Agenus Reveals Improved Cancer Immunotherapy Therapy Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) offered a bundle of encouraging data readouts on March 12, 2020. These included FDA Fast Track designation for the balstilimab plus zalifrelimab combination therapy, improved efficacy data for the combination, improved early indicators for AGEN1181, and a milestone payment based on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Shingrix royalties. Following trial data announced just a few weeks ago at the Analyst Day on February 20, Agenus saw its stock price drop as stats were slightly below the established drugs in the class, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) nivolumab (Opdivo) with ipilimumab (Yervoy). With the coronavirus market meltdown that followed, Agenus is in the wonderful place, for buyers, of being in the bargain basement despite having a major potential FDA approval ahead in 2021.

balstilimab + zalifrelimab for cervical cancer

For the background on balstilimab (PD-1 agent) and zalifrelimab (CTLA-4 agent), see my Agenus is a Buy for Cancer Therapy Pipeline. Here, I will focus on the updated data released on March 12, 2020, by Agenus. The release emphasizes that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the combination for advanced cervical cancer. Table 1 contrasts the new data with the earlier data and with the data from the Opdivo plus Yervoy combinations, with two different dosing regimens.

therapy Complete Response Partial Response Stable Disease Overall Response Rate Bals + Zal, 4.7 month 8.8% 11.8% 29.4% 20.6% Bals + Zal, 12.2 month 11.8% 14.7% 23.5% 26.5% Opdivo 3 + Yervoy 1 11.1% 15.6% na 23.1% Opdivo 1 + Yervoy 3 6.5% 34.7% na 36.4%

Table 1. Source: compiled by author from Agenus releases

For the 34 patients studied by Agenus, the median duration of response had not yet been reached as of the data cutoff. The CR (complete response) rate continued to increase as partial responses became complete over time. Compared to the Opdivo plus Yervoy dosing cohorts, Agenus now has a complete response rate beating both of them. The ORR (overall response rate) for one of the Opdivo groups is higher, but it consists mostly of partial responses. That said, partial responses are good in this type of cancer. On the whole, if the Agenus patients continue to show improvement, there might be a claim of superiority, but I will leave it to the biostatisticians to say if the difference is significant. A reasonable takeaway is that balstilimab with zalifrelimab for advanced cervical cancer is about as good as Opdivo plus Yervoy.

In the words of Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus,

"The data from these trials continue to support that the combination of anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 in relapsed/refractory cervical cancer patients may be the best available treatment option for women with metastatic disease.

See the Agenus Q4 Call Transcript for more of her observations on the trial data. Agenus hopes to submit the applications, or BLAs, for commercial approval for balstilimab and zalifrelimab for cervical cancer in 2020. That could mean first revenue in 2021, if approval is granted by the FDA.

balstilimab + AGEN1181

The Agenus story gets better still when its next-generation CTLA-4 agent, AGEN1181, is considered. Agenus believes it can penetrate and expand the market by combining AGEN1181 with balstilimab. AGEN1181 is engineered to raise the response rate to more than 60% of patients from the current 20% of patients responding to a first generation anti-CTLA-4. It does this by enhancing T Cell activation and promoting T Cell memory, in addition to having a high affinity for CTLA-4 and being optimized to enhance Treg depletion.

Some preliminary results from the Phase 1 dose escalation trial of AGEN1181 are encouraging. In February, a complete response at a low dose had already been reported. On March 12, Agenus reported seeing additional responses, though it did not give the number or characterize any as complete. For comparison, Yervoy had sales of $385 million in Q4 2019.

QS-21 Stimulon cash

Another news item was that Agenus achieved a milestone, its first cash QS-21 royalty payment, for $15.1 million. Agenus licensed QS-21 to GlaxoSmithKline for use in its Shingrix vaccine. Rather than waiting for royalties from Glaxo, Agenus raised cash by selling part of the royalty stream to a third party. The milestone payment was triggered by net sales of Shingrix exceeding $2.0 billion in 2019.

The best immuno-oncology pipeline in the industry

Agenus argues that it now has the best, broadest immuno-oncology pipeline in the industry. It has largely financed itself with milestone and collaboration revenue from partners, as shown here.

Source: Slide 85, Agenus February 2020 presentation

Currently, there is much competition to bring new antibodies to market for new immunotherapy targets and for improving on older antibodies, including by moving to bispecific antibodies. To see the results of Agenus's effort, just take a look at the Agenus pipeline. While some of the antibodies are preclinical, Agenus has shown an ability to rapidly get drugs into the clinic either by itself or by licensing them to partners.

Cash balance and outlook

At the end of 2019, Agenus had a cash and equivalents balance of $62 million, not a lot for a biotech developing an extensive pipeline. That does not include the $15 million milestone payment due. $17 million cash was used for operations in the quarter. Agenus expects milestone and other payments to bring its end of Q1 2020 cash balance to over $100 million. The hope is to continue financing the company with milestone and collaboration payments, including cash upfront for licensing agreements, until revenue from commercial drug sales ramps, which might begin in late 2021.

Conclusion

Despite the glowing results reported here, there is still risk. Early results do not always predict later clinical trial results. You cannot sell a drug without FDA approval, and pricing may be limited by competition and insurers.

That said, there is much to be gained with Agenus and relatively little to lose. If it gets FDA approval for its balstilimab + zalifrelimab combination for cervical cancer, it will still have to compete with Opdivo plus Yervoy as it extends its combination against for other cancer types. The potential dollars of revenue if Agenus captures even a fraction of the market is huge. Compare that to its current stock price of $2.52 and market capitalization of $346 million (close of market, March 13, 2020). I believe the stock price is also attractive compared to the 52-week low of $2.14 and 52-week high of $4.57. If the AGEN1181 monotherapy and combination prove to be superior, Agenus could be become a major pharma company in a short space of time, say by 2023. Add to that its many shots on goal, including cancer therapies licensed to Gilead, Incyte, and other major pharmaceutical companies. I see no reason to guess at exactly where the company's stock might be at the end of 2022. It is highly likely to be higher by a single-digit multiple of the current price, the exact multiple depending on the outcomes of the trials and collaborations.

