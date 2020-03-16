Huntington Bancshares' Earnings To Slip Due To Monetary Easing

Huntington Bancshares' (HBAN) earnings are expected to decline this year mostly due to shrinkage of net interest margin. This margin compression is expected to be mainly driven by COVID-19 and the resultant monetary easing. The pandemic is also likely to boost provisions charge for credit losses, which will also hurt the bottom-line. HBAN's current market price is at a significant discount to the estimated December 2020 target price, making the stock a good investment for an investment period of upwards of nine months. For the shorter term, however, the outlook on market price is murky due to the pandemic and resultant high risk level. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on HBAN.

Monetary Easing to Drag Earnings

HBAN's earnings are expected to be dragged down by a dip in net interest margin, NIM. This anticipated NIM compression is attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant monetary easing. The company's balance sheet is asset sensitive to some degree, meaning that the effect of an interest rate cut on yields somewhat outweighs the effect on funding cost. This sensitivity was visible in the second half of 2019 when HBAN's NIM slightly declined in response to the 75bps Fed funds rate cut.

The pressure on NIM from falling interest rates is expected to be partly offset by the management's hedging measures taken in 2019, including the purchase of interest rate floors, swaps, and $2 billion of additional securities. Furthermore, the management shifted focus towards fixed-rate auto and residential mortgage loans to lock-in high rates in a declining interest rate environment, as mentioned in the fourth quarter investor presentation. Moreover, the management repositioned $2 billion of securities in the fourth quarter last year, achieving an incremental 70bps yield improvement. All of these measures are expected to mitigate the pressure on NIM. Consequently, I'm expecting HBAN's NIM to decline by 7bps in the first quarter and then by 4bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a sequential basis. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The negative effect of NIM compression on net interest income is expected to be partly offset by loan growth. As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, the management expects loan growth of 3% to 4% this year, driven by residential mortgage and auto finance. I'm expecting loan growth to be slightly lower than management's guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic's detrimental impact on business activity. In addition, the low crude oil price is expected to keep credit demand low in the oil and gas segment. In light of these factors, I'm expecting HBAN's net loans to increase by 2.6% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Pandemic to Drive Provisions Charge

As mentioned in the conference call, around 2% of HBAN's total loans are to the oil and gas sector. The recent sharp plunge in international crude oil prices due to the fallout between OPEC and allies and travel bans are expected to drive provisions charge in this sector. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase credit losses in other sectors; however, the declaration of national emergency is likely to mitigate some of the damage to businesses. Due to the pandemic and oil price crash, I'm expecting provisions charge to be recorded at 46bps of loans in 2020, which is higher than the management's guided range of 35bps to 45bps.

Earnings Likely to Decline by 12%

Support for HBAN's earnings is expected to come from growth in non-interest income on the back of management's efforts to grow fee revenue. Moreover, HBAN booked loss worth $22 million on the sale of securities in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is unlikely to be repeated this year. Further support is expected to come from deals that were initially scheduled for 2019 but got pushed to 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. However, some pressure is expected from the stock market crash this year, which will affect income from investment management services. Overall, I'm expecting HBAN's non-interest income to grow by 4.8% this year.

Considering the impact of the decline in net interest income, increase in provisions charge, and a rise in non-interest income, I'm expecting HBAN's earnings per share to decrease by 12% to $1.11. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Due to COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty that has increased the risk that HBAN's actual results will differ materially from my forecasts. If the pandemic remains out of control even after six months, then HBAN will most probably miss my estimate for loan growth and, consequently, miss the earnings estimate.

HBAN Attractive for the Long Term, Risky in the Near Term

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value HBAN. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.33 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $10.5 gives a target price of $13.9 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 46.8% from HBAN's March 13, 2019, closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Apart from the high potential for capital appreciation, HBAN also offers an attractive dividend yield of 6.3%. This dividend yield estimate is based on the expectation that HBAN will maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share, despite the prospects of a decline in earnings. I'm expecting dividend to be maintained because the implied payout ratio for 2020 is at a manageable level of 54%; therefore, there is little reason for a dividend cut.

The high price upside and dividend yield make HBAN a feasible investment for high risk tolerant investors that have an investment horizon of more than nine months. Due to the high level of risk in the next three to six months from COVID-19, it is better for investors with short investment periods and low to medium risk tolerance levels to remain sidelined. Due to the risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.