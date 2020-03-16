Revisiting American Eagle In A Bearish Market

At a price of $9.56, the company is now trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6x.

I wrote about the company in November of last year. Since then, the share price has fallen 41.25%.

American Eagle (AEO) reported full-year numbers on March 4th. Revenues for the full year came in strong at $1.31B up 5.5%, beating analyst estimates by $40M. The company missed quarterly GAAP earnings by a wide margin. Analysts were expecting 0.35 cents for the 4th quarter on a GAAP basis, with the company only reporting 0.03 cents. Though on a non-GAAP basis, they did beat by one cent.

Bad Call?

I wrote about the company in November of last year. At the time of my article, American Eagle shares were trading at $16.22 a share. When I wrote the article, I view the company as undervalued. Clearly the market didn’t agree with me and shares of AEO have since sold-off to $9.53 for a loss of 41.25%. Not good at all.

My price target for AEO was $23 a share based on a normalized P/E multiple of 15x. With a stock price of $16.22, the company was trading at a forward multiple of just 10x P/E.

At a price of $9.56, the company is now trading at a forward earnings multiple of 6x. The last time AEO traded at a forward P/E multiple of 6x, was in 2008 when it reached a low of 5x:

Source: mactrotrends.com

We are also reaching the lowest stock price for the last 14 years. During 2009, the stock bottomed at a price of $6 per share.

Looking at American Eagle full-year Results

American Eagle posted solid numbers for their Fiscal 2019. Revenues came in strong, with a growth of 7% YoY reaching $4.3B, compared to $4B in 2018. Same-store comparable sales also came in positive at 3%. The trend in comparable sales can be very volatile, but for AEO it has been positive for the last 5 years. An impressive trend, given the weakness in brick and mortar retail stores due to increasing pressures from e-commerce:

Source: annual report

Looking at the revenue line, AEO has grown revenues at a 5-year CAGR of 4.11%. However, margins are more volatile and currently under pressure.

The company also reported restructuring charges, mostly related to store closures, which triggers write-offs in leasehold improvements and right-of-use assets. For Fiscal 2019, restructuring charges $80.5M of which $64.5M was in relation to store closures and $14.2M related to their exit from the Japanese and Chinese markets.

These types of restructuring charges appear occasionally, which can mute the true operating earnings power of the company.

If we clean up the income statement to focus only on company operations, there is more stability in the reported numbers as shown below:

Source: company filings.

The steady increase in EPS during the last 5 years is attributed to the reduction of outstanding shares. American Eagle returned a total of $205M to shareholders in 2019 with a combination of dividends and share repurchases. During the year, the company repurchased 6.3M shares at an average price of $17.74 per share.

In hindsight and with the recent pressure in the stock price trading at $9.53, it didn’t seem the right move. The good news is that they still have the authorization to repurchase 35.4M shares until February 3, 2024. If the company board saw the share price undervalued at $17 per share, it would make sense to use a big chunk of the repurchase program now that shares are trading way lower. The full utilization of the repurchase program would reduce outstanding shares by 21%.

The company ended the year with plenty of cash on the balance sheet at $416.9M. During the year, the company generated $415M in cash from operations and spent $210.4M in CAPEX. FCF for the year came in at $206M.

Paying out dividends of $92.7M to shareholders leaves the company with $113.3M to do share repurchases. At a share price of $9.5 and using all remaining FCF to repurchase shares, that would still leave the company with 23.5M left in the program.

We believe it would be highly accretive for shareholders if the company repurchases every single share they can. At a price per share of $9.53 and an EPS of 1.44, the company has an earnings yield of 15.2%. It is as if the company is investing in a project that would return them 15%. If we assume their cost of capital is 10%, there is a positive spread of 5 points which creates value for shareholders.

The dividend is safe

For income investors, we believe AEO provides a safe 5.45% dividend yield. Even with high probabilities of top-line impact due to the coronavirus chaos, we believe AEO can weather the storm due to its strong balance sheet with plenty of liquidity plus strong FCF generation:

Source: company filings

Due to the ebb and flow of working capital and the increase in CAPEX for the last two years, we decided to look at a 5-year average on FCF to get an approximation of its sustainability. Doing that we get a 5-year FCF average of $218M. At current cash dividends, the FCF covers the dividend by more than two times.

FCF would have to decrease by about $125M for the dividend to be in any danger. With AEO having zero financial debt and with operating leases being covered by operating cash flows, a decrease of FCF by 57% would have to assume management would not temporarily shrink its working capital to match revenues and they would keep spending in growth CAPEX, such as opening new stores. Both assumptions seem highly unlikely.

Growth in Aerie is still strong

Aerie delivered exceptional growth and has significant growth opportunity ahead. – 10K (emphasis added)

The growth in Aerie continues to be super strong. For fiscal 2019, Aerie revenues came in at $818.6M compared to $645.7M, helped by 33 net new store openings and comparable sales growth of 20% for a total growth rate of 26.7%.

Aerie has grown as a percent of total sales from 9% in 2015, to 19% in 2019. In 2015, Aerie’s revenues were $262.6M compared to $818.6M in 2019, a three-fold increase in 5 years.

Management is still very bullish about the growth in Aerie. For fiscal 2020, they want to increase store count by 55 to 65 new stores, an increase of 40%. We estimate Aerie brings in about $5.5M per store. If 60 new stores are open, that could bring in $330M in incremental revenue for AEO, not counting same-store-sales growth.

Aerie is definitively the growth driver for AEO. We expect headline growth rates to decrease as a percentage only because Aerie is reaching its target of having $1B in sales. It is easier to grow at double-digit rates if you are starting from a low revenue base. Continuing growing at double digits when you reach $1B in revenues becomes highly unlikely. So investors shouldn’t be disappointed if Aerie shows lower headline growth rates.

Conclusion

We went long share in AEO when they were trading at $14 and change. We added to our position in the current sell-off.

We still believe the company is undervalued. However, we do take the long-term approach as we see AEO becoming a bigger company five years from now.

The strong balance sheet, good FCF generation, a safe dividend plus a very shareholder-friendly management team gives us the confidence that by buying shares at a 15% earnings yield, we could get an adequate return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.