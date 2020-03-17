There Doesn't Appear To Be Any Real Interest In Co-Diagnostics' Coronavirus Test - We Reiterate Our $1 Price Target

CODX announced they are selling their device to 3rd world countries, which is a sign of failure in our opinion.

Many diagnostic companies are getting US government support for their coronavirus tests, but not CODX.

CODX created their coronavirus test in only one week, larger diagnostic companies have taken longer. Roche took six weeks.

Additional research by us further supports our belief that CODX’s device is not effective for coronavirus testing.

On 2/18/20, we published a bearish article on Co-Diagnostics (CODX) titled: Co-Diagnostics Coronavirus Test Is Likely Ineffective - $1 Price Target. Note that those investors who shorted CODX and held their position when we published our first report may have taken heavy losses and may have gotten stopped out. Now that the stock price has appreciated significantly, we decided to give CODX another look. We have found more evidence that its device is likely not effective and we reiterate our $1 price target.

New Strong Signs That Co-Diagnostics’ Coronavirus Test Is Ineffective

CODX’s coronavirus test kit is called the Logix Smart Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Test Kit, described on the CODX website here. From doing further research, we believe the following are strong signs that suggest this test is ineffective.

CODX created their coronavirus test in only one week. In our opinion, this is a strong sign that the test is ineffective. Evidence suggests that one week isn’t enough time for any medical diagnostic firm to create an efficient coronavirus test. The WHO’s director-general says the coronavirus is “a unique virus with unique characteristics.” It has proven to be a challenging task to create an effective diagnostic test for it.

Joseph Featherstone, the head of business development for CODX, stated in a presentation on YouTube from 3/6/20:

Up until a few weeks ago, there’s a trial and error that goes through with the test. It could take as much as several weeks. And that was CODX’s process up until a couple of weeks ago. But when doing trial and error and talking about COVID-19, you don’t have time for that. We can’t take days, weeks, or months to respond, it has to be immediate. So the people in the lab took all the results that they’ve developed over the past couple of years, and developed an algorithm. So they go from software which takes about 5 minutes to design the primers, to an algorithm that takes 5 minutes to give the very best, the optimized set. That’s what we order, and it saves weeks of time, we can do that in 10 minutes. CODX suppliers brought in tests after only a few days, normally it takes 7-14 days. We bring them in and we test them. We went from having the sequence, to ordering the test, to finding and verifying, to having a working test in seven days.

Bypassing the “trial and error” stage that Featherstone mentions in the above quote has been a big mistake for CODX in our opinion. It might have been better for them to take their time and test their test and fix all the bugs before releasing it. CODX will discuss in this upcoming webinar how: "innovative design algorithms and a close partnership with a critical component supplier, LGC, Biosearch Technologies, enabled assay design and verification in seven days, making the COVID-19 test available for market."

CODX is a tiny company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their revenues have been well below $100K per year. Its R&D spend is only about $1.5M per year. We don’t believe CODX has the resources to create a test that quickly, that bigger diagnostic firms like Roche have spent a much longer time refining their coronavirus test to make sure it works well. This article from 3/13/20 states:

The Roche case offers some encouragement: Brown said that the company started working on its new test last month, and finished the work in six weeks.”

Even the CDC, which has hundreds of millions of dollars of R&D spend at their disposal, had problems with their coronavirus test at first. It didn’t work properly and had to be fixed. The top, multi-billion dollar diagnostic companies like Qiagen (QGEN) are taking months to create a coronavirus test. We don’t believe that CODX has smarter scientists and better technology than these diagnostic test behemoths. We don't believe that CODX can put together a cookie-cutter COVID-19 test in one week using design algorithms and create a competitive test without problems arising.

2. CODX might have targeted the wrong coronavirus genome. In the YouTube video we linked to above, Featherstone states:

Now there are a couple things that are holding up the process…We got some pushback that we were in a different area of the genome than the CDC was.

Featherstone doesn’t go into detail on this topic. But perhaps the genome they chose wasn’t the best one and other tests are targeting more appropriate genomes.

3. The US government is bypassing CODX in favor of other diagnostic companies.

The US government agency, The Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), is funding other diagnostic companies that don’t even have a ready coronavirus test yet.

This article from 3/13/20 states:

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that it will fund two companies for the development of rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus. It will provide $679,000 to DiaSorin Molecular of Cypress, Calif., and $598,000 to QIAGEN of Germantown, Md. DiaSorin’s test could be ready in six weeks, while QIAGEN’s could be ready in 12 weeks, according to HHS. Both tests are to be designed to give a result within an hour. ” Americans need access to rapid diagnostic testing. The sooner clinicians, patients and public health officials know whether someone is infected with the novel coronavirus, the sooner they can take action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said BARDA Director Rick A. Bright. “Rapid diagnostic tests are critical in this public health response. We are working with the private sector at an urgent pace to make these tests available on as many diagnostic platforms as we can in the coming weeks.

