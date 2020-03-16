Vipshop: A Relative Outperformer In A Soft Macro Environment

Vipshop (VIPS) has returned to investors' good books following its strategic shift back toward off-season apparel and exit from the delivery business - the stock notably tripled over the last year. Despite the run-up, I do not think the stock is pricey at current levels. I would urge investors to look through the near-term COVID-19 impact and, instead, focus on the longer-term growth story as well as the industry-wide apparel inventory de-stocking likely to culminate toward the end of the year. As a discount e-commerce platform, VIPS should emerge as a beneficiary of current trends. Assuming a forward price-earnings-growth (PEG) multiple of ~1x, this would bring the price target to ~$20 - looking back, the last time the stock was near $20 was after JD/Tencent took a stake in late 2017. Since then, the underlying fundamentals of the company have materially improved, reflecting the improved risk/reward for investors at this juncture.

Solid Revenue Growth as Improved Value Proposition Gains Traction

The solid top-line traction for the latest quarter was driven by a notable rise in active customers (+19.0% YoY) to 38.6mn, driving total gross merchandise value (GMV) to RMB 48bn (+13.9% YoY). This equates to GMV per customer of RMB 1,235.

Source: Company Data

The revenue trend over the past four quarters indicates the uptrend is sustainable, as the company's customer base seems to appreciate the better value offered by Vipshop, with more deep discount items (~45% of 4Q19 revenue) and the removal of bundled sales driving growth. The implementation of a lower free shipping threshold and increased efforts to enhance product offerings have also given real value to consumers and should drive further buyer/revenue growth.

"Our deep discount channels, [Fengqiang and Kuaiqiang], contributed to 45% of our online GMV during the quarter, further increasing from 42% in the prior quarter. We are confident that as long as we continue to work with our suppliers collaboratively and offer desirable products at a deep discount to our customers, these positive trends can and will continue." - 4Q19 Transcript

Notably, Vipshop's continued growth in total active buyers was driven by similar channels to last quarter, i.e., its WeChat mini-program and the JD flagship store (~22% of Vipshop's total new customers). Additionally, while total orders (net of returns) rose 24% YoY to 174.6mn, GMV per order was down by 17% on the implementation of deep discounted sales strategies for certain SKUs and the lowered free shipping threshold to Rmb88 from Rmb288. Net, product revenue grew 12% YoY in 4Q19, accelerating from the 9% YoY growth posted in 3Q19.

Source: Company Data

Margin Expansion Continues in 4Q19

In 4Q19, overall gross margins expanded by ~3%pts YoY to 23.9%, on higher GMV contribution from apparel (over 70% in 4Q19), a category that typically generates higher margins. On a GAAP basis, operating margins expanded by ~2.3%pts YoY to 6.1%, as technology and content, fulfillment, and marketing expenses dropped to 1.2%, 7.0%, and 3.2%, respectively. However, the headline G&A expense ratio did increase by ~2.8%pts YoY to 5.9%, though this incorporated a one-off severance payment and the provisioning of assets related to the discontinuation of Pinjun (i.e., the delivery business). Post-adjustments for one-off items (e.g., severance payment, provisions for Pinjun), VIPS' adjusted operating margin would have been ~7.4% in 4Q19. Management expects the margin expansion to resume in 2020, once the COVID-19 epidemic has subsided.

Source: Investor Presentation

The current margin expansion path will likely be sustainable, particularly since VIPS plans to continue resharpening its focus on apparel, and shifting lower-margin categories to 3P. Within the apparel category, VIPS is now re-prioritizing off-season branded apparel, breaking away from its previous pursuit of an in-season apparel business, as the former has room to offer bigger (usually > 50% off) discounts to its customers. This repositioning has not only shielded VIPS from head-on competition against Taobao/Tmall, the largest online apparel marketplace, but has also cemented VIPS' brand impression as a shopping site that sells good-price branded apparel. Consequently, VIPS' marketing expense ratio dropped ~25bp in 2019.

Source: Investor Presentation

Given Vipshop holds pricing power within its supply chain as the discount e-commerce leader, management also likely has the discretion to decide how much economics it will pass to suppliers, which should protect gross margins from any meaningful decline. Also, its focus on attracting buyers through merchandise should largely reduce the need for marketing, which should help margins. VIPS has also moved toward outsourcing its deliveries to external couriers in 2019, with SF Express filling in for its orders following the closure of its in-house logistics. The move makes sense for VIPS, given its mix is skewed toward apparel items that typically do not require sophisticated logistics. Thus far, VIPS' fulfillment expense per order declined to 6.9% of net revenue in 4Q19, with further declines likely in 2020, supporting the margin expansion case.

Source: Investor Presentation

Evaluating the Near-Term Risks

Unsurprisingly, volumes of apparel-related categories have been negatively impacted in 1Q (especially in February), with the company pointing toward a gradual recovery after March. The current 1Q20 revenue guidance stands at RMB 17.1bn to 18.1bn (15%-20% YoY decline). However, I would point to apparel brands' increasing stockpiling pressure as a potential offset, allowing Vipshop to gain bargaining power over suppliers given its proven track record in clearing inventory via its flash sale model. SF Express, Vipshop's delivery service partner, has held up well throughout the coronavirus outbreak, not only helping drive delivery costs down but also allowing new promotions such as a lowered free shipping threshold to Rmb 88 (from Rmb 288) with free returns. That said, I think the top-line growth momentum bears watching as the volume boost from the reduction in the free shipping threshold may not offset the potential drop in order size. Meanwhile, VIPS' margin expansion path could be interrupted if management elects to reinvest its margin gains into subsidizing merchants to, in turn, offer value to customers.

At Current Valuations, VIPS is a Buy

VIPS' return to its value-oriented roots makes it well-positioned to benefit from potential excess inventory issues from brands and offline retailers as a result of the outbreak. Amid a soft macro environment, consumers are also likely to turn to discounted merchandise, allowing VIPS to strengthen its unique position as the "go-to" online discount retail channel in China. Valuations are reasonable as well - at a 1.0x PEG on 2021 non-GAAP EPADS of $1.25, VIPS commands a price target of $20, which implies a fwd P/E of 16x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.