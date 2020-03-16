Novagold: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

Given the technical breakdown, the stock now has strong resistance at $8.70, as we've seen heavy buying above this area, with many of these buyers now underwater and trapped.

It's been a rollercoaster ride of a Q1 for Novagold Resources (NG), as the stock started the year with a double-digit return, only to see six months of trading erased in less than six weeks. The stock is now down more than 40% from its multi-year high, leaving many bulls trapped near the highs after two months of consolidation near $9.00. While the company was awarded key state approvals for its Donlin Gold Project in February, this news was not enough to thwart the cascade of selling pressure we've seen the past month.

Unfortunately, this selling pressure has flipped momentum to the downside on the stock, and created a new strong resistance level overhead at $8.70. Based on this, I believe sharp bounces of 40% plus will likely be noise, and I would view rallies to the $8.70 - $9.00 area as selling opportunities.

Just over two months ago, I wrote my first article on Novagold and discussed that it was time to take some profits on the stock. The stock had enjoyed a meteoric rise of 150% in less than nine months, as investors bid up the gold miner for its massive 39 million-ounce gold resource. While this certainly makes sense in a rising gold (GLD) price environment, the company's market capitalization had soared to more than 70% above its after-tax NPV (5%) from its Feasibility Study, at $2.71 billion vs. its 50% ownership NPV (5%) of $1.57 billion. While it's possible that the Feasibility Study's economics could improve since it's quite outdated, the valuation at the time showed irrational exuberance among investors.

This is because investors were willing to pay a substantial premium on a project with no construction decision, timeline to produce, nor discussion of how to raise more than $5 billion to put Donlin Gold into production. Not surprisingly, the froth has come out of the stock as it's fallen 40% since, filling some of the gaps between its premium and its actual after-tax NPV (5%). Let's take a closer look at recent developments and the valuation below:

Novagold released its FY-2019 financial results in late January, ending the year with $148 million in cash and term deposits as of November 30th, 2019. This figure does not include another $100 million expected to be received by Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) for the sale of its Galore Creek asset in 2018. This has put the company in a solid financial position compared to most gold miners, with many still being in a significant net-debt position despite a year of sharply rising gold (GLD) prices. Based on this strong financial position, the company continues to note that it will not need to raise capital until a construction decision is made for the mine.

On the permitting front, the company got more good news in February, with the receipt of Key State of Alaska approvals for the Donlin Gold project. The company received the final State-Right-of-Way [RPW] authorization for the buried natural gas pipeline, issued by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources [ADNR] on January 17th, 2020. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources also provided final authorization of the easement, land leases, land use permits, and material site authorizations for both proposed transportation facilities, and well as the easement for fiber optic cable on State lands. These are significant milestones for the company, in addition to the Federal Record of Decision [ROD] received in August of 2018. While some investors might have expected the receipt of these approvals to justify a further bump in the share price, this was not the case. I believe this was because these permits were already priced into the stock with the company going into that news release trading at a market capitalization 70% above the after-tax NPV (5%). Let's take a closer look at where the valuation stands after the drop:

Based on Novagold's 328 million shares outstanding and a share price of $5.87, the stock continues to trade at a premium to its after-tax NPV (5%) of $1.57 billion. On a market capitalization basis, the company is currently valued at $1.93 billion, or 20% above the 50% share of the $3.147 billion after-tax NPV (5%). If we give the company credit for its current cash position of $148 million and $100 million due from Newmont Goldcorp for the Galore Creek sale, we still see a premium in place. This is because the company's enterprise value is $1.682 billion, more than $110 million above the after-tax NPV (5%). Based on this, it's hard to argue that Novagold is undervalued, even after this 40% drop from the highs. Instead, the stock is beginning to move closer to fairly valued at $5.87 per share but is not there yet.

It's worth noting that most development-stage companies in the mining sector are trading at 0.85x NPV or less, and Novagold's fair value based on this figure would be $1.337 billion. This would translate to a share price of $4.08, about 30% below where we sit currently. I arrived at this figure by dividing the $3.147 billion after-tax NPV (5%) by 2 for Novagold's 50% ownership and then multiplying that figure by 0.85. If we add in the company's roughly $0.45 per share in cash to this valuation, we arrive at a fair value of $4.53 per share, still 20% below the current share price of $5.87. Let's take a look below and see if the company's technical picture supports a further drop:

As we can see in the above daily chart, the technical picture is not pretty at all for Novagold here. Not only has the stock begun a new intermediate downtrend by breaking to a fresh 6-month low on Friday, but we've also seen a new significant resistance level built above at the $8.70 level. This new resistance level was built after two months of trading above this area finally broke down, leaving a mountain of overhead supply above. Based on this, I see a high probability that the stock forms a double top in the $8.70 - $9.50 area if it does return here. This is because we now have several trapped buyers that will be anxious to get out at close to break-even after suffering through a 30% draw-down.

In terms of support for the stock, the next strong support level does not come in until 25% lower near the $4.30 level. This area marks the level where the stock broke out of last year, and I would expect the bulls to play some defense in this area. Based on the fact that we are 45% below resistance but also nearly 25% above support, the reward to risk at trying to catch this falling knife chart on Novagold makes little sense at $5.90. Currently, the reward to risk from resistance to support is roughly 2:1, and I prefer not to put on trades unless there is a 4 to 1 or better reward to risk. This would require a drop closer to $4.70 at a bare minimum to improve the reward to risk, and ideally, a constructive chart pattern.

The other issue for the stock, unfortunately, is that we've now broken below the 200-day moving average (yellow line). As we can see in the chart above, the break above the 200-day moving average was the start of the most recent powerful uptrend, and a break back below this 200-day moving average suggests a shift in momentum for the stock. While a breakdown below the 200-day moving average does not guarantee lower prices, it certainly dampens the technical picture here substantially. Therefore, the key for the bulls will be defending the $4.30 support level at all costs, and ideally, reclaiming the 200-day moving average.

Based on the fact that we now have a new strong resistance level at $8.70, a complete loss of momentum for Novagold, and a stock still trading above fair value, I see no reason to try to buy the stock here despite a 40% drop.

While the stock could undoubtedly bounce at some point after seeing a sharp decline, I see a very high probability of a lower high or double top for the stock, and I believe rallies to the $8.70 - $9.00 area would be selling opportunities. Not only would Novagold be back to trading at a significant premium if it rallies back to this area, but it would also have to contend with a plethora of trapped buyers that are likely anxious to exit. Therefore, while Novagold could certainly see a sharp bounce after this sharp decline, I would view 45% plus rallies as selling opportunities.

