Virgin Galactic Just Did Something Really Smart

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) announced the redemption of its public warrants and units on Friday, March 13, 2020. The warrants in question were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated September 13, 2017, with an original expiration date scheduled for November 25th, 2024. Shareholders will soon no longer have this future dilution overhanging the stock as Virgin Galactic will simplify its shareholder base on the redemption date scheduled for April 13, 2020.

According to Virgin Galactic's amended S-1 form, the company has the right to redeem these warrants and units any time prior to the expiration date if the company's stock trades at or above $18 a share for any 20 trading days in a 30 trading-day period. Virgin Galactic easily fulfilled this requirement as the stock had a phenomenal run-up to the moon over the first half of 2020 before its most recent crash back to earth, along with most of the rest of the market.

As of December 31, 2019, Virgin Galactic had warrants for approximately 31 million shares of common stock outstanding and exercisable. Virgin Galactic chose the "cashless" redemption option, which means that warrant holders will receive 0.5073 of a share of Common Stock for each warrant they hold.

There are a couple of other benefits for shareholders that this redemption will provide besides just removing the future potential dilution overhang for the company. First, any warrants that remain unexercised by the redemption date will automatically be delisted, voided, and will be no longer exercisable. This means that the dilution will be equal to or most likely less than what was last reported by the company as some warrant holders will forget, or won't know about the redemption date notice, or will be preoccupied with greater issues like market volatility at that time.

Second, Virgin Galactic's recent meteoric rise and fall means that the company has satisfied the warrant's exercise conditions and now can rid itself of these warrants and units at a time when their value is minimal at 0.5073 of a share per warrant. This is a tremendous discount to where the warrants were valued at not too long ago.

Usually, this would be a bigger talking point for Virgin Galactic and would make some nice headlines as a risky stock to begin with. However, with the market turmoil from the coronavirus, many shareholders might not even notice the oversized decline in Virgin Galactic when everything is crashing and burning. What made matters potentially worse for the company recently, though, was that it seemed to be overly popular with the Robinhood millennial trading crowd. Robinhood has experienced multiple service outages over multiple days, especially during peak market volatility.

According to a CNBC article on February 13, 2020, Robintrack ranked Virgin Galactic as the stock with the biggest increase in holdings amongst users at that time. According to the tool, Virgin Galactic was the 33rd most widely held stock among Robinhood users overall. Robinhood's inexcusable performance over the past couple of weeks could have been more than enough reason for many of its users to close their accounts and reopen a new account on another trading platform that actually works during times of extreme volatility. This could help explain some of the oversized recent selling in the stock as Robinhood users closed their accounts and sold Virgin Galactic and bought new trendy "plague" stocks of their choosing as coronavirus becomes a true pandemic.

This potentially oversold condition means that Virgin Galactic might be due for a nice rebound, especially once it gets past its April 13th dilution redemption date. Former warrant holders might use that date to fully sell out of their position, especially if the market and stocks as a whole look a little better, as a lot of coronavirus fear and volatility might be played out in the market by that time.

This might put Virgin Galactic in a great position to build up some momentum again by the time its next earnings call comes around potentially around the end of May. Investors like myself bought the hopes and prayers of more pertinent information about upcoming commercial space flights, but were disappointed by the company's Q4, 2019 earnings report. Instead of an updated spaceflight timetable and the re-opening of active bookings, investors got Virgin Galactic's number of ~8,000 people potentially interested in a reservation. This ultimately means little to nothing as anyone can express interest whether they actually want to or not. Ridding itself of the warrant overhang and an updated timetable to begin operations in the back half of 2020 could set a fire under the stock again, especially if coronavirus fears dissipate by midyear.

Virgin Galactic's reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) on October of 2019 means that it has a nice stockpile of cash to get it to commercialization. It ended its last quarter with ~$480M in cash and had an adjusted quarterly EBITDA of ~-$55M, which means it has enough cash to easily get to commercialization later this year or in 2021 depending on how well it navigates its remaining regulation hurdles.

Virgin Galactic also formed a $20M partnership with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to help transform future commercial space flight. Boeing is NASA's prime contractor for the International Space Station and is an active part of every U.S. manned space program. This partnership helps reaffirm Virgin Galactic's prospects as a top space flight contender in the upcoming space wars. Boeing could also help diversify Virgin Galactic in the future toward other opportunities as it currently looks as the winner and first mover in hypersonic travel.

Virgin Galactic has used the recent market selloff, based mainly on coronavirus fears paired with oil disruption, to set up the redemption of all of its outstanding public warrants. This short-term dilution is a long-term benefit for shareholders as a key overhang will be removed at a significant discount to where the warrants were valued at not that long ago. Disappointment in the company's last quarterly earnings might be short-lived if Virgin Galactic reveals an updated spaceflight timeline on or before its next earnings release. I continue to be long Virgin Galactic as a lottery ticket sub $3B market cap company with massive upside potential. I have grown my formerly tiny position in the company into a small sub 1% position in my portfolio as a key risk position for me in the next year or two. Best of luck.

