InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) CEO Rich Stoddart on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bridget Freas

Rich Stoddart

Don Pearson

George Sutton

Chris McGinnis

Kevin Steinke

Bridget Freas

Good afternoon and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Rich Stoddart, our Chief Executive Officer; and Don Pearson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Please note this call will include forward-looking statements relating to future results that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained in our SEC filings including the Risk Factors section contained in our most recent Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. This call will discuss among other financial performance measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Please refer to the company's earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

I'll now turn it over to Rich.

Rich Stoddart

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. I'd like to open by addressing COVID-19. Our primary concern is the health and safety of our colleagues, customers and partners, who are impacted by this pandemic. We initially felt the impact in Asia Pacific, where we have about 100 employees in China and Hong Kong.

Now, our employees all over the world are taking additional precautions, many of whom are now working from home. Thankfully, we're not aware of any employee who has contracted the virus at this point. We're also watching carefully for the impact this health crisis will have on our business. While we generate very little revenue within China and the other countries hardest hit, our topline is affected by the marketing spend of our global clients, which will likely be impacted by these events.

Moreover, we do source materials from Chinese suppliers to serve clients around the world. Most of these suppliers temporarily halted manufacturing, but many of them have restarted production recently. Our account teams have been working diligently to adjust sourcing needs to minimize the impact on our supply chains and try to ensure all client deliverables are met.

Our financial guidance for 2020 reflects our base plan, pre-COVID-19. While we have not seen material cancellations of orders to date, we are seeing some timing shifts. Given the rapidly evolving situation, we cannot accurately forecast the impact of COVID-19 on the business today, though any economic slowdown will negatively impact our company. This is our biggest risk, which we're monitoring closely and we'll provide an update during our first quarter earnings call.

Now, let's review the year and what's ahead. 2019 was a pivotal year for InnerWorkings. We laid the foundation for our platform to drive improved returns for our shareholders. We took action to significantly lower our cost and expect the full benefit of these actions will be realized in 2020. We drove operational excellence and removed complexity from our business and we pursued growth, but used a new playbook with a firm commitment to driving profitable growth.

We were very disciplined to only accept new revenue and contracts we are confident will yield an attractive return. This new higher bar did not slow our new client wins. In fact, we set a new annual record signing $159 million of new revenue at full run rate. I'm very proud of our sales and operations teams for staying aggressive and not only forging new relationships with a fantastic client roster, but also in their diligence, creativity and tenacity to ensure we can deliver on our clients' objectives, while still meeting our own return thresholds.

To give you some perspective on a few of these great new wins, in the last two months of 2019, we landed a print and branded merchandise solution with one of the world's largest car rental companies. In addition, we signed a new engagement to provide a packaging, retail displays and shop-in-shop solution for a luxury watchmaker, which I previously called out as a top pursuit during our November call.

During that third quarter call, I also noted we were close on another sizable pursuit. And I'm happy to announce that we just recently landed that partnership after the start of the year. It's a print and point-of-sale solution in Europe and Asia Pacific for one of the largest global food companies.

We're very excited about a year of landing new, high-quality work. But as we look forward, we need to remain disciplined and move past our historical focus on topline expansion without enough regard to bottom line success. This discipline includes raising the bar on new contract signings and an active review of underperforming current contracts. The goal of this review is to work with our clients to create better value for each of us. I want to make sure, it's clear that this is a process that will be executed throughout the course of the next year, and perhaps into 2021.

We have some revenue that may not be performing as well as we'd like today, but we believe, we have an opportunity to optimize it in partnership with the client. If we can't find a mutually favorable solution, we will exit those contracts. This is part of the multiyear transformation in our business, which naturally carry some revenue headwinds as we navigate trading out less profitable revenue for higher return growth.

Another major focus in 2019 was to ensure that we have the right operating platform and cost structure in North America, which is by far our largest market. And I believe the hard work we've done over the last 15 months has put us in a strong position to achieve operating leverage in our North American business. However, we've always been less profitable internationally, where we have less scale. Therefore, one of our top priorities for 2020 and a key next step in our transformation is to evaluate our international operations.

