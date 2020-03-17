The Setup Is There For Goldmoney Shareholders

The market is treating it like a miner right now. A correction of that mistake leads to sharp upside potential.

For holders of Goldmoney (OTCPK:XAUMF) stock, you could call it an annoying few months. Despite the decline in share price the last couple of weeks, I continue to be very bullish Goldmoney shares. This is an easy buy reiteration, from my perspective. Immediately following my bullish article from November, the company announced a monthly account membership fee. The move was fairly straightforward. By design, the company has been shedding smaller accounts as a result of that new fee. While this development was incredibly disappointing for lower value accounts, purely from a shareholder perspective, it was a bullish news event. We'll dive into that more later in the article. First, I want to look at the fundamental setup for precious metals.

The setup for financial crisis

In a recent episode of Grant's Current Yield, Andrei Shleifer's three main ingredients for a financial crisis were discussed. Those ingredients are consensus, leverage, and a lack of liquidity. If you can point to all three of those, you have a reason to be concerned. In the US market, specifically, we are seeing the crash play out in real time. Did we have consensus?

Source: Yahoo Finance

Those targets were as of 12/23/19. The closing price in the S&P at that time was 3,224. Meaning just 3 analysts out of the 23 in this Yahoo sample saw downside coming in the market. Stocks were forecast to go up because, well, that's just what they do. We can say consensus was there. What about leverage? Here's margin debt.

Source: Advisor Perspectives

Here's corporate debt.

Leverage? Check. What about liquidity?

Source: United Nations

The COVID-19 pandemic has shocked the global economy. The UN is now predicting a $2 Trillion impact. Personally, I think that's being optimistic. As a result, money velocity is very likely to plummet. We might call a lack of liquidity the biggest "yes" of the trio. To combat that, global central banks, and the Federal Reserve particularly, are going to attempt to print the problem away. In my view, they will fail. And gold will reprice to account for the world's financial sins. The fundamental setup for precious metals is very clearly bullish, in my opinion.

Paper and physical decoupling

Don't let the futures price spook you. Despite the massacre in the paper market and in the miners last week, the market for physical metal is on fire. Pick your supplier, they are all experiencing massive spikes in demand. APMEX, SD Bullion, GoldSilver.com, and JM Bullion are all citing shipping delays due to extreme order volume. The US mint just temporarily ran out of silver eagles.

Screengrabs taken the morning of 3/15/20

In addition to demand, the prices of physical are also showing big increases in premium. Here's one example.

Premium increases are widespread. I've been comparing current prices for silver rounds and coins to some of my recent purchases. Auction-style silver eagles on eBay are currently fetching a higher bid than they were last summer when the price of silver was higher. This is a comparison of same mint year, ungraded.

For inquisitive minds, shipping was free on both eBay items. What you're seeing in both examples is cost before sales tax. Even "junk" coins have surged. I ordered from SD Bullion in July.

If I were to order the exact same item today, this is now the ask.

That's a 7% increase in the price of the same SKU despite a 10% decline in the paper price of the metal weight. eBay and SD Bullion are just my own two personal examples. If you would like to see more, I recommend following David Brady on Twitter. He's been sharing examples provided by buyers all weekend.

Now, I realize to this point in the article, I'm very obviously just telling a physical metal story. Why does any of this mean someone should consider buying Goldmoney? We're getting there, your honor.

Goldmoney users plummet

As stated above, the company announced a monthly account membership fee in late November. This was a move to either properly monetize the entire user base or to shed smaller, unprofitable accounts. Because of the regulatory burden associated with reporting information associated with lower value accounts, it was uneconomical for the company to keep these accounts without charging a monthly fee. As expected, it became uneconomical for smaller account holders to justify keeping their accounts, and we've seen a drastic drop in account holders since news of the fee.

Thanks to Goldmoney's real-time audit transparency, we can see just how many account closures the company has dealt with since the announcement. On November 30th, Goldmoney had 1,459,594 accounts.

Source: Goldmoney.com, 11/30/19

Now, the number of accounts stands at 370,945.

Source: Goldmoney.com, 3/14/20

This represents a decline of just under 75% of the company's total account holders. That is a massive shedding of clientele. Despite the dissolved client pool, this is actually bullish for two reasons.

The 75% hit to the user base of the platform has been paired with just a 3% decrease in assets under management. Accounting for change in asset valuations, the closing price of gold on November 29th was $1,947 CAD. As of writing, gold has appreciated 8.4% from that pricing. Because of the decrease in regulatory burden expense previously associated with the smaller money accounts, Goldmoney should see a decrease in the professional fees line item going forward.

Taking these two points together, we can reasonably infer Goldmoney has retained the most valuable customers to the business. Storage (fee) revenue should continue to appreciate as long as metal rises.

Source: company filing

Since we've established the bullish case for precious metals, it is highly likely that Goldmoney continues to realize increases to fee revenue. Coupled with declines in the aforementioned professional fees, we should see a boost in both revenue and margin in future quarterly reports.

Valuation

In my previous article, I shared the price to book metric as justification for buying shares. At that time, the price to book was 0.76. The price of gold was $50/oz lower than where it is right now. Yet, Goldmoney shares have decreased by 20% since posting.

Source: YCharts

Price to book is currently 0.60. Which is now 70% below the 5-year average price to book according to YCharts. Though I have very obviously been wrong about Goldmoney to this point, I still believe the market is pricing Goldmoney shares drastically wrong.

As precious metals rise, so too will Goldmoney's equity as the company holds metal on the balance sheet.

Source: company filings

This kind of exposure to metal positions Goldmoney very well for a sizable bull run in gold. As I said in my previous post, Goldmoney is far more like a bank than a miner. However, unlike both banks and miner, Goldmoney lacks the debt burden that can crush those types of entities if cash flow becomes a problem. Still, the market hasn't figured this company out yet. The chart below illustrates just how detached from reality the price action in the stock was last week.

Source: investing.com

The blue line is Goldmoney. The yellow line is gold futures. The orange line is Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF), and the black line is VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Since last spring when the Goldmoney shares were decoupled from the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the company's stock price has performed mostly in tandem with gold and the Sprott bullion trust. For whatever reason, the ticker was kicked around like miners last week. Goldmoney, fundamentally, is not like bitcoin or metal miners. The pricing at this moment is completely wrong but serves as a tremendous opportunity if you want gold exposure through equity. I firmly believe the stock will revert back and perform with gold, if not better.

Risk Factors

As always, my thesis could simply be wrong. Though the premiums on physical are currently showing a decoupling from the paper price, there is no guarantee that will continue. The physical market buyers could be wrong as well and metal value could decline. What we are currently experiencing in the economy is a deflationary crisis. Obviously, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to allow that to continue for a sustained period. But to this point, there is no guarantee the price of metals will rise. COVID-19 is a global event. Though I believe with near certainty that precious metals are more expensive on the other end of this, it is probably safe to assume most are concerned about health and the ability to feed their families rather than picking stocks.

Summary

From my vantage, the setup in metal is fantastic for bulls. Companies that have allocation to physical metals on the balance sheet should do very well when precious metals account for the currency debasement the world is very likely to experience in the immediate future. Goldmoney shares have been beaten down lately as if the company is in the mining business. It is not. And despite a massive drop in total users, Goldmoney's assets under management have not seen the run you'd expect from a typical financial firm that loses deposits. Put simply, the market doesn't know what Goldmoney is. I firmly believe the market accurately pricing XAUMF is an inevitability. Until that happens, load up on the weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAUMF, CEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.