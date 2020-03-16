Avalara: Great Long-Term Hold, But Near-Term Volatility Could Persist

While I like the stock over the long-term, the company will likely continue to be volatile in the short term until investors return to a more "risk-on" approach.

Even though the stock has traded down nearly 20% since the company reported earnings, Avalara (AVLR) continues to exceed quarterly expectations. The company also provided FY20 revenue guidance that was better than expectations, though margins appear to remain under pressure for another year. Valuation also remains a bit high at 11x FY20 revenue, a difficult pill to swallow for investors who appear to be selling a lot lately.

The company reported strong Q4 with revenue growing 40% during the quarter to $107.6 million, well above expectations for $100 million. Operating margins, while still slightly negative, also came in above expectations, leading to an EPS beat during the quarter. The only hiccup during Q4 was billings growth slowing to only 29%, though the year-ago comparison was challenging at 42% growth.

Management provided 2020 revenue guidance which implies ~23-24% growth for the year and was pretty similar to their commentary on the Q3 call. However, operating margin guidance was slightly below expectations as the company continues to invest in the business in order to grow their operations and technology.

Data by YCharts

One of the biggest challenges I have with this name continues to be valuation. Yes, the company's growth prospects of 20%+ revenue growth and operating margin expansion sound very nice. However, at ~11x FY2020 revenue, there could be some downside risk as investors continue to move away from high valuation names as global economic slowdown fears surround the market.

The stock has been down ~20% since reporting earnings about a month ago, and while the fundamentals remain strong and the company's 2020 guidance likely ends up being slightly conservative, the stock has performed pretty close to the market, which is also down ~20%.

Despite the high valuation, I have turned more bullish around the name, as Avalara is poised for another year of strong revenue growth and potential upside to its margins. Over the long term, revenue growth will continue to be in the 15%+ range and margins will start to expand into new levels of profitability. However, for now, I remain on the sidelines as the market seems to be shying away from riskier, higher-valued names at the moment.

The Supreme Court ruling from the South Dakota v. Wayfair case remains one of the biggest drivers of growth. This court case ruled that online retailers are required to charge state sales taxes and overturned a previous court case which barred states from placing sales taxes on online sales unless the company was substantially related to the state.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during Q4 grew an impressive 40% to $107.6 million, which was nicely above expectations for only ~$100 million. Growth metrics remained very similar to the 41% growth seen in Q3, which remains impressive even as the company rapidly approaches a $500 million run-rate. Net revenue retention decreased to 111%, slightly below the 113% seen last quarter. Nevertheless, the strong net retention rate and additional core customers have increased confidence in the longer-term trajectory.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue continues to represent nearly 95% of total revenue and grew 39% during the quarter to $100 million and seemed to be well above consensus expectations. The subscription revenue stream continues to drive the company's overall growth, and investors place a high revenue multiple for valuation given the stickiness and recurring nature of this revenue.

One challenging spot in the company's earnings release was billings. Growth during the quarter was only 29% to $121 million, which showed some meaningful deceleration from the 38% growth seen last quarter. However, investors should not the year-ago growth of 42% proved to be a challenging comparison.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins remained strong at 71%, though was slightly down from 73% in the year-ago period. Part of the decline in gross margin can be attributed to the company continuing to expand internationally, which comes with heightened investments and lower margins until it achieves a greater scale.

However, a non-GAAP operating margin of -4.7% seemed to be well above consensus expectations for -7.5%. The company was able to better leverage its operating expenses during the quarter, thus driving better than expected margins. The combination of stronger revenue and margins led to an EPS loss of only $0.03 during the quarter, better than consensus expectations for a loss of $0.09.

Source: Company Presentation

For Q1, management expects revenue of $107.5-108.5 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of $8.5-9.5 million, which represents a margin of around -8.3% at the midpoint.

For the full year, management is expecting revenue of $470-474 million, which represents ~23-24% growth for the year. This was pretty similar to management's commentary on the Q3 call of mid-20% growth for FY20 and was slightly above expectations for ~$468 million. Interestingly, despite beating Q4 revenue by ~7 million, the company was only ~$3 million above consensus for the FY20 revenue guidance, which could imply some conservatism in their initial guidance.

Operating loss for the year is expected to be $18-22 million, which implies an operating margin of -4.2% at the midpoint, which seemed to be slightly below expectations. I think the company will continue to invest in the company over the next few years in order to drive more solidified long-term growth. It would not be surprising to see the company beat these expectations as the year progresses.

Valuation

While the stock has been down ~20% since the company reported earnings, it does not seem like much of this is company specific. Rather, the general market has remained weak as investors have heightened fears around the coronavirus and potential global economic slowdown. However, investors should not shy away from strong growth names such as AVLR who will continue 20%+ revenue growth throughout next year. The company has historically been a little conservative around its revenue growth, and with demand for tax compliance increasing, Avalara is well-positioned for continued long-term growth.

Data by YCharts

The current guidance for FY2020 is $470-474 million, which represents ~23-24% growth for the year. I believe revenue could, ultimately, come in above these expectations as the company has a history of conservative guidance.

With a current market cap of ~$5.70 billion and net cash of ~$470 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$5.23 billion. Using FY20 revenue guidance of $470-474 million, this results in a FY20 revenue multiple of ~11x at the midpoint. Yes, the valuation is not considered cheap by many metrics, however, the company seems to be on a path of potential 20%+ revenue growth for a few more years behind margin expansion.

While I believe the company's fundamentals remain healthy and the growth opportunity remains prominent, I am hesitant to put new money to work in the name with valuation still ~11x FY20 revenue. I believe the stock still has some downside risk as investors continue to shy away from highly-valued names in the current market atmosphere. I believe if valuation got below 10x, and assuming company fundamentals remain strong, then more investors would start to pick up shares.

Over the longer term, I believe Avalara will continue to lead the way in tax automation, as it has rapidly expanded its customer base and has the potential for operating margins to expand over the next several years as they scale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.