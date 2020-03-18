How Senior Housing Infected Healthcare REITs

They are not the worst, but their presentations were incredibly useful.

WELL and VTR disclosed the huge flaws in senior housing, but most investors weren't listening.

Well that title seems awfully optimistic.

Periodically, we have titles with unpleasant words about a company or sector. You may be thinking, “that’s a little harsh and uncalled for.” Thus far, when we’ve insinuated something was trash, it went on to lose investors a significant percentage of their investment. For our normal followers, we’ve routinely stated in our “How To Retire” series that senior housing would most likely lead retirees into bankruptcy. Not only are they a good way to throw away a fortune, they have significant headwinds.

Let’s go back a month ago which is before COVID-19 struck fear into the market. How do you think senior living performed? If your answer was “good,” you really need to read the rest of this article.

We will be going over Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) in this article to break down why part of the business model is not good. We threw Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) on the chart because they reportedly have an infected rehab center. COVID-19 is only part of the problem for these REITs. On Jan. 17, 2020, we covered the sector for subscribers:

We highlighted the major problems for the sector using the presentations from WELL and VTR in a REIT Forum article.

Note: The charts we will be using are from Jan. 27, 2020. This is to give investors a clear view of what went wrong. Much of the commentary also was written on 1/27/2020.

A Little About The Healthcare REIT Sector

Healthcare REITs are a unique batch. They are more exposed to the impact of government regulation than most REIT sectors. For better or worse, they are dependent on the volume of medical services provided to drive leasing. That creates a unique risk factor for investors because it gives big investors an inside track on knowing about future changes to policies. That’s one reason we’ve recommended assigning a lower weight to the subsector.

However, there's another significant factor to consider. While healthcare REITs provide higher than average dividend yields, they have delivered dramatically weaker growth. That’s problematic because this economic expansion should’ve been a dream scenario. Instead, it has turned into a nightmare for several of the bigger REITs. We’re planning to close out our only position in the sector following a strong performance.

The Healthcare REITs

The REITs in this sector are:

Ticker Company Name Subsector HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Medical Office HTA Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Medical Office DOC Physicians Realty Trust Medical Office WELL Welltower Inc Health Care VTR Ventas, Inc. Health Care OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Health Care SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Health Care MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Health Care NHI National Health Investors Inc Health Care LTC LTC Properties Inc Health Care CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc Health Care UHT Universal Health Realty Income Trust Health Care SNR New Senior Investment Group Inc Health Care CHCT Community Healthcare Trust Inc Health Care

Notice that the first 3 are “Medical Office,” which is a distinct category within healthcare. We are more comfortable with the Medical Office REITs than with the rest of the subsector. Medical Office has a few more traits in common with triple net lease REITs.

Dividend Yields, Payout Ratios, Net Asset Values, Dividend Growth

Below we have several figures on each REIT in the sector. These tables come from the Common Shares Spreadsheet. The first chart shows our ratings, dividend yields, growth expectations, and multiples:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

The higher dividend yields bring in many investors, which enables the REITs to trade above Net Asset Value. That’s interesting because most REITs which trade above NAV will have exceptional growth in “earnings,” defined as normalized FFO per share. Most medical REITs don’t have that history of growth. You can forgive investors for expecting stronger growth in normalized FFO per share.

The next table breaks down the dividend growth and the price relative to trailing ranges:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

We see decent dividend growth and in many cases the shares are near their 52-week highs. Yet we see the second-largest healthcare REIT is only trading at 77.2% of their prior high. The larger REITs are usually less volatile, so seeing a huge drop like this catches our attention. On a positive note, HTA is only half of a percentage point off their 52-week high.

To explain what we’re seeing in the equity REITs, it helps to have the definitions handy.

Equity REIT Terms

We use several terms when talking about equity REITs. It helps us communicate if we have the same definitions. Consequently, we put together charts to help investors understand several equity REIT terms:

Source: The REIT Forum

To fit everything into one nice image, we had to use short terms with no definition. We also used simplified formulas. We are ignoring many tiny adjustments because they tend to be immaterial.

In the chart below, you’ll see definitions for each of those terms:

Source: The REIT Forum

Source: The REIT Forum

If you still have any questions about the terms, please feel free to ask in the comments (or in REIT Forum chat for subscribers).

Risk Rating

The following table summarizes the risk ratings for REITs with an assigned risk rating:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

Our risk ratings run from 1 to 6. However, 6 is very rarely used. You’ll mostly see ratings from 1 to 5. We believe buy-and-hold investors should focus on shares rated 1 or 2, with the occasional 3 or 3.5 for a small position if their risk tolerance allows. Shares rated 4 or above are seen as significantly riskier than their peers. We think high-risk shares should only be used for trading opportunities. The buy-and-hold portion of any portfolio should be built around the lower-risk securities.

Yields

Investors often look at the dividend yield. However, they also should care about the portion of FFO and AFFO that's retained. Using the yield table, you can easily compare those values:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

You may notice that the difference in dividend yields doesn’t necessarily reflect a difference in FFO yields or AFFO yields.

