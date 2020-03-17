Looking For A Further Fall In Procter & Gamble Shares

Having raised the dividend for 63 years now, long-term Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) shareholders will state that they have seen this all before. Currently, the annual pay-out comes in at $2.98 per share which equates to approximately a 2.8% dividend yield. The thing is that management has consistently increased the dividend above the reported inflation rate. The growth rate over the past 12 months comes in at about 4%. We expect dividend growth to continue going forward.

To get a read through on how much discomfort P&G's dividend can stomach going forward, we go to the cash-flow statement. We will have to use trailing averages because P&G is in the middle of its fiscal year. The company announced its second-quarter earnings late last January where it announced earnings of $1.42 per share ($0.05 per share ahead of consensus). This increase in earnings aided in driving operating cash flow to $4.36 billion for the second quarter. This means (over a trailing twelve-month average), operating cash flow rose to $16.2 billion.

Although we are in the middle of P&G's fiscal year, this number is the highest annual number we have seen at the firm for over a decade. $8.6 billion came into the firm from investment maturities over the past 12 months which meant there was ample cash flow to pay for the dividends, stock buybacks and debt repayment.

Many companies need sustained earnings growth to keep on growing their dividend but P&G looks to be well shielded here. Why? Well, the firm's debt to equity ratio came in at a very attractive 0.43 in Q2 and EBIT remains well over 15 times the net interest expense on the income statement.

In times of uncertainty, one of the most important attributes an investor can have is patience. For example, if we look at a long-term chart of Procter & Gamble below, we can see that although shares are well down from their February highs, we still are nowhere near being oversold on the long-term chart. For example,

The RSI momentum indicator has now slipped below the 50 (zero-line) which really coincided with a breach of the 10-month moving average (Long-term sell signal)

The MACD indicator (Technical indicator which combines trend and momentum) has just crossed over (Long-term sell signal)

The long-term slow stochastics remain overbought, illustrating that shares have further to drop here.

We write many times in our commentary that our aim is to stack the odds in our favour as much as possible. We do this by investing in solid companies with solid balance sheets and cash flows, controlling position sizing and buying when respective stock's valuations are underneath their historical averages.

As we can see from the chart below, Procter & Gamble shares have only reached significant oversold territory (Monthly RSI stopped to below 30) three times over the past twelve years. There is every possibility that three will become four times in the not-so-distant future.

The key here is to wait for those oversold conditions to present themselves. Long-term investors who want clarification can wait for shares to be trading above their 10-month moving average once more.

All of the above goes for reinvesting that dividend also. For us, it makes sense to stay in cash at present until volatility dies down somewhat. Stock-piling should help retailers and suppliers such as P&G in the short term. Long term, though, if economic conditions were to deteriorate for a sustained period, P&G's high-priced brands would undoubtedly come under more pressure.

Therefore, to sum up, P&G's key dividend metrics presently give the firm a solid buffer to be able to withstand any potential difficulties ahead. In saying this, the technicals are illustrating that more downside may be ahead of us. We sold out of our position back in February but remain watchful as to where shares will bottom in the near term. P&G remains a powerhouse but we are looking for another 10-20% haircut at least before we see a firm share-price bottom here. Anything around 3 to 3.5 times sales would be a good entry here in our opinion. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.