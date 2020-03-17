Believe It Or Not, We Still Haven't Seen Capitulation In U.S. Stocks

When we see investor confidence fail by downside outperformance of the most favored areas of the market, we will have had the capitulation necessary to put in a trading bottom.

While we may have seen the biggest and fastest drop from an all-time high in history, we still haven't seen capitulation selling in US stocks. Capitulation will come when there is a mass unwinding of positions in the megacap, momentum, growth and speculative names that dominated the market from 2016-2020. So far during the current crash, as we will see, these most favored stocks have shown accelerating relative performance versus the rest of the market. During the bull market, they outperformed massively to the upside over a protracted period of time and since this new bear market began, they have continued to outperform by declining far less than the rest of the market.

One of the best ways to see this is with ratio charting. Here we have the ratio of the Wilshire 4500 index (total market excluding SPX 500) divided by the SPX. It's smoothed with a 10-week exponential moving average.

We can see that historically this ratio has declined as a major top has approached, diverging bearishly from SPX market price. It has also diverged bullishly at bottoms. It tends to rise in the earlier phases of a bull run. In the case of the current top, it diverged for over two years, starting in late 2017, and after that rallied only very briefly during the initial stages of the rally from the 2018 low. This was one of the major reasons I turned bearish in February 2020.

In my estimation this ratio and others like it should reverse sharply to the upside when we get real capitulation selling in the current crash and, though all rallies from here on will be bear market rallies, this will be an important signal for traders to cover shorts and even take a long swing trade.

The reason for this is, as has been so well documented by many market commentators, the bull market was very much increasingly dominated by larger issues and momentum names and the dramatic outperfomance of these shares even in the face of a legitimate crash signifies that investors are still holding on to those shares in hopes that they will come back and the bull market will be renewed. When we see that confidence fail by downside outperformance of the most favored areas of the market, we will have had the capitulation necessary to put in a trading bottom.

Here are some of the other ratios that I follow that would be important in this regard on a shorter term daily close time frame.

From upper left to lower right we have

RSP (SPX Equal Weighted) to SPY (SPX Capitalization Weighted)

IWM (Small Caps) to SPY

QQEW (Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted) to QQQ (Nasdaq 100 Cap Weighted)

VTI (Total Market) to SPY

VLUE (Value) to MTUM (Momentum)

IWD (Value) to IWF (Growth)

These are different ways of looking at broader measures of the markets vs. narrower, smaller cap vs. bigger cap and safety vs. risk. Generally, in a healthy, expanding bull market, we'd like to see these charts sloping upwards. In most of these cases, the ratios have been sloping downwards with progressively accelerating angles of descent since 2018 or even earlier. And since the crash began, they have accelerated dramatically to the downside. So narrower, larger cap, momentum and growth have become even more favored during the crash than during the bull market. We'll have capitulation, and a tradeable bottom, when that changes, if only for a few days to a week or so.

RSP/SPY made its momentum high in 2015, declined during the bull market correction that ended in 2016 and made a lower high in late 2016 and started to decline rapidly from there, diverging from market price for four years leading into the top.

Small caps to big caps never really got any traction in this bull market, apart from a few brief phases, and really started to fall apart in early 2019.

The same can be said for value vs. growth and value vs. momentum:

The dominance of Nasdaq 100 stocks has accelerated during the crash:

Total market (VTI) to Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)

Even though the market is crashing, investors prefer to cling to their Nasdaq 100 stocks than to get into some high-dividend-paying utility stocks, as is normal practice in a bear market:

QQQ/XLU

QQQ vs. defensive stocks (DEF) rallied sharply into 2020 and hasn't budged off the highs:

So apparently in spite of a crash that is for all intents and purposes every bit the equal to (or worse than) the 1929 episode, investors don't really think it's time to get defensive and are holding on in hopes of a return of the bull.

Many areas of the markets have easily and rapidly taken out key support levels such as the 2018 low and the 200-week EMA and trendlines from 2011 and 2009. The leading bubble names are far from following suit.

MAGA - Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN):

This group has not touched its 2018 and 2019 highs and is still well above its primary trendline, has only recently taken out its 50-week EMA and is still well above its 200-week EMA.

FAANG (Facebook (FB), Apple, Amazon, Google and Netfix (NFLX):

This group has not even taken out the May-October 2019 lows yet and has only Thursday touched its major uptrend.

A custom index of speculative bubble stocks - Tesla (TSLA), Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Plug Power (PLUG):

This group has not even come close to giving back the 2020 speculative bubble gains and has barely touched its 50-week EMA.

While some may see these charts as signs of strength, I see them as a source of significant unrealized downside selling pressure.

The bulk of downside price moves have come on the futures gaps. Intraday, the largest candle bodies are actually green as investors attempted to buy the dip. There haven't really been any very large intraday moves to the downside. Longs are clinging on in hope.

Until we see some actual, vomitous selling of shares that materially change the conditions described in this analysis, we are not likely to see a significant trading bottom.

On Thursday SPY took out its primary bull market support channel and its 200-week EMA simultaneously, gapping down below both levels. It has now retraced 38.2% of the 2011-2020 bull market. Weekly RSI is breaking down from its bull market support zone:

On this crash, the 2018 low is likely to be taken out. RSI should reach its 2008 bear market low and price should reach the 50% retracement level before the downside is exhausted temporarily; that is, assuming that we get the quality of capitulation that I have indicated here.

Update: The above was written and charts were pulled on March 12. So what has changed since then? Nothing.

The key ratios have continued to crash. There may be the beginnings of a turn in value relative to momentum and growth. In the final stages of this first bear market wave, I expect to see these ratios turn as the real selling takes hold. Currently I am looking at the June 2016 low as a likely target for the first bear market low. That's about 20-23% from current levels. That also means that all of the gains from the post-election Trump Bump will have been given back, and then some.