Why doesn’t UHT have bars for Analyst AFFO yield or Normalized FFO Yields? Lack of consensus estimates for Analyst AFFO and Normalized FFO. Consequently, UHT won’t have any payout ratios either.

Payout Ratios

The Payout Ratios chart gives investors another way to visualize the information from the prior chart. Now we are contrasting the dividend yield with the consensus analyst forecasts for FFO and AFFO:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

Sometimes analysts can be wrong and occasionally the consensus estimate will be off. However, this is a fairly good predictor for where the values should land. We use the median estimate, rather than the average. Using the median removes the potential for one absurd estimate to push the average up or down.

Multiples

Few investors talk in terms of an “Earnings Yield” or an “AFFO Yield.” Instead, investors are more familiar with using a P/E ratio. A P/E ratio divides the price by the expected earnings. For REITs, the equivalent is a P/FFO ratio or a P/AFFO ratio. We divide the share price by the estimated FFO or AFFO per share:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

$100k Chart

When investors chart returns on a stock, they are generally picking a starting date and an ending date. This is how all investors learn to read charts. We have a superior option. By using the $100k Chart, investors can have hundreds of potential starting dates to evaluate how shares have moved over time. In the chart below, you can see how much an investor needed to invest (with dividends reinvested) on any prior date to reach $100k as of a few days ago:

Source: The REIT Forum, 1/27/2020

We prepared a full guide for the $100k chart. The full guide goes into much greater detail on how to read the tool.

We simplified the chart to use five healthcare REITs plus VNQ. We included VNQ as a barometer for how the overall REIT sector is performing. Our position was in HTA, the red line with "X" marks. Over the last several months it really kicked into high gear.

Healthcare REIT Sector - General Notes

The healthcare REIT sector has a few key traits investors should know about:

Dividend yields are relatively high. Dividend growth rates were a little below average. Growth in FFO per share has been quite slow. The weak growth in FFO per share pushed dividend payout ratios higher. Coverage is weak and the sector carries more risk due to the high payout ratios. Despite weak growth, many of these REITs are trading at material premiums to Net Asset Value. Such premiums are relatively unusual for equity REITs with poor growth. Medical Office Buildings are often leased under triple-net lease terms, causing Medical Office REITs to be a little different from many of their peers. Exposure to regulation is negative for retail investors since the biggest investors will have advance notice on any regulation.

Recent Notes on the Sector - Emphasis on VTR

The weakness in VTR does a great job of summing up the most recent developments. The largest two REITs are VTR and WELL. Both have very diversified portfolios of medical properties. Because these are the largest REITs and have diversified portfolios within the subsector, we view their success (or lack of success) as an important measuring stick for the potential of the sector. Consequently, we’re going to put a larger emphasis on looking at these REITs.

The various medical REITs don’t use the same methodology for reporting results. That could be a factor in their different price-performance:

Source: VTR Presentation

We could brush this off as a temporary issue, but we started looking into the longer trend in normalized FFO per share. We started by jumping into the latest NAREIT presentation by VTR and the Q3 2019 VTR presentation.

Somehow VTR didn’t provide their historical normalized FFO per share over the last several years in either presentation. That’s a little unusual and set us digging deeper.

VTR did provide their payout ratios over the last several years:

Source: VTR Presentation

It climbed from 66% to 82%. That’s a big concern. They decided to provide Cash Flow From Operations rather than normalized FFO. So we’ll take a look at that:

Source: VTR Presentation

This is the metric VTR picked to present. Note that the 2019 performance is “YTD” which means year-to-date. So it didn’t fall off that hard, but we don’t see much growth either as of Q3 2019’s presentation.

Were they deleveraging and improving their fixed-charge coverage metrics? No, that isn’t it either:

Source: VTR Presentation

The red flags are starting to come up. Now we have a big slide for guidance:

We have guidance for 2019 values. We don’t have explicit guidance for 2020, but it looks like “terrible” would be a good guess.

So how does $3.81 to $3.85 per share compare with their past values? We’ll end up pulling their Q4 2018 value to get a trailing figure. That figure for 2018? $4.07 per share:

Dropping from $4.07 to $3.83 per share (midpoint of guidance) is pretty bad. Kidding of course, it's terrible.

That brought up the question of whether this is a long-term issue. I’ll pull some data from REITbase.com to find the trends. Here's the FFO page for VTR:

We can see that their value for recurring FFO matches up with VTR’s value from the prior year. As a reminder, most “services” providing earnings metrics for REITs are not very accurate. REITbase has provided quality data. Disclosure: No relationship except for buying access to this data.

To demonstrate the volume of headwinds for SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) assets, we pulled another VTR slide and translated their bullet points:

Source: VTR

That 2020 guidance could really be something:

Source: VTR

So what made these senior housing portfolios so terrible? Besides operators with weak balance sheets (sounds like retailers), there was an abundance of construction dramatically outpacing demand:

Source: VTR

When supply grows rapidly, you’re stuck with low prices and high vacancy. That’s the headwind for VTR. Are they a bargain at some point? Probably. The company still has a decent balance sheet to help them get through this mess. However, we’ve learned to avoid equity REITs in declining sectors. As VTR says, NOI is a lagging indicator. This will take time to fix. We’re not going bargain hunting.

