British American Tobacco: An Attractive Investment Amidst Recession Fears

The economic impacts from the headline-dominating coronavirus has reached a point to not only end the longest running bull market in United States history, but also usher in fresh and extremely realistic concerns that a global recession is on the horizon. Naturally, this spells trouble for many companies. However, more economically resilient companies have also been caught in the recent selloff. One such example is British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), which is now offering investors an opportunity to earn a strong dividend yield of over 7% whilst they await better economic times.

Valuation Assumptions

The first main assumption was that their strategy of deleveraging continues being successful, and thus, they are able to sustain their dividend payments. Through 2019, they generated free cash flow after dividend payment of £1.921b, which contributed to their leverage as defined by adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA decreasing to 3.5 from 4.0 one year earlier. Although their current financial position is certainly not perfect, their current strategy has thus far proved successful.

Since their earnings and thus dividends are declared in GBP, the second main assumption was that the GBP to USD exchange rate would average 1.30 in the long term. Given the historic exchange rate since the Brexit vote in 2016, see the graph included below, this seems quite reasonable.

Image Source: XE

Valuation Scenarios

The primary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at £0.526 per share or $0.6838 after the foreign exchange conversion, for a total annual dividend of $2.7352 per share. Even though their revenue is forecast to continue growing well into the future, see the graph included below, basing a valuation entirely around this would leave an inadequate margin of safety given the regulatory concerns in their core United States market during the last two years. These include lowering nicotine levels, banning menthol cigarettes, additional vaping restrictions, and raising minimum smoking ages. Whilst many of these have largely passed and thus fallen off the radar, they could easily re-emerge again in the future, and thus, this creates a hostile underlying environment.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Whereas the second scenario foresees their dividend being increased by 2.50% per annum for the next ten years, after which it remains unchanged perpetually into the future. Given the very mature nature of the tobacco industry that is facing a secular decline, it would be over-optimistic to assume they could continue growing indefinitely.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 5.41% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 0.983% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60-month Beta of 0.68 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares their current dividend yield to that of other various competing investments.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $50.52, which is 42.15% higher to their current share price of $35.54 as of the time of writing. Meanwhile, the secondary valuation returned a result of $61.11, which is 71.95% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. Both of these results clearly indicate that their shares offer a very attractive potential upside, even if their dividend growth ceases permanently.

Admittedly, some investors may believe that an expected market return of 7.50% is a little too low. However, personally I disagree due to the mounting global economic risks that are accompanied with rising populism. Nevertheless, to further illustrate my previous point, even if an expected market return of 10% was utilized, the primary zero growth valuation would be $38.45, which is still slightly above their current share price. This indicates that, even in a higher growth world with larger discount rates, their shareholders face little to no potential downside.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income they can produce to various competing investments. A higher spread indicates that their dividend yield exceeds that of the alternative investment, with the larger the spread relative to its history indicating their shares are relatively undervalued. Thankfully, these graphs largely speak for themselves and indicate that their dividend yield is quite attractive compared to both alternative investment options and its own historical spread.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

When seeking investments, I believe that one of the most desirable characteristics of a very attractive investment is one that should require little to no future growth to still provide ample upside potential. Their shares certainly meet this criterion and thankfully due to the recent coronavirus recession fears their shares are now offering investors an opportunity to earn a great income whilst they await better times.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from British American Tobacco's Full Year 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.