society. The "U.S. energy dominance," which facilitates his Middle East policy, seems to be an after-thought to Trump the consumer. Crude oil appears to be just a convenient multi-use tool to be randomly applied where he see fit.

That brings us to the U.S. election year. Because of the pressure to seek reelection, he probably sees the necessity to pander voters in oil states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, North Dakota, and so on. If his approach to pacify the Midwestern farmers amidst a trade war with China is of any reference, he may well provide fiscal assistance and handouts to the oil industry.

Indeed, the Department of Energy already postponed a planned sale of up to 12 MMbo from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (aka, SPR). Forever a businessman, Trump announced on March 13, 2020, "We're going to fill (the SPR) right up to the top', taking advantage of the plunging oil prices. The authorized storage capacity of the SPR is 713.5 MMbo, of which 635 MMbo has been filled, leaving 78.5 MMbo of theoretical spare capacity. Some analysts estimate the SPR has a fill capacity of 500,000 bo/d (see here). That means the SPR can provide approximately five months of support to the oil industry.

The filling-up of the SPR will not be impacted by the agreement between the U.S. and Australia concerning granting access to and lease of the SPR to the latter country (see here). Apparently, the Australians too are buying oil at these low prices.

Diplomacy among three oligarchies

In the long run, there exists an intersection of idiosyncratic interest of Putin, MbS, and Trump. Each of them prefers a stable oil market in which the oil prices remain to be not too low, as desired by the former two, and not too high, in the eyes of the latter.

The table below roughly summarizes what I believe each of the three parties wishes to gain and what I believe each is willing to give up in negotiations. There are so much they can bargain about, from sanctions, via market access, to geopolitical interest.

Therefore, I believe a truce or even a long-term agreement can be reached, although an agreement seems so distant right now with the pressing burden of coronavirus pandemic-induced demand decimation.

Russia KSA US Strategic wants Lift sanctions on Nord Stream 2 and Rosneft Leadership in managing global oil production A stable oil market Likely compromises Rejoin OPEC+, play along with the cartel on production agenda Allow Russian participation in nuclear power plants in KSA; Give up certain marginal geopolitical interests in peripheral Mideast Loose up on sanctions on Russia; Give Russia some access to the KSA market of industrial goods; Allow KSA-funded purchase of U.S. shale producers (?) Incentives to negotiate Economic pains; Internal dissents Economic pains; Pressure from the U.S. Bankruptcies of shale producers, lay-offs in oil states, unfolding recession Potential outcome Gains in ease-up of sanctions and economic access to KSA market so that Putin can claim to be a winner Russia's return to the OPEC+ agenda strengthens MbS' domestic power Restoration of a stable oil market pacifies U.S. oil states; Filling up SPR with cheap oil

I believe the likelihood of an agreement will increase as the coronavirus runs its course. The negotiation will probably progress "gradually, then suddenly," in Ernest Hemingway's parlance. Each of the leaders will make sure he can claim to be the winner in the eyes of his domestic political opponents and supporters.

A likely outcome

My working hypothesis is that such an agreement may be reached before summer. By then, we should have a pretty good idea whether the coronavirus pandemic will be the end of the world - the shale producers will have begun to announce scary bankruptcies and massive layoffs, furthering worsening an already worrisome labor market that the airlines, hospitality, and retailing industries have plunged the country into. By June, each of KSA and Russia should have already lost billions of dollars in oil revenue. Dissenting voices of political rivals can be expected to crescendo as spring turns into summer.

There's even a glimmer of hope that the fearless leaders come up with a new mechanism to manage the oil market. The OPEC+ 2.0, as I prefer to call it, will likely be an improvement to the version 1 that was concocted by KSA and Russia. The OPEC+ 1.0 was essentially a band-aid solution to a sustaining problem - rising U.S. shale production. Within the OPEC+ 2.0 scheme, it is possible that KSA, possibly Russia, and other OPEC members, may finance private equity funds to purchase up as many as possible U.S. shale oil producers in bankruptcy court. The high-cost producing wells of these mediocre producers will be shut-in to meet weak global oil demand and brought back on-stream once demand recovers and outstrips supply. Acquiring these shale producers may actually be cheaper than the economic injuries caused by an oil price war and is certainly a better solution than mutually-assured destruction. As they say, if you can't beat them, buy them.

As part of the plan, the OPEC+ 2.0 also may have to answer the question concerning the future of crude oil in an age when the world is apparently moving away from oil. If de-fossil-fuelization continues to gain ground, the OPEC+ 2.0 has much to learn from Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on how to offset weakening demand by hiking prices so as to pull in as much revenue as possible while they still can.

Investor takeaways

In the next few months, risk will abound regarding how the world manages crude oil supply, as the major producing countries fight and/or talk. Meanwhile, uncertainties concerning oil demand remains high while the coronavirus pandemic spreads, runs its course, and causes massive global economic inflictions. Consequently, the oil price will fluctuate wildly during this crucial time.

So, an energy investor should apply strategic patience and wait for the OPEC+ 2.0 to emerge from the oil price war.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.