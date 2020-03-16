Delek US Holdings: A Contrarian Play

More so, the company is continuing to guide for strong cash flow, as its business depends more on demand for refined products than oil prices given its integrated infrastructure.

The company is working on a variety of new capital projects that should allow it to dramatically reduce capital spending and increase cash flow.

Delek US Holdings has seen its market capitalization collapse to $750 million. That is despite the company's strong debt to cash ratio and an impressive portfolio of assets.

Delek US Holdings (DK) is a more than $750 million refining company, with numerous midstream and other assets. The company's stock has dropped nearly 75% over the past few months as a result of the collapse in oil prices, pushing its yield into the double-digits. That's not the first time; in mid-2015, the company's stock price dropped more than 65%, before more than rebounding. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's asset portfolio more than increases the chance of a strong recovery.

Delek US Holdings - Business Facilities Magazine

Delek US Holdings Overview

Delek US Holdings has a mixture of assets across the oil business that help to support the company and its business operations.

Delek US Holdings Overview - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings has $1.1 billion of debt and $955 million worth of cash. That helps to indicate a strong financial portfolio, the company's net debt (excluding its DKL holdings) is $284 million. Given a market capitalization of $750 million, that debt is easily manageable, especially from the company's cash flow.

A significant part of the company's value loss has been from its stake in Delek Logistics Partners (DKL), which has dropped almost 75% in the past few weeks, wiping out $750 million in value. That has wiped out almost $500 million of Delek US Holdings valuation, which is equivalent to ~67% of the company's current market capitalization.

That change in valuation accounts for a significant portion of the company's market capitalization drop. Now, the company's subsidiary DKL does have a significant amount of debt (~$1.4 billion worth for a $250 million company). The chance of a bankruptcy is minimal, but even if the company goes bankrupt, that'd only be ~$150 million in additional loss for Delek US Holding.

The company has significant midstream assets, such as Big Spring Gathering, with >275 thousand dedicated acres. If you look at shut-in prices for existing shale wells, most are below current prices, which will help to support continued volumes. The company expects ~$20-25 million in annualized EBITDA in 2020, doubling to 2021.

That alone is nearly enough cash to support a significant part of the company's dividend. The company also has Wink to Webster and Red River joint venture midstream pipelines. The company is expecting ~$500 million in net investment which should result in EBITDA increases of $70 million. That's strong returns, especially for a low-debt company with a $750 million market cap.

The company has been using its financial position to return cash to shareholders. It repurchased almost $180 million in shares in 2019. I'd like to see the company repurchase additional shares in its given difficulties - it'd be a strong vote of confidence. More so, combined with double-digit dividends, it would result in significant shareholder rewards.

Delek US Holdings Midstream Assets

Looking at the company's assets in detail, let's start by discussing its midstream assets in detail.

Delek US Holdings Midstream Assets - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings has a major asset from its Big Spring Gathering System, an ~200-mile system with 300 Kbpd in throughput capacity. The gathering system has 275 thousand dedicated acres meaning all production from that acreage will move through the company's pipelines. The company hasn't given the breakeven price of this acreage.

However, it's worth noting that as long as production continues, it'll move through the assets. And with shut-in prices below current prices, production should continue. The company is considering dropping it down to DKL, which might be hard at current prices but would help the company to significantly support the portfolio.

It's also worth noting that the company has already spent significantly on the pipeline, so the capital costs are low, especially with the potential for rapidly growing EBITDA.

Delek US Holdings Wink to Webster Pipeline - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

Delek US Holdings also has two other joint midstream assets. One of these is the Wink to Webster Pipeline JV, a 650-mile 36-inch diameter crude pipeline expected to be completed in early-2021, with major partners involved such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Plains All American Holdings (NYSE:PAA). These impressive partners support this major project.

The project is already supported by significant volume commitments, and especially, when you include the fact that its 2021 startup gives the market time to recover, cash flow should be respected. Net investment here is expected to be $340-380 million, a significant portion of which (~40%) has already been completed. The company has already handled 80% of its investment.

When this project is complete, the immediate >$50 million in returns will help support Delek US Holdings given its $750 million market capitalization.

Delek US Holdings Red River Pipeline - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

The last major company asset is its Red River Pipeline Joint Venture. The company has sold 33% to DKL, implying a total pipeline value of almost $400 million. The pipeline has Delek US Holdings, with its refining options, as a major shipper on the pipeline allowing it to take advantage of synergies among its other assets.

The company's planned expansion here should be finishing in the next quarter or so. That completion should result in new cash flow - again showing the financial potential of the company's joint ventures over the next year or so. Given that a significant part of the investment has already been handled, this financial potential should be pure shareholder rewards.