CODX’ CEO, Dwight Egan, said on Fox news on 1/30/20 that its test is ready now and can give a result in under an hour. Featherstone mentioned the same quick result in the presentation we refered to earlier. The HHS certainly has already investigated CODX’ Logix Smart Coronavirus Test. The fact that it has bypassed the company and hasn’t granted it any funding, but is funding other diagnostic companies that are still designing their tests, is another sign that there’s something wrong with the Logix Smart Test Kit.

Many Diagnostic Companies Are Getting US Government Support For Their Coronavirus Tests, But Not Co-Diagnostics

The only people that we've seen quoted who say CODX is actually selling a significant amount of coronavirus tests, are CODX and their affiliates, like its investment banker HC Wainwright and its investor relations rep BDA International, or its distributors. These are companies that have a financial interest to say positive things about CODX and their coronavirus test. We haven’t seen a single report of an unaffiliated company or government entity saying anything positive about CODX or their coronavirus test or that they are using it. CODX has been talking about getting emergency use approval ("EUA") from the FDA since early February. In this PR from 2/6/20, Egan states:

We are already in communication with the FDA regarding clearance of our 2019-nCoV test on an emergency use basis.

CODX submitted its Logix Smart COVID-19 Test for CE mark in the EU as an in vitro diagnostic on 2/20/20. Over that weekend, on 2/24/20, the EU immediately approved it. That quick turnaround time for approval tells us that the EU didn’t spend a lot of time evaluating the device to make sure it’s effective. It is only approved for Research Use Only in the EU.

Egan states in the PR:

We believe Co-Diagnostics is the first U.S. company to receive a CE-marking for a coronavirus IVD, which is a testament to the quality of our platform.

CODX may have been the first US Company to receive CE Mark for its coronavirus test. But a testament to the inequality of its platform is other companies have gotten emergency use approval in the US for their coronavirus test and CODX hasn’t yet.

This webpage shows the commercially available coronavirus tests and shows in which regions they have been approved. Not every company is included in the list but quite a few are. The following is the first part of the list that includes CODX:

Source: 360Dx.com

As shown in the list above, the CDC coronavirus test received EUA on 2/4/20. Other companies further down the list, shown on the webpage, that received EUA are Roche and Thermo Fischer. It also shows that many tests are “EUA planned” like BioReference Laboratories, a subsidiary of Opko Health (OPK). CODX has only received CE Mark, it isn’t even “EUA planned” nor has it gotten regulatory approval in Asia.

Below is a list of diagnostic companies that are being vouched for by non-affiliated customers and government entities in the US:

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY):

This PR from Reuters states:

Pharmaceutical giant Roche says it’s got emergency approval from US authorities for a faster test. The new system provides results in 3.5 hours, and can handle over 4,000 tests a day.

Thermo Fisher (TMO):

On 3/13/20, the FDA issued the fourth COVID-19 diagnostic EUA to Thermo Fisher for its TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit.

QIAGEN (QGEN) and DiaSorin (OTCPK:DSRLF):

As we showed earlier, this article from 3/13/20 states that the HHS is granting funds to DiaSorin and QIAGEN for the rapid development of a coronavirus test.

OPKO Health (OPK):

This article from 3/13/20 states:

OPKO Health’s BioReference Labs business unit is the latest company to develop a test for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The company announced Friday… that it’s working with the New York State Department of Health to create a drive-thru testing facility in New Rochelle, NY.

GenMark (NASDAQ:GNMK):

This article from 3/15/20 states that UAMS (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) purchased GenMark Diagnostics diagnostic machine for coronavirus testing.

This article from 3/13/20 states that Northwell Health Labs is using an automated molecular diagnostic system developed by GenMark to test for the coronavirus.

This article from 3/11/20 states that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative invested in molecular diagnostic platforms from GenMark to increase the Bay Area’s novel coronavirus testing capacity.

SolGent: This article from 3/16/20 states that South Korean diagnostics company SolGent is planning on exporting coronavirus diagnostic kits to the US and Europe. It already sells products in the US through the UCLA Medical Center.

We have found no similar article as the ones quoted above for CODX, that states it is working with any company, University, or government entity for coronavirus testing.

A Look At Co-Diagnostics’ Distributors

PreCheck Health Services

CODX mentioned PreCheck Health Services (OTC:OTCPK:HLTY) as a distributor in a PR on 3/13/20. The PR states:

PreCheck Health Services, Inc…through its Latin American Division, entered into an exclusive agreement with Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to distribute Co-Diagnostic’s Logix Smart™ Coronavirus COVID-19 Test in Ecuador, which has a population of 16 million. PreCheck has ordered an initial 30,000 COVID-19 tests and will be registering the product in Ecuador. Justin Anderson, CEO of PreCheck Health Services Inc., commented, "It’s been a productive month for PreCheck Health. In early March we entered into the $33 billion global infectious disease diagnostic testing sector with an exclusive agreement with Co-Diagnostics to distribute their COVID-19 tests as well as other infectious disease kits in Russia. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan commente: As such, we are delighted to have PreCheck as a customer, focused on distributing these products in Russia and Ecuador."”

As stated in the quote above, PreCheck Health Services entered a distribution agreement with CODX in early March. They are now distributing CODX tests in Russia and Ecuador.

