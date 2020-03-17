A Look At mCloud's Billion-Dollar Formula

I recently joined a small group of investors in a private conference call with mCloud (OTCQB:MCLDF) (TSE:MCL) co-founder, President and CEO Russ McMeekin and President of Smart Facilities and Chief Marketing Officer Barry Po.

This article serves as a follow-up to my original article published in December. I will begin with an update on the financial information and then relate what we learned from the call such as what is the secret sauce in the company's growth formula, what are the ingredients in the acquisition strategy, how does it create an appealing menu of services for the customer, how does mCloud differentiate itself from the competition and will take a look at valuation as well.

Financial Update

It's been difficult to keep tabs on the share structure as mCloud has been on an acquisition frenzy and it is of utmost importance to monitor that debt and share dilution do not cancel out revenue growth. Fortunately, up to date information is available on the investor presentation so that it's simple to keep track.

Management is forecasting $70-80 million in revenue for fiscal 2020, over 40% higher than the $50 million forecast for fiscal 2019. Profitability is possible in the fourth quarter and positive free cash flow would be about $11 million without acquisitions, which is unlikely to happen. CEO McMeekin expects to continue the hyper growth by acquisition model, envisioning a company with a market cap of $2 billion with half a million connected assets within five years.

Insiders own 30% of the shares. Fully diluted, there are 31 million shares. The market cap (share price x number of shares) is $156 million. Please note that all figures in this article are in Canadian dollars except for the share price.

The balance sheet indicates that there is $13 million in cash and $23 million in debt in the form of debentures. If all of the debentures are converted, mCloud will save $2.3m in yearly interest expense, bringing in $35 million in cash and resulting in zero debt.

Growth Formula

Success in developing the engine and growth by acquisition were the themes of my initial article. mCloud poured money into developing its analytic engine, AssetCare. The second phase was establishing a global reach through acquisitions, with each acquisition adding AssetCare functionality and/or access to new customers. But there's more.

During our call with management, the business plan became clearer. The secret sauce is the simplicity of how services are provided combined with the global reach needed to service international customers and the accuracy of the analytical engine, which makes customers sticky. I realized that mCloud breaks things down to the lowest common denominator:

One System - AssetCare uses the same algorithms and formulas across the three market segments that mCloud serves; smart buildings (HVAC), smart energy (WIND) and smart processes for the oil and gas sector.

Low Cost Parts - The company uses common off-the-shelf sensors and common photography such as an I-phone to gather data.

Easy Sell - Customers have no upfront costs.

High Margin Recurring Revenue Model - Customers are sold only analytic services.

mCloud uses the same game plan to constantly expand the capability of AssetCare. During our call, Barry Po mentioned that the latest developments are using the platform to monitor air quality, making necessary adjustments by simply opening and closing dampers on the HVAC system. Barry Po added that other features such as lighting control, temperature control for food marketers and additional retail measures can be added to AssetCare as detailed in this video.

Acquisition Strategy

SaaS customer acquisition costs are cheapest by simply acquiring companies. mCloud targets companies with well-established complementary, proven SaaS technology, an installed base of over six years and a monthly recurring revenue model at an accretive price.

mCloud has been acquiring companies at less than 2x its respective annual revenue stream, but what's more relevant is that mCloud is acquiring some of the largest customers in the world, bringing in numerous assets. In the investor presentation, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is cited as a customer with 3,300 buildings and over 8,000 HVAC units.

McMeekin mentioned four new marque names during our call; Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) in the O&G sector, E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) in renewable energy and Brookfield (NYSE:BAM), one of the largest asset management companies in the world.

Sales Driver

mCloud enters into four to seven year recurring revenue contracts with its customers and provides data with a stated goal of providing 15-25% savings. Customers have no upfront costs and benefit from energy cost savings as well as from reducing headcount needed to manage assets. This is obviously where the accuracy of the data is critical for mCloud's success.

There was a unanimous response from my fellow investors as to what a good deal this is for mCloud's customers. Several questions were put forward to make sure the concept was as simple as it sounded. One investor said,

There's no reason for any company not to sign on.

Competition

Management's target of $2 billion revenue by 2025 is just 2% of the addressable market. "The global energy management system market size is expected to reach USD $117.83 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period" as forecasted by GlobeNewswire. The massive market size allows for multiple players and gives mCloud an opportunity to compete against much larger companies.

The major competitors are GE (NYSE:GE) in wind turbine and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) in O&G. Both of these competitors lock customers into purchasing hardware and extended services. mCloud is just software, allowing the customer to make their own arrangements for service and hardware. mCloud has off-the-shelf sensors which means cheaper, has proven accuracy, and offers a more customer-friendly SaaS monthly subscription with guaranteed cost savings and no upfront costs.

Valuation

Investors have been concerned that share count growth used to fund acquisitions would outpace revenue growth. The market is currently valuing the stock at 2x forward revenue ($156 million/$75 million). Applying a more reasonable multiple of 4x forward sales results in a stock price in the $7 range, 100% higher than the current market price. It is likely that as investors gain confidence in the company's acquisition strategy the stock price will rerate.

Management has indicated that it is pursuing a Nasdaq listing and an F1 filing is imminent. Uplisting will also be a rerating catalyst.

Risk

mCloud is in the business of saving its customers money. It's a recession-proof business because companies are always looking to save money. mCloud gains more data as more and more assets are added. The more data the better the analytics, so I don't see its technology becoming obsolete in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

My number one takeaway from our interview was how mCloud has created a simple business plan to complement its A.I. engine. The success of this plan is evidenced by the embracement from some of the largest companies in the world. These customers are sticky because they receive a can't-lose proposition. Customers are guaranteed cost savings with no upfront costs and reliance on the accuracy of AssetCare has held true.

mCloud is pursuing a winning formula with a clear path to billions of dollars in revenue and high-margin recurring revenue. Investors will rerate the stock price with a value commensurate with a high-growth SaaS stock. The upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq will also give the stock price more liquidity as well as attract institutional interest.

I want to thank my fellow investors for participating on the call and for their great questions and insight as well as mCloud IR and management for the information provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCDLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.