More Notes - Emphasis on WELL

So we want to move on to evaluating WELL. We’re doing it faster now. We’re skipping past the presentation and pulling the data:

Source: REITBase.com

We can see that WELL isn’t growing very quickly either. They are clearly outperforming VTR, but WELL’s guidance for 2019 is $4.14 to $4.18. Positive growth, but still facing headwinds.

We’ll get into the presentation for WELL now. They start their presentations in a very different manner:

Source: WELL

We avoid politics at the REIT Forum. When people talk about politics, they tend to talk first and think never. That’s the antithesis of analysis. The decision to open with this table is interesting. I’d like to be investing in a sector which is growing as a percentage of GDP. It looks like additional growth will be harder to achieve. If tenants (healthcare providers) don’t have increasing revenue, why will they need more space and be willing to spend more for it? The pitch gets kicked up a level:

Source: WELL

The costs are an issue, but without revenue the tenants won’t be able to continue operating. WELL is kind enough to provide a chart showing the relative cost of care between different options:

Source: WELL

We added the red box and text. Those nursing home costs are far more than most retirees can handle. The option is there for those who can afford it, but many simply don’t have the money. If you’re trying to survive on a smaller income, you avoid paying out $100k/year for as long as possible.

Market penetration increased slightly from 9.9% to 10.5% as we moved further away from the Great Recession.

Source: WELL

If we hit a recession, things could get pretty ugly. The forward estimate demonstrates just how optimistic investors have to be:

Source: WELL

If we see another prompt increase of 60 basis points, then the falling occupancy stops. It doesn’t recover, it merely stops getting worse. Is 60 basis points even that hard? Oh, right, that’s the entire increase from 2010 to 2019.

So where have we seen actual growth? In Medical Office Buildings:

Source: WELL

So there were healthcare REITs that were almost exclusively invested in medical office buildings?

So nice to meet you, HTA:

Source: HTA

It looks like HR wants to be in this discussion also:

Source: HR

A third REIT wants to be included, yes DOC you qualify also:

Source: DOC

The Difference for Medical Office Building REITs

HTA and HR have both delivered some growth in normalized FFO per share since 2012, but they are relatively flat since 2015. We were looking for growth to finally kick back in, but it hasn’t happened yet. We were right to pick Medical Office Buildings as the optimal place within the Healthcare REIT subsector. They outperformed many peers. We’re happy with the results, but we’re not thrilled about the exposure to healthcare as a landlord.

Given HTA’s strong performance compared to peers and compared to the REIT sector (shown back in the $100k charts), we decided it was time to take the gains. If we’re going to pay more than 18x estimates for 2019 FFO, we want to be more confident about the future growth rate. Consequently, we closed out our position in HTA recently:

Source: The REIT Forum

Returns are shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Solid returns for the period. We were planning to keep shares longer but decided to close it out because:

Shares recently put together a dramatic outperformance. Weakness in the larger healthcare REITs could spill over. Growth in FFO per share remains relatively flat over the last few years.

We don’t expect any dividend reduction in the foreseeable future, but we don’t expect significant growth either. Moderate growth is certainly possible, but we’d like to see stronger momentum in FFO per share and leasing rates. Without that growth, we can’t justify raising price targets. As it stands, HTA is pretty far into the neutral range.

Comparison

For comparison sake, we recently bought two data center REITs. We purchased Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR.PK) around 19x FFO and we purchased CyrusOne (CONE) around 18x FFO. Both have been delivering extremely high levels of FFO growth and the datacenter services they provide are still easily affordable to potential customers.

We also purchased PS Business Parks (PSB) recently, an industrial REIT. PSB traded closer to 25x FFO, but has a fortress balance sheet and deserves a very strong multiple.

Consider growth over the next few years.

Which of these statements would you be least comfortable making:

Americans on average will consume more bandwidth in five years. Americans on average will order more junk online in five years. Senior housing penetration rates will increase by at least 60 basis points within the next five years, matching the entire gain of the last decade.

Conclusion

We’ve been cautious about the healthcare subsector due to the regulatory risk. It isn’t simply the risk of changing policies, it's the risk that other major firms could get a significant edge in evaluating potential changes. The major REITs driving the sector have created more dividend growth than earnings (normalized FFO per share) growth. The result is higher payout ratios and less dividend safety. We were underweight on the sector with only one position but decided to close that one out.

With shares for most REITs trading materially above NAV (net asset value) and carrying average FFO multiples with high payout ratios, there's plenty of downside risk to the sector. WELL and VTR combined to deliver a powerful message about the risk to the fundamentals over the next several years. We may lower our suggested range for healthcare REITs from the prior range of: “1% to 7%” to a target range of: “0% to 4%.”

Based on these dramatic headwinds for the sector, we do not anticipate adding VTR or WELL to our regular coverage group despite respectable balance sheets. The headwinds for the sector appear too significant.