Applying some of the lessons learned through our successful initiatives to improve profitability in North America, we are evaluating what changes we should make internationally to be a stronger more profitable company.

Now, let's take a few minutes to more clearly distinguish the puts and takes in our gross revenue for the current year. In 2020, our plan is for approximately $100 million of additional new revenue from the ramp-up of recently signed contracts. Our team is proud of that number, and of the high-quality work it represents, but we also expect a revenue reduction from less profitable work being exited. In addition, we are seeing some pullback in spend internationally, particularly with consumer goods companies. This is beyond the normal secular headwinds, we would expect in certain areas of our business like print.

Taken together, these three factors new revenue, exited contracts, and revenue headwinds stemming from lower international spend results in about a 2% net increase in gross revenue for 2020, excluding any impact from COVID-19. This growth rate also excludes $15 million of incremental revenue in 2019 on bill-and-hold arrangements, which Don will discuss in a moment.

Looking beyond 2020, I'm confident in our ability to continue winning substantial highly profitable new business, and we expect the current revenue headwinds to subside. This will enable us to improve our revenue growth rates based on our significant addressable market, our competitive position, and how we're seeing our solution resonate in the marketplace.

I'd like to share one final point with you related to our revenue profile. We recently achieved alignment with our entire team of business development executives on a new standardized commission plan. We previously had complex, highly customized plans that did not always align the interest of our salespeople with the interest of the company to the degree we would have liked.

Moving everyone to a simplified, standardized, well-aligned plan is a delicate process, but our main goal was to retain the very talented men and women on our sales team and keep them highly motivated, while protecting the best interest of the company. Because converting all of our revenue to the new plan would have resulted in a significant and immediate drop in compensation for this hard-working team. There will be a two-year transition, during which they will receive retention payments based on the commissions they would have earned under the old plan. You'll see these retention bonuses as a restructuring charge in our results until late 2021.

Overall, the realignment of our sales commission plans is expected to result in a net annual reduction of approximately $5 million of commission expense on the same base of revenue over the long term. And since, we believe that the structure of the commission plan in conjunction with our deal approval process is now better aligned to achieve profitable growth, this change should further contribute to the signing of additional profitable new business.

I'll now turn it over to Don.

Don Pearson

Thanks, Rich. Hello, everybody. Our fourth quarter gross revenue was $319 million, an increase of 9% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Full year 2019 gross revenue was $1.158 billion, an increase of 3% over 2018. Excluding currency impact, our gross revenue increased 5% in 2019.

Before reviewing our gross profit, I'd like to take a moment to explain a couple of items occurring in the fourth quarter that impact, revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. As a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue and arrangements containing bill-and-hold provisions, which we had been deferring until product shipment from our warehouse.

Due to the remediation of those material weaknesses, resulting from improvements in our control environment, we are now able to support earlier revenue recognition for bill-and-hold arrangements. This change has no impact on our expected revenue for 2020 and beyond but it resulted in $15 million of incremental revenue, $3 million of incremental gross profit, and $2.8 million of incremental adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The second item relates to our acquisition of Madden Communications last year which brought with it a highly developed logistics capability that has allowed us to make warehousing a core service offering.

Accordingly, costs relating to warehousing and certain other services dedicated to specific clients are now classified as cost of goods sold whereas in the past these were recorded as SG&A.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we reclassified $13.8 million of these costs of which $9.4 million was recorded in SG&A in the first three quarters. Similar costs in prior years were not material. This change in classification has no implications for the pricing in our client contracts many of which reflect a margin based on product classes.

Our gross profit was $262 million for the full year 2019 which is a gross margin of 22.6%. Our plan reflects a 100 basis point improvement in gross margin for 2020 as we onboard higher-quality revenue and shed lower-quality revenue as Rich talked about.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $6.5 million or $0.12 per diluted share. Net loss for the full year 2019 was $10 million or $0.19 per share. The main difference between our net loss and adjusted earnings relate to restructuring charges from our cost reduction plans.

