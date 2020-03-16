Which Funds Have Had Their NAVs Hold Up Best During This Crash

These positions one or two years down the road are likely to be up nicely. Discounts are very wide on some sectors while NAVs haven't moved all that much.

Lastly, we looked at funds that have seen the most discount widening over the last month.

We also screened the funds that have seen the NAV fall only modestly but the price has fallen the most.

We look at funds and provide commentary on CEFs that have held up the best since this debacle began four weeks ago.

(This article was published to members of Yield Hunting on March 12th. All data herein is from that date. We have recently updated this analysis for members.)

The down move in the markets definitely shows how funds are positioned and how they will react to a 'liquidity crisis'. The data herein is through Thursday March 12th. The best funds are from the municipal, mortgage, and government bond sectors. The data does not incorporate the distribution.

Some Observations:

Blackrock Taxable Muni (BBN) was positioned perfectly in terms of NAV, which is up 3.6%.

was positioned perfectly in terms of NAV, which is up 3.6%. In some respects, agency MBS have held up better than high quality munis in this market. Blackrock Income (BKT) is all securitized agency mortgages with 97% of the portfolio rated AAA. These are Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans and guaranteed by the government.

is all securitized agency mortgages with 97% of the portfolio rated AAA. These are Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans and guaranteed by the government. First Trust Mortgage (FMY) is a lightly leveraged blend of agency and non-agency MBS. Agency MBS, like with BKT, are implicitly guaranteed and thus carry a high credit rating. The other half are non-agency MBS like what we see in PCI and PDI.

is a lightly leveraged blend of agency and non-agency MBS. Agency MBS, like with BKT, are implicitly guaranteed and thus carry a high credit rating. The other half are non-agency MBS like what we see in PCI and PDI. One of my faves this whole time has been DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL), a mostly non-agency mortgage fund. Agency MBS is about a quarter of the fund. Leverage in the fund is moderate at 20.8%. The NAV finally took a hit on March 12th falling 1.3%. Still, the declines in the fund are extremely modest compared to nearly all other funds.

a mostly non-agency mortgage fund. Agency MBS is about a quarter of the fund. Leverage in the fund is moderate at 20.8%. The NAV finally took a hit on March 12th falling 1.3%. Still, the declines in the fund are extremely modest compared to nearly all other funds. Blackrock Core Bond (BHK) is an older more plain vanilla bond fund with lots of duration (interest rate sensitivity). As rates fell, the value of many of their holdings rose. The largest holdings are US treasuries and agency MBS, both segments of which are AAA -rated.

is an older more plain vanilla bond fund with lots of duration (interest rate sensitivity). As rates fell, the value of many of their holdings rose. The largest holdings are US treasuries and agency MBS, both segments of which are AAA -rated. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity (JLS) is one we've touched on many times that recently changed from a term to perpetual trust (no longer liquidating in the near future) and cut the distribution (as we suspected it would). The new yield (6.63%) isn't all the enticing but the NAV performance has been strong during this selloff.

is one we've touched on many times that recently changed from a term to perpetual trust (no longer liquidating in the near future) and cut the distribution (as we suspected it would). The new yield (6.63%) isn't all the enticing but the NAV performance has been strong during this selloff. Another taxable muni fund that made the list is Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB). This fund is starting to morph into a fund of CEFs of other muni CEFs and even some high yield bond CEFs. That is why it has a higher yield than the other taxable muni CEFs. Still, the fund offers a strong return for the risk assumed.

This fund is starting to morph into a fund of CEFs of other muni CEFs and even some high yield bond CEFs. That is why it has a higher yield than the other taxable muni CEFs. Still, the fund offers a strong return for the risk assumed. Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) is one of the few high yield funds near the top of the list. The NAV took a hit on March 12th falling 25 cents but in aggregate is down just 3.3% from its highs last week. The one-year z-score is at a ridiculous -7.8.

NAV Support and Largest Discount Widening - Safer Snap Back Alert

These are the funds where the NAV has fallen less than -5% sorted by the most discount change in the last month. For example, Flah & Crum Preferred Income (PFD) has seen its valuation change by -29% in four weeks going froma 16% premium to a -15% discount. During that time the NAV has fallen by 4.6%.

These are funds that we think could snap back aggressively once the bottom is made. The potential is for at least 10 points of discount tightening.

The funds are a mix of taxable bonds and tax-free munis. We highlighted Flah & Crum Total Return (FLC), a preferred fund with a great long-term track record. The fund has never traded at such a discount (-18.6%). This is a great deal for the long-term investor. The yield is approaching 8%.

Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:DMO) is on the list but we do warn that the valuation on this fund should be coming down as its distribution yield declines. The fund went from a term fund to a perpetual and they are "rightsizing" the distribution. Still, the fund is unusually cheap and worth a look.

Most of the taxable muni funds are on the list and worthy of some idle cash sitting around. The NAVs of these funds have held up best of any category. They include Guggenheim Taxable Muni (GBAB), Blackrock Taxable Muni (BBN), and Nuveen Taxable Muni (NBB).

Most Discount Widening - Snap Back Alert

These are funds that have seen the largest discount widening regardless of the NAV movement. The theory is that if the NAVs recover AND calm returns, these are the best total return possibilities. These are also the most speculative.

PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) is an interesting fund and a great example of the risk in high premium funds. The fund is largely invested in agency MBS, a relatively safe sub-sector of the bond market. Thus, 62% of the fund is rated AAA. They have other sectors and exposures in the fund along with interest rate bets which add some risk but it is still a relatively lower risk fund compared to most other CEFs. But the fund was trading over a 30% premium and when the markets get hit, those funds will be hit harder.

is an interesting fund and a great example of the risk in high premium funds. The fund is largely invested in agency MBS, a relatively safe sub-sector of the bond market. Thus, 62% of the fund is rated AAA. They have other sectors and exposures in the fund along with interest rate bets which add some risk but it is still a relatively lower risk fund compared to most other CEFs. But the fund was trading over a 30% premium and when the markets get hit, those funds will be hit harder. PIMCO Muni Income (PML) is an old core muni fund that is now at a discount for the first time in ages. The one-year discount is -6.7 and the tax-free distribution yield over 6%! While another cut to the distribution is in its future, that is already more than priced in at this point.

is an old core muni fund that is now at a discount for the first time in ages. The one-year discount is -6.7 and the tax-free distribution yield over 6%! While another cut to the distribution is in its future, that is already more than priced in at this point. Flah & Crum Preferred Income (PFD) was mentioned above but it should be mentioned again. The discount has widened by nearly 30% in four weeks. That is one oversold fund! The NAV is only down 4.6% during that time period.

Concluding Thoughts

These positions one or two years down the road are likely to be up nicely. Discounts are very wide on some sectors while NAVs haven't moved all that much. For those looking for a place to nibble outside of the Core, these lists and the funds highlighted would be a great place to start.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.