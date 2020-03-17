Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/12/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/12/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Transdigm (NYSE:TDG);

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI);

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY);

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN);

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:CQP), and;

Bunge (NYSE:BG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP);

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ), and;

International Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL);

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Walmart (WMT);

Uber Technologies (UBER);

OKTA (OKTA), and;

Aytu BioScience (OTC:AYTU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SunPower (SPWR);

RealPage (RP);

Cigna (CI), and;

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Small Robert J DIR Transdigm TDG B $167,794,964 2 Icahn Carl C BO Hertz Global HTZ B $84,832,976 3 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $18,588,688 4 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Fastly FSLY B $17,019,912 5 Blackstone BO Cheniere Energy Partners CQP B $8,843,952 6 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $7,753,900 7 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL JB* $4,979,079 8 Heckman Gregory A CEO, DIR Bunge BG B $4,781,400 9 Total S A DIR, BO SunPower SPWR B $4,053,122 10 Chai Trust Co BO Exterran EXTN B $3,238,082

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Armistice Capital DIR Aytu BioScience AYTU S $31,200,122 2 Subotovsky Santiago DIR Zoom Video Communications ZM S $23,845,796 3 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER AS $13,312,042 4 Winn Stephen T CB, CEO, BO RealPage RP AS $11,836,743 5 Lore Marc E VP Walmart WMT AS $9,979,952 6 Emergence Equity Partners Iii BO Zoom Video Communications ZM S $7,948,599 7 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $6,041,547 8 Race Charles O OKTA OKTA AS $5,775,165 9 Edwards Jeffrey W CEO, CB, BO Installed Building Products IBP S $5,416,163 10 Cordani David CEO, DIR Cigna CI AS $4,257,601

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.