Adjusted net income for the full year 2019 was $7.3 million or $0.14 per diluted share. This is below our prior expectations, primarily due to an unfavorable tax result in the fourth quarter. We had income tax expense of $4 million on a pretax loss of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Ordinarily, you might assume that we would have a tax benefit instead of an expense. However, we had a $1.7 million nonrecurring tax expense related to the write-off of a previously recognized state income tax benefit and we were not able to take advantage of foreign tax credits because we do not have sufficient positive taxable income in the United States.

When you translate this tax treatment to the impact on our adjusted net income, it becomes even less meaningful due to the significant restructuring charges and other one-time items driving the net loss.

At the current level of taxable income, it is very challenging to forecast the tax expense on our adjusted pretax income. And quite frankly, we don't think this metric is informative to our shareholders until we are generating positive taxable income and no longer have this disadvantaged tax treatment. Therefore, we have decided not to provide guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million in the fourth quarter and $49 million for the year. This compares to $27.3 million for the full year 2018.

I want to pause here to note the substantial progress we have made in improving our systems and controls. We have successfully remediated our prior period material weaknesses and there were no new ones identified in 2019. This improvement in our control environment has given us enhanced financial reporting which resulted in an immaterial revision to prior period results as reflected in our 10-K filed this week.

Also, as I mentioned a moment ago, enhancements made to our systems and controls allows us to recognize revenue on bill-and-hold arrangements when our performance obligations are complete.

Turning to the cash flow statement and the balance sheet. Cash flow provided from our operating activities was $22.5 million in 2019. At December 31st, our net debt position was $116 million. Our total debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA ratio at the end of 2019 was 3.2 times. We currently have adequate liquidity with $42 million available to draw on our credit facility.

Now, turning to the outlook for 2020. As Rich mentioned earlier, there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and therefore on our business. It's too soon to quantify this impact, but we will give you an update during our first quarter earnings call.

All of the guidance we are giving today excludes impact resulting from COVID-19. Our 2020 plan reflects gross revenue to be in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.175 billion. Rich provided color on the moving parts of our revenue and now I'd like to break down the moving parts in our profitability.

Our plan reflects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $54 million to $58 million or at least 15% improvement, excluding the one-time benefit in 2019 from revenue recognition on bill-and-hold arrangements discussed earlier.

2020 adjusted EBITDA will benefit from the net impact of more favorable growth in our revenue. While new contracts in the early months of ramping up have not yet reached their full profit potential, adjusted EBITDA from this new growth more than offsets the loss of EBITDA from revenue that is shrinking or being exited.

Additional positive drivers of our EBITDA include the savings from lower commissions expenses that Rich discussed and the remaining benefits from our prior cost reduction plans. We have fully implemented our North American account staffing model to reduce costs and drive efficiencies in the way we operate.

We expect to realize the remaining $11 million of savings from these actions this year. These positive drivers of our EBITDA, revenue growth, cost reductions and lower commissions expense are partially offset by the necessary investments to upgrade or replace outdated inefficient systems, namely in our warehouse and finance platforms as well as investments in employee merit increases.

The net impact of all of these factors is an increase of approximately $10 million in our adjusted EBITDA for 2020. As a result of the progress to date from our multi-year transformation plan, investments made and initiatives underway, we are better positioned to withstand changes in economic conditions going forward.

And now, we would be glad to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from George Sutton with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

George Sutton

Thanks. I wondered if you could address a general perspective for how the business works in different economic environments. So, if history as a guide is correct, your ability to deliver net cost savings in a challenging market environment -- or challenging economic environment has yielded you better new business opportunities than normal. At the same time, your existing business can sometimes be challenged. And my sense is with your take-or-pay contracts, you've been able to kind of bend the curve a little bit on that side of it. Can you address both those sides?

