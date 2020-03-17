Bonanza Creek: Downshifting For New Reality But Set To Pay Down All Debt

This is a Z4 Research BCEI Cheat Sheet Update

Last Thursday, Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) announced its updated program for 2020 as it moved into maintenance mode.

Changes to the story are reflected in the cheat sheet below, but a few further thoughts are in order:

Capex reduced 60% from 2019 and cut 60% from the 2020 budget in place up until last Thursday.

Production growth for 2020 moves from prior up 17% to 4%. Essentially, this program allows production to be flat 4Q19 to 4Q20. It is important to note that 4Q20 is not slipping off but actually maintaining as it will be, if warranted by prices, easier to begin edging growth back up from that point.

Company plans to take the revolver balance, which was at $80 mm as of 3/12/20 (flat with YE19), to $0 by YE20 using free cash from this program and cash on the balance sheet.

We arrive at enough free cash, even at $30, to end with no debt quite easily on its volumes and budget and even took LOE to the high end of the prior guidance range which should be conservative.

The company did say it will aggressively target costs including G&A and we've assumed a 10% drop in $ figure costs there.

It is now hedged for 90% of expected 2020 oil with an average floor of $50.

Valuation: Cheap

Z4 2020 at $30: 1.9x

Z4 2020 at $40: 1.8x

TEV/1P Reserves: A shockingly low $2.56 per BOE

Nutshell: This is a good plan. It is controlling the controllable. It has pushed out further delineation of French Lake to next year which makes perfect sense at these prices. No reason to go after new shiny production when few would care about positive news items there. We like going to maintenance mode and not just maintaining but improving the balance sheet. Also, note that last week in the update the company noted it has DUCs that could allow it to continue this 24.5 MBOEPD type volume level through 2Q21. Below, please find the updated cheat sheet and upside price target. We continue to see the name as an oily, low cost, low debt going to no debt name and it currently is our 9th largest position and may go higher when we start buying again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.