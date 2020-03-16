The ECB Doesn't Really Have Any More Monetary Policy Options

The eurozone economy is thus dependent upon fiscal policy measures to create any reflation, and there's not much chance of that.

The ECB doesn't really have any monetary policy options left, which is a bit of a constraint when you come to think of it.

The European Central Bank would definitely like to stimulate the eurozone economy, but there's a certain problem here.

The basic economic problem

As Keynes pointed out, entirely free markets do indeed work - eventually. The problem is that an economy can get stuck at less than fully productive output levels and get stuck there for considerable periods of time. Like, years and years is a possibility.

Therefore, government should use the two sets of policy tools available to them, monetary and fiscal policy, in order to bump the economy up out of the rut.

Monetary policy works until we hit the zero lower bound - these days defined as simply the level at which monetary policy no longer works. After that, the only thing that will do the stimulatory boosting is fiscal policy - changes in taxes and spending patterns. More specifically, running a significant budget deficit.

Which is where the eurozone has problems. For the European Central Bank is really out of firepower for monetary policy. And there's somewhere between no chance and no chance at all of there being coordinated fiscal policy across the monetary bloc in anything like the real time needed to produce that stimulus.

(ECB and Fed room for policy moves from Moody's Analytics)

Now, the eurozone economy will indeed recover at some point in time. But that could be - as Keynes said - some years away.

Which is why I'm very down on the economic and, therefore, investment prospects for the eurozone. Given current events with the coronavirus, there's not going to be some external surge in demand operating through the trade channel. Growth is going to be dependent upon domestic policy. And there's not much that monetary can do, and there's most unlikely to be any useful fiscal. So, the economy is going to be moribund for more than just a while.

Invest elsewhere that is.

The limitations to eurozone policy

In terms of fiscal policy, there are significant limitations. Firstly, the EU itself places limits on what a country may do in terms of deficits. But the integration of the banking system plus the single currency itself means that pretty much all of any effect from a single country expansion of a deficit will flow off into other eurozone economies. Going it alone isn't just really possible. It's also not effective.

So, that would require, if fiscal policy were to work, a coordinated move by all eurozone countries. And sorry, in terms of politics, I simply do not see that happening. Partly because different countries have entirely different starting points - Germany's budget surplus is significantly different from the position in France or Italy. But also because the basic views of economics differ across the zone. Germany is based upon "ordoliberalism", and while I generally agree with that position, it's significantly different from the ruling beliefs in France, Italy again, and certain other places.

The European Union itself doesn't have any power here. The entire budget is only 1% of GDP or so, and that's nowhere near enough to make any difference.

So, I take it as obvious that fiscal policy simply isn't going to happen. Certainly not the sort of large expansion - by several percentage points of GDP at minimum - of budget deficits that a standard Keynesian would recommend.

But there's monetary policy

Indeed, there is monetary policy, but this is already about as far along as it can be taken. I noted just recently that the euro is rising on the FX markets. This is a significant problem as the ECB has long been clear that they expected the major channel of operation for current monetary policy to be through a declining exchange rate with the rest of the world.

That the euro is rising is also an indication that the markets think that the ECB has gone about as far as it can with monetary policy. That's why money is flooding into the currency as other countries loosen monetary policy again. The ECB is already at the zero lower bound.

Now, true, we used to think that zero interest rates were that zero lower bound. Quantitative easing has shown that that's not true. But there's still that lower bound - a place where further loosening of monetary policy doesn't in fact work. My insistence is that the ECB is there. And the markets tend to agree with me, which is why, as above, that rising FX rate.

The ECB's recent actions

So, here we are, the eurozone economy is flatlining already as it has been for some time. The ECB can't get inflation up to the 2% target, there's little growth across the zone. Then along comes the coronavirus. This is certainly going to be a sharp shock to any and every economy. But, in most places, it will be short. But as up at the top perhaps not in the eurozone because it is already weak, has no real policy choices, and so can get stuck at that less than potential production level.

So, what has the ECB just announced?

(1) Additional longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) will be conducted, temporarily, to provide immediate liquidity support to the euro area financial system.

(2) In TLTRO III, considerably more favourable terms

Those two together are really supplying more liquidity to the banking system. To be compared to the Federal Reserve feeding liquidity into the repo market. This is welcome, sure it is, but it's a technical piece of aid to the banking system, not a stimulus to the economy as a whole.

Then, there's this:

(3) A temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of €120 billion.

That's pretty much nothing, given the size of the eurozone economy. It's also purchases of private sector bonds. The ECB can't really go out and buy more public sector ones for political reasons. The Bundesbank (here used to mean the general German policymaking establishment) is insistent that there will be no commonality of debt in the eurozone. They know that this will mean Germany paying Italy's debts eventually. So, they're not going down that path.

What this means is that ECB government bond buying has to be in proportion to the relative sizes of the economies. Germany's the biggest economy, of course. That then means that the potential size of QE is limited by the number of Bunds outstanding. If there are no Bunds the ECB can buy, then they can't go and buy the proportionate amount of Italian of French bonds. And Germany is and has been running a budget surplus, there aren't many Bunds out there, and so QE is limited in how large it can be.

And then, there's the last piece:

(4) The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25%, and -0.50%, respectively.

Sure, zero turns out not to be the lower bound. But that minus 0.5% looks like it is. The worry is that, if people get charged a higher (hmm, or lesser) negative rate, then they'll stop using the banking system altogether. Move into cash perhaps. Expensive to guard a vault and all that, but at some point, it does make sense as opposed to ever worse interest rate losses. And that's why not further cut. Because the ECB at least thinks that they're at that lowest possible rate. For, if people move into cash, then the money supply drops massively, which really isn't what anyone is trying to achieve at all.

My view

So, I'm saying several things in sequence. The eurozone economy is already weak and underperforming, and it's just about to get hit severely by the coronavirus. There's no room for more monetary policy for both technical and political reasons. Coordinated fiscal policy isn't even possible, given the current institutional setup. Therefore, the eurozone is going to get stuck in that less than potential state that Keynes warned us all about.

The investor view

This means that, at a very high level macroeconomic view, we want to be elsewhere in the world. The US, UK, and even China are going to bounce back much faster than the eurozone. Therefore, whenever we feel confident enough to be going back into the markets - assuming we're not dividend hunting already - we should be doing so in other markets, not in the eurozone.

The way the eurozone is designed at present means that there's really no coordinated policy response possible. Thus, avoid.

As Moody's Analytics puts it:

But fiscal policy needs to come to the rescue for a sharp recession to be avoided.

That's not going to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.