Rich Stoddart

Sure. Thanks, George. So there's no question that we are sensitive to changes in marketing spend. And in an economic slowdown, marketing is always impacted to some degree with spend reductions. That said the proposition that we provide clients, more efficiency, better visibility to their marketing supply chain is exceedingly attractive in a pressured economic environment. So coming out of the last recession we had a record new business year. And I think it sets us up well for an environment where our client is looking to reaccelerate their business after a slowdown.

George Sutton

Now on your existing business that historically has had some effect, but again, I believe you've changed the dynamics of your contracts a bit to make it more predictable for you. Is that correct?

Rich Stoddart

Yes. So on the existing business a couple of things we've done, right? So we've very much pushed to enterprise level contracts, which have a minimum spend commitment and an extended time frame of that contract duration, which gives us more visibility.

And then, I would say, we've been really focused on the deal review team, making sure we fully pressure test the economics and all the ins and outs and the cost to serve of the new business we're onboarding, we have a high degree of confidence that that's good profitable business and if there was some reduction in spend, it's less sensitive to that reduction in spend from a profitability standpoint than maybe some of the existing prior business was.

George Sutton

Got you. Now, you mentioned that you were planning to optimize your revenues or optimize your margins with some of your existing customers, which, obviously, could deflate some of your revenue growth going forward. Can you give us a sense of -- or any examples -- I don't need customer names, but just examples of where you've been able to take a customer with a certain contract type and turn it into a more attractive type? And I'm kind of curious, are you targeting an ROI? Are you targeting a time frame for that kind of improvement? And that would be it for me. Thanks.

Rich Stoddart

Yes. Thanks, George. So we're really looking holistically at again the mix of business, the profitability of that mix, the cost to serve, the technology requirements. So it's an all-in full review that I think we have a much better view of not just what's the revenue, but what does it take to serve that revenue. And we are setting a target threshold of profitability by account. We have regular account reviews and we're looking at any business that is not performing to our expectations. Again, as you know, when we sign a new contract, we've built out a set of assumptions that we've built that contract against sometimes the mix of work change, the volumes and work changes, so we're reviewing that on a regular basis. And we're working with our clients to make sure we optimize it. In some cases, we're suggesting to them that there's some additional work that we'd like to do for them that would help us optimize the profitability and we've had a couple of successes in that regard. So that's one specific example.

George Sutton

Great. Thanks guys.

Rich Stoddart

Thanks, George.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you so much. And our next question comes from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Chris McGinnis

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. I think just to kind of follow-up on that I guess on the exiting of the revenue going forward for this year at least and the impact to the top line. Can you maybe quantify how much that possibly could be a drag as you look out throughout the year?

Rich Stoddart

I can't really -- look we're looking at the ins and outs of existing revenue that we're exiting as well as some of the international headwinds. So those are really the two key factors. But I would say that the -- it's maybe one-third of the headwinds we're seeing.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Thank you. And then can -- I guess just looking out at the environment, obviously it's a little bit challenged at the moment, but can you maybe just talk about how new contracts were shaping up maybe before the -- before you started to see the impact maybe from corona? Thank you.

Rich Stoddart

Yes. So I'd say two things on -- the pipeline continues to be strong. There are a number of active conversations. But I will say those conversations aren't as -- none of the pipeline has I'll say dried up, but clients are very distracted understandably, so with the current situation and environment. And so I think I wouldn't be surprised if we see a bit of a slowdown in some of the conversion that we expected to see of the pipeline. But the pipeline is very robust consistent with what we saw last year.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions and good luck in Q2.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Kevin Steinke with Barrington Research.

Kevin Steinke

Hey, good afternoon. So you talked about wanting to evaluate your international operations this year. Maybe just talk about how you balance the need to serve your large global clients with the need or maybe the lack of need to have a presence in international operations?

