Tesla Should Raise Capital Again

As US markets fall again on Monday, one of the biggest losers is electric vehicle company Tesla (TSLA). Investors are extremely worried about the global consumer pulling back on spending, especially in regards to the automotive industry. At this point, with a very unclear sales future as the company tries to ramp up production at two factories, it might be wise to see another capital raise.

I know that the first thing I'll be asked is why Tesla would need to raise capital again so soon after last month's major equity sale. Well, it has to do with the fact that the coronavirus situation has evolved in such a way that many were not expecting. Regardless of CEO Elon Musk's dismissive statements about the virus, I don't know how many people expected the US and many parts of Europe to be almost completely shut down today when Tesla raised money back in February.

As of Monday morning, Tesla's factory in California was still open, but that could change at a moment's notice. The shutdown in Europe isn't just a negative for sales in that region, but with Fiat also cutting back on production, Tesla's pooling deal becomes a big question. If you were hoping that Tesla might recognize say a billion dollars in credit sales from that partnership this year, perhaps you might have to take that down by 20% now. That would be $200 million of pure profit and positive cash flow gone.

Tesla will also have to make some interesting decisions on what to do with pricing in certain areas. For instance, as seen in the chart below the US dollar has rallied nearly 15% against the Norwegian krone since Tesla last updated prices in that country. Even on the lowest priced Model 3 version, that equates to a nearly $6,000 selling price hit for Tesla. While not all of that will flow to the bottom line, Tesla may have to raise prices, further impacting sales.

(Source: cnbc.com, current quote found here)

In the last couple of years, the first calendar quarter of the year has generally been one where Tesla production outpaces sales. That was expected to be the case again this year as Fremont starts Model Y production, Shanghai ramps up Model 3 production, and Q4 ended with very low inventory. If you assume a blended cost of say $45,000 per vehicle, every 10,000 units that production is above sales means a $450 million cash flow deficit from inventory build. So if Tesla production were to outpace deliveries by 20,000, for example, that's a nearly billion dollar drag on cash flow in the quarter. Net losses in the period may be covered by depreciation and stock based compensation, but Tesla will also have meaningful capital expenditures in the period due to factory ramps.

So let's take a look at Tesla's balance sheet. Since the underwriters exercised their over allotment option, the latest equity raise brought in just over $2.3 billion, which would mean just under $8.5 billion in cash when adding to Q4's totals. With other businesses potentially being strapped for cash, how many suppliers will be demanding those accounts payable be repaid as well? That could be another major drag on cash. If Q1 is bad enough, I could easily see a situation where the February capital raise money is gone in this quarter.

(Source: Tesla Q4 2019 investor letter, seen here)

I know I've cited many times in the past how Elon Musk said nearly a decade ago that Tesla would never need another funding round. However, with global economies being hurt this bad by the coronavirus, this could be a matter of survival for many companies out there. While I don't think Tesla is going out of business this week, wouldn't it be better to raise now than perhaps after another week or two of this major market panic? Tesla shares are down $200 from last Monday's high, so another week like this would make a capital raise much more painful.

Perhaps this time though, I don't know if we would see a straight equity raise. I also don't think Tesla wants to add a lot more interest expenses in the near term either, so if the credit markets aren't looking good, that would imply a high rate debt offering is out of the question. That would mean that a convertible debt offering would be the likeliest capital raise form, one where the interest rate is low or perhaps even zero. If some of Tesla's biggest backers really believe in the company's future, why not invest in say a $2 billion zero coupon convertible debt offering? For those that believe shares will be substantially higher in the coming years, they'd be able to convert to equity down the road with a real nice gain (or just sell the bonds for a profit in that case).

With markets falling again and businesses around the globe shutting down on coronavirus fears, perhaps Tesla should raise capital again. Last month's raise might have been a good buffer for a down period, but if sales are truly drying up in the US and Europe then the working capital picture could flip to the red in a big way. Management likely wouldn't want to wait until it is absolutely desperate for funds, so another offering now would provide some help just in case this situation lasts well into Q2 and perhaps beyond.

