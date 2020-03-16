Teladoc Health: Be Careful Here

The company has seen similar demand boosts during past flu seasons, but the stock offered better value in the past.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is currently riding a wave of expanded telemedicine demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company has seen booming demand in the last week, and the stock price is up over $50 in the last few months. Investors need to be careful here as the business typically sees demand rescind following the peak of flu season, and the valuation is now very stretched having already been priced for perfection in January.

Surging Demand

The virtual care leader was already riding a wave of fast growth. The company just completed a year where revenues grew 32%, and Teladoc Health predicted 2020 would generate revenue growth of nearly 30%.

In the meantime, Teladoc just reported a week of 100,000 medical visits. The company saw a 50% spike in patient visits to 15,000 a day. The levels are above demand levels consistent with peak flu season.

Back in 2018, my article discussed how the company saw a spike in demand in that January to 8,000 visits per day due to a vibrant flu season. Due to additional clients and higher demand from the current virus fears, volumes have nearly doubled since a couple of years ago.

The company has a massive global opportunity. Even in the U.S where Teladoc Health has 56 million members, the company doesn't even have 20% of the U.S. population of 320 million. Existing clients still have ~73 million potential users not signed up with Teladoc. The company only has 1% of the global population with access to the healthcare systems and equipment to carry out virtual healthcare.

In addition, the company has a very small part of their membership population that utilizes the services in any given period. Teladoc saw Q4 total visits of only 1.24 million and 4.14 million for the whole year for a utilization rate of only 9.3%.

For 2020, the virtual health company forecasts a U.S. paid membership of 44 million with another 19 to 20 million individuals with visit-fee-only access to a total of nearly 65 million customers with an exception of only 5.7 million visits.

For the people with access to the service to utilize Teladoc once a quarter, the company would be looking at 250 million visits per year. The company is still far away from obtaining regularly patient visits providing the long-term opportunity for growth.

Virtualization Portfolio

A group of stocks are seeing benefits from the move to work virtually from home. Companies from Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are seeing higher demand during this period while Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) ultimately could benefit from the trend. Teladoc Health falls into that category from the consumer side.

This group of stocks was already hot this year and leading the stock market higher until mid-February. Both Teladoc Health and Zoom Video are now up over 50% for the year due to the benefits from the virtualization concept.

The stock isn't very cheap up here at $128. As the below model shows, Teladoc already trades at an EV of nearly 13x '20 revenue estimates. By the way, analysts forecast the virtual care company to beat recently released revenue estimates of $695 million to $710 million by ~$15 million at the midpoint.

These numbers don't include the InTouch Health deal set to close this year by the end of Q2. The deal adds $100+ million in 2020 revenues at a listed cost of only $600 million.

With the big flu outbreak in 2018 when demand soared, the stock offered a better buying opportunity at that time. Back around the Q4'17 report, the stock traded around $40 and forecast a diluted share count of 62 million with a 2018 revenue guidance of $355 million. The stock traded at a far better bargain of about 7x sales forecasts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health could easily rush higher as the company benefits from the increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus subsides, the virtual care company will see demand rescind and investors lose interest. The stock won't continue trading up at 13x sales, so investors need to be careful up here.