Rich Stoddart

Thanks for the question, Kevin. I think that's exactly the center of this evaluation, right? The -- clearly, serving our clients' expectations in the geographies we need to serve them is the highest priority and we don't intend to put that at risk. At the same time, we think we've learned an awful lot with the project we've done in North America to optimize cost to serve. We think you're now seeing the flow-through of that cost reduction over time. I know in the past we got a lot of questions on how are you going to do that and not compromise your service to your clients with business. I think we have proven to ourselves that we can do that. And we know where the levers are. And so we're going to apply that to thinking about a much more complex environment, which exists across VAT, multiple geographies, multiple regulatory environments and figure out how can we be as simple and cost efficient as we can internationally, but with a focus on ensuring that we deliver for our clients.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Got it. Can you to the extent that you can maybe just expand a little bit more on the new commission plan and how you see that incenting the proper behaviors in terms of driving profitable revenue growth going forward maybe comparing to how the commission plans operated previously?

Rich Stoddart

Yes. So look I think one of the biggest issues with the prior plan was that it was so inconsistent. And so we benchmarked versus the external marketplace. We did bring in a consultant to work with us on that. We've worked with the sales team to make sure there's alignment there. And we've made sure that that plan is consistent across all of the sales reps and that we're all chasing exactly the same outcomes both the company and our sales force.

So I think for the biggest move forward was that -- was we moved from a highly inconsistent plan to a highly consistent plan with consistent expectations and reward mechanisms against every single part of our outstanding global sales force.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. And you mentioned you've fully implemented the new staffing model. Can you just maybe give us some sense or color of the type of efficiencies you're seeing there so far and maybe cost savings at the account level, or however you could characterize it relative to your previous method of operating?

Don Pearson

Hey, Kevin, this is Don. Thanks for the question. So, again the cost opportunity on this was $15 million, which we started beginning of last year and implemented in the fourth quarter. So we realized $4 million in its entirety in 2019 and the majority of the remainder to come through this year. So the savings are coming from more standardized consistent ways of working across all of the account teams in addition to staffing new business on a more systematic basis where we'll score a client or a customer due to its size and its complexity. So it's a much more rigorous approach to understanding and reengineering the processes and the way things work and then the way new business is brought on.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, got it. And then the bill-and-hold revenues that you had in the fourth quarter, I guess we should kind of think of that as a catch-up and maybe you'll continue to have those, but it just won't be as lumpy going forward.

Don Pearson

You're exactly right. So in other words this is revenue that would have been recognized when we would ship. And that is because we're -- because we improved our control environment, we now have the opportunity to have visibility into that and recognize that revenue now. And similarly in 2020 and beyond, we'd have that same type of revenue. So whatever would have been theoretically at the end of 2020 pushed out, it would be recognized with the new capabilities with bill and hold.

Kevin Steinke

All right. And how should we think about the warehousing offering in terms of -- is that just something that's rolled in with everything else you're providing on an enterprise contract? And so it's just baked into the profitability as you -- it’s how you price a contract, or as we -- should we think of that as more of a separate offering with a different margin profile? I mean any color you can provide there would be helpful.

Don Pearson

So, I think you should -- it's almost always, I think in no -- with no exceptions is an integrated part of the offering largely in primarily the beer wine and spirits vertical given the complexity of the three tier distribution system and the importance of warehouse management as the goods -- branded goods are -- go out to the distributor before going to either to the on-premise or the off-premise. So that's the core of the offering.

What I think is notable is that we believe that that capability has significantly improved and will be a continued driver of us to be able to drive incremental profitability as we serve that revenue ourselves rather than serving it through a third-party provider.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. And then lastly given the reclassification of some of the expenses from SG&A to cost of goods sold, how should we think about gross margins going forward?

Rich Stoddart

So, I think the most important thing is to -- we gave the dollar amount of the re-class, so you can see what the gross margin looks like in 2019 with the onboarding of the new profitable business and the continued evaluation of less profitable business. We're expecting an expansion in gross margin in 2020 by about 100 basis points.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. It's very helpful. Thanks for taking the questions.

Don Pearson

Thank you, Kevin.

Rich Stoddart

I'd just like to say thanks everyone for your time and interest in InnerWorkings. We will remain focused on driving our transformation forward in 