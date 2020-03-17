Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/12/20

Includes: BG, CQP, EXTN, FSLY, HTZ, IBP, IFF, KMI, TDG
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/12/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Transdigm (NYSE:TDG);
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI);
  • Fastly (NYSE:FSLY);
  • Exterran (NYSE:EXTN);
  • Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP), and;
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP);
  • Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ), and;
  • International Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Delek Logistics Partners (DKL);
  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • OKTA (OKTA), and;
  • Aytu BioScience (OTC:AYTU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SunPower (SPWR);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • Cigna (CI), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Small Robert J

DIR

Transdigm

TDG

B

$167,794,964

2

Icahn Carl C

BO

Hertz Global

HTZ

B

$84,832,976

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$18,588,688

4

Abdiel Capital Mgt

BO

Fastly

FSLY

B

$17,019,912

5

Blackstone

BO

Cheniere Energy Partners

CQP

B

$8,843,952

6

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$7,753,900

7

Delek Us

BO

Delek Logistics Partners

DKL

JB*

$4,979,079

8

Heckman Gregory A

CEO, DIR

Bunge

BG

B

$4,781,400

9

Total S A

DIR, BO

SunPower

SPWR

B

$4,053,122

10

Chai Trust Co

BO

Exterran

EXTN

B

$3,238,082

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Armistice Capital

DIR

Aytu BioScience

AYTU

S

$31,200,122

2

Subotovsky Santiago

DIR

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

S

$23,845,796

3

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

AS

$13,312,042

4

Winn Stephen T

CB, CEO, BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$11,836,743

5

Lore Marc E

VP

Walmart

WMT

AS

$9,979,952

6

Emergence Equity Partners Iii

BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

S

$7,948,599

7

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$6,041,547

8

Race Charles

O

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$5,775,165

9

Edwards Jeffrey W

CEO, CB, BO

Installed Building Products

IBP

S

$5,416,163

10

Cordani David

CEO, DIR

Cigna

CI

AS

$4,257,601

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.