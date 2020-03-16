Zoom: Strong Recent Performance But Valuation Looks A Tad Aggressive

They have been a benefactor of the coronavirus, though the stock's valuation remains above 30x forward revenue which could come down over time.

The company provided financial metrics that also came in above expectations and could prove to be slightly conservative.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported another strong quarter with revenue, margins, and EPS all coming in ahead of expectations. The company continues to be a unique software player in the market with revenue growing ~88% during 2019 with operating margins of ~14% for the year.

During Q4, revenue grew an impressive 78% to $188 million and came in ~$10 million above expectations. In addition to the strong revenue growth, operating margins of ~20% led to a Rule of 90, over 2x greater than the typical software Rule of 40.

Management also provided 2020 guidance that came in ahead of expectations in terms of revenue, margins, and EPS. The company has historically provided conservative guidance which they have consistently beat and raised over time. While the company is approaching a $1 billion run-rate with 2020 revenue coming close to that mark, I believe we could see upside to revenue this year.

Data by YCharts

Since reporting earnings, the company's stock has fallen ~15%, though remains up over 55% year to date. Given many company's responses to the coronavirus including employees working from home and traveling less, the need for video conferencing has likely risen significantly in recent weeks. This recent trend could ultimately provide upside to revenue guidance if more companies adopt video conferencing policies instead of traveling to in-person meetings.

Nevertheless, the company remains uniquely positioned as a fast growth company with strong operating margins, something not too many software companies are able to claim. Over the long-term, even after the coronavirus worries simmer down over the next few weeks, I believe the company is poised for strong domestic and international growth.

However, with the stock trading at over 30x forward revenue, I find it a little more challenging to be bullish at these levels, even after the recent minor pullback.

Zoom helps integrate cloud video conferencing, online meetings, group messaging, and a conference room offering into one platform. It currently operates as a freemium model, offering basic meeting solutions for one-to-one meetings free of charge. In addition, the company offers paid plans for a monthly subscription fee. The paid plans give users the ability to host online meets and provide features such as longer meeting time limit, increased number of participants, custom IDs for meetings, recording solutions, and customer support.

Q4 Earnings And Guidance

Once again, Zoom reported a very strong quarter with Q4 revenue growing 78% to $188 million, well above expectations for $178 million. Even though revenue growth slowed from 85% last quarter, this is more than reasonable given the company is quickly approaching a $1 billion run-rate. In addition, combined with operating margin ~20%, this results in a near Rule of 100, significantly above the software industry norm of Rule of 40.

Source: Company Presentation

Zoom continues to progress and move up the market, gaining increased share with larger clients. For example, customers with over $100k in TTM revenue grew 86% to 641. In addition, net dollar expansion rate remained above 130% for the 6th consecutive quarter, demonstrating the company's ability to expand both into larger customers as well as expand their revenue from their current customer base.

Source: Company Presentation

International opportunities continue to remain a priority for the company as over 80% of their revenue remains in the Americas. Growth in the Americas was 77% during the quarter, which was similar the company's overall growth rate of 78%. This compares to the company's international revenue growth of 84% during the quarter. The company will continue to focus on international markets as the Americas geography becomes more penetrated and remains competitive. In addition, as international revenue continues to grow at a faster pace, the company's overall revenue stream will become more diverse and the could maintain their current hyper-growth mode.

Source: Company Presentation

Even though the company remains in hyper-growth mode, they have the unique quality of also being highly profitable. During the quarter, operating margin expanded to 20.4%, which was well above the ~9.3% in the year ago period. Gross margin continues to remain very impressive at 84%, which makes sense given the company's software services naturally come at higher and recurring margins.

Given the fact both revenue and margins came in well above expectations, it was no surprise to see EPS of $0.15 come in nicely above expectations for $0.07. I believe over time, the company will continue to increase their profitability as they continue to leverage their operating expenses even as revenue growth naturally decelerates over time.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q1, the company is expecting revenue of $199-201 million and non-GAAP operating income of $25-27 million, representing ~13% margin at the midpoint. Revenue growth during the quarter is expected to be ~64%, compared to expectations for only 52% growth. In addition, the ~13% operating margin is slightly better than expectations, leading to EPS expectations of ~$0.10 for the quarter, above consensus estimates for $0.06.

For the full year, management provided revenue guidance of $905-915 million, which represents 46% growth for the year, coming in ahead of expectations for ~40% growth. While the growth rate seems to be decelerating rather quickly from the ~88% growth seen last year, the company is approaching $1 billion in revenue and it is not reasonable to continue hyper-growth at this level as the law of large numbers kick in.

Operating income is expected to be $110-120 million, which represents ~11% margin at the midpoint, above expectations for ~8% margin. This led to EPS guidance of $0.42-0.45, above expectations for ~$0.30.

Given management provided guidance at the beginning of the month, I believe there could be some conservatism baked into the numbers. Firstly, the company has historically provided conservative guidance and has consistently beat and raised their numbers. Also, the impact of the coronavirus could lead to increased usage of the company's products as more companies are looking to utilize software communication methods rather than in-person meetings.

Valuation

Even though the company handily beat Q4 expectations and 2020 guidance was nicely above consensus, the stock has traded down around 15% since reporting earnings. I believe the two biggest reasons for the stock trading down are as follows.

First, the company has historically traded at a very high revenue multiple given the hyper-growth and solid profitability. As the market has become more volatile, the higher-valued software companies are typically the ones who take the biggest hit in their valuation.

Second, investors could have expected a bigger 2020 revenue guidance given the potential impact of the coronavirus. As more and more companies start banning travel, they will start to rely more on telecommunications in order to maintain their productivity.

Data by YCharts

With a current market cap of ~$29.7 billion, cash/investments of ~$850 million and no debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$28.85 billion. Using management's 2020 revenue guidance of $905-910 million, which represents 46% growth, this implies a 2020 revenue multiple of ~31.7x.

Management has historically provided a somewhat conservative guidance and considering potential upside related to the coronavirus, I believe the company's multiple is inflated due to the potential for significant revenue upside throughout the year. Nevertheless, the company's valuation has put themselves up on a different cloud compared to other fast-growth software companies.

While I believe there remains a lot of upside to the company's current revenue guidance, the risk here is valuation. For example, even if revenue comes in well above expectations, we could see the company's valuation multiple slowly come down over time as investors become less willing to pay over 30x forward revenue.

The company remains a long-term winner with a unique combination of fast-growth and profitability, something very few software companies can label themselves as. Over the next few years, the company is poised to benefit from the strong transition to online meetings and communication compared to legacy methods.

In the meantime, I have become somewhat neutral to the name as valuation raises some concerns, though fundamentals remain strong and healthy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.