Delek US Holdings Refining and Other Businesses

Outside of these new growing midstream assets, Delek US Holdings has significant refining assets, a core business, along with other assets.

Delek US Holdings Refinery Business - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

The company's refining business and refiners, in general, have had an incredibly difficult time as prices on various refined products, like heating oil and gasoline dropped precipitously. Interestingly enough, the drop started in early-2020, before the COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia led oil price drops. However, it's also worth noting that low oil prices don't always mean low refining spreads.

In fact, in the short term, low oil prices can lead to increased volume demand (more oil is being pumped out) which can lead to more demand for refinery production. However, for location restricted companies, less driving for example, from a quarantine, can hurt member gas stations. Valero (NYSE:VLO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), gold standard refiners, have seen their prices drop significantly but performed well for the 2016 oil crash.

Delek US Holdings has 4 total refineries, each having volumes of roughly 73-80 thousand barrels/day and a complexity of 8.7-10.5. These refineries have decent complexity, but definitely lower than some other high complexity refineries. This is important because high complexity refineries are expensive, so the ones with the most complexity tend to have the best margins.

However, with that said, Delek US Holdings is working on new pipelines such as the Red River Pipeline, which allows the company to take advantage of price differences between different regions and maximize income. At the same time, the company has most of its refineries located in/near the Permian Basin, an area with low break evens where even in a low price environment volumes will continue.

In fact, as we head into the summer months, while COVID-19 presents an overhang to prices, the company faces the potential benefit of lower prices leading to increased volume demand, which should help support the spread between crude oil and refined products.

Delek US Holdings Retail Business - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

At the same time, Delek US Holdings has two other important businesses that help to support its cash flow. Among the most important of these is the company's retail business where synergies help to support strong cash flow. The company needs to be competitive with other retail stations for gasoline prices but by moving and refining the oil itself, it can maximize margins.

The company is working on its rebranding and divestment strategy, which should, ultimately, result in an impressive portfolio of retail assets.

The company's other exciting business here is its biodiesel fuel business. The company has 3 facilities here, and congress's recently approved biodiesel fuel credit equates to ~$40 million of annual income to Delek US Holdings. Additionally, the business helps promote the company's ESG profile. Earning $40 million/year from a side business like that is huge for a $750 million company.

Delek US Holdings Financial Portfolio and Changes

All of these various businesses together help support Delek US Holdings financial portfolio.

Delek US Holdings 1Q 2020 Guidance - Delek US Holdings Investor Presentation

As we discussed above, ignoring the company's holding in Delek Logistics Partners, most of which can already be written down, the company has a strong financial portfolio with minimal debt. Investors don't need to be worried about an incredibly manageable debt load with $150 million in net debt from a $750 million company.

The company's 1Q 2020 guidance, for a company of this size, is fairly respectable. The company expects operating expenses of ~$235-240 million. At the same time, the company's net interest expense at ~$32 million will be incredibly manageable along with the company's low effective tax rate. Lastly, the company expects its diluted share count and crude throughput to remain strong.

However, what's important to pay attention too is the company's capital expenditures. The company will be investing half its market capitalization on capital expenditures. While the company has the financial portfolio to handle that, and its capital spending has come down significantly since 2019, it's still more than the company is earning. It can use its cash balance, however, then it'll be more susceptible to the debt markets going forward.

Delek US Holdings Risk

Delek US Holdings' single biggest risk is an overall difficult pricing environment. The company has more than $500 million in operating cash flow, although $325 million in capital expenditures consume most of that. However, the company also has an impressive cash pile and low debt, allowing it to use cash for other activities or investments that require it.

More so, over the next few years, it's capital expenditures should come down significantly, it's minimum maintaining capital expenditures are roughly $200 million/year. At the same time, the company's adjusted EBITA should increase significantly, the company is still targeting $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA (~80% growth) over the next several years.

However, if prices remain low and volume decreases, especially from a potential short-term recession, the company does face some risk of a decline in spreads along with its earning potential. It currently has strong cash, so it can continue to invest heavily in its business for the next several years and earn money. Fortunately, as discussed here, we don't see this oil price collapse lasting past 2H 2021.

That could put the company's share price in position for a strong recovery over the next 1-2 years.

Conclusion

Delek US Holdings is a contrarian play with significant potential. The company's share price, as a small-cap oil company, has been pummeled by 75%. However, this has pushed what was originally a low and sustainable dividend into the double-digits and the company is still making significant money. It's worth noting the company is an oil/gas producer but rather an integrated midstream/downstream company.

That means that not only does the company have significant growth potential, as it invests in new assets, but its income is based on volumes. While, at current prices, volumes will decline, that shouldn't be permanent. In fact, we expect prices to recover by 2H 2021, leading to a recovery in volumes, and significant income for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, DKL, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.