Looking at PreCheck’s balance sheet, it reported only $14K in cash in quarter ended 9/30/19. Therefore, we don’t see how it is going to be a “customer” of CODX and purchase 30K tests. Looking at its income statement, PreCheck only made $65K in revenues in quarter ended 9/30/19, and $8K in revenues in quarter ended 6/30/19. PreCheck is a penny stock, trading on the OTC exchange. It only has two employees, and doesn’t appear to have engaged in international distribution before. The company description on Yahoo finance states “PreCheck Health Services, Inc. distributes medical screening devices in the United States.” We believe this is a bad look for CODX to have this type of a company as a distributor.

Furthermore, Ecuador is a very poor, third world country. If PreCheck is able to register CODX’s Logix Smart test there, we doubt that it would generate much revenues, and probably the costs would be higher to ship their tests there and train hospitals on how to use it. The Ecuador and Russian governments would also likely be skeptical of the efficacy of CODX’s test, since it hasn’t been approved in the US yet or vouched for by any US governments or companies.

The coronavirus isn’t yet a big problem in Ecuador. As stated on Wikipedia, as of March 15, only 37 cases have been confirmed by the government. The government has also closed its borders to all foreign travelers.

Russia hasn’t had that many either, as it states here, only 48 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Russia as of 3/13/20.

Rapid Dx for Life

There are two PRs on PR Newswire from Rapid Dx for Life. It claims to be a distributor of CODX for its Logix Smart COVID-19 detection kit.

This PR from 3/3/20 states:

Rapid Dx for Life will be deploying 400 cargo vans equipped with qPCR systems in North America this week to proactively test people for Covid-19.

We are skeptical that Rapid Dx for Life is a real company. CODX hasn’t vouched for it as a distributor. The company’s website is rapiddxforlife.com. There is no address on the website. This PR from 2/23/20 shows the address as:

Rapid Dx LLCSuite 203, 401 Ryland Street, Reno, Nevada 89502 USA

A search for this office shows a virtual office called Bosma Business Center.

The only employee with Rapid Dx for Life on LinkedIn is Richard Moore.

Source: LinkedIn

Moore doesn’t list any medical background whatsoever. We don’t believe he has a sufficient amount of healthcare contacts or work experience to be a sufficient distributor for CODX.

Co-Diagnostics Engaged In Massive Dilution At Much Lower Prices Than It Trades Today

Through this entire coronavirus panic, CODX has continually raised capital as its stock has been rising. The following are its offerings since it announced it has created a coronavirus test:

Source: CODX share offerings

As shown above, CODX has sold many more shares at $1.45 and $3.08 than at $9.00. That tells us that the company likely didn’t think the stock would get nearly this high, or else it would’ve held off on offering its stock at such low prices.

In CODX quarter ended 9/30/19, it reported 17.3M shares outstanding. With the additional offerings this year, that puts the amount of outstanding shares at almost 25M. The company raised about $20M which it badly needed as it was almost out of cash.

Historically, CODX has burned about $1.5M per quarter. We estimate that its burn rate will increase as it tries to market the company and its coronavirus tests and spends its huge influx of cash. Revenues will most likely increase with some sales of its coronavirus tests, but not nearly as much as shareholders expect. We estimate its burn rate will more than double to $4M per quarter, leaving it with about $4M in cash after one year from today. We reiterate our 12-month $1 price target, as that will put its market cap at about $25M, and an enterprise value of about $21M.

CODX Has Been Risky In The Past, And Shorting It Carries Substantial Risk

Throughout the developments of the coronavirus pandemic and panic, CODX has gone from a price of below $2 to over $21. This is reminiscient of our bearish call on LongFin (OTCPK:LFIN) during the last phase of the blockchain hype. After our article, LFIN rose to $80+. We were fundamentally correct in our thesis, as today LFIN trades at $0.29.

Now, CODX has come back down to below $9 per share, and we believe it will continue falling. We don't believe the stock is as risky anymore, however, we advise a word of caution as shorting it still carries substantial risk. We don't believe put options are a good investment, as there is too much premium. We believe shorting the stock is a good choice. However, keep in mind that the annual borrow rate is around 100%, which costs short sellers about .3% of their position size per day. Therefore, holding a long term short position of more than a couple weeks is ill-advised. However, our research has found growing bearish sentiment towards the company, and we expect a relatively swift downtrend from this level, which would make a short position worth it despite the high borrow rate.

Conclusion

Since the coronavirus panic started, CODX was one of the first healthcare companies to get in on the action. It was the first diagnostic company to receive CE mark for a coronavirus diagnostic test. CODX has also been highly promotional to investors, with many PRs and presentations. However, as far as we have seen, it has failed to find any support or interest in its products from hospitals, universities, companies or government agencies. With only creating its coronavirus test in one week, we believe there’s likely to be some flaws with it that could explain the lack of interest. We don’t expect this interest to improve, but likely get worse over time as other diagnostic companies create effective and improved coronavirus tests and leave CODX further in the dust. We reiterate our $1 price target, which we believe is generous. We wouldn’t be surprised to see CODX trading at new all-time lows in one year, especially if the coronavirus is gone by then.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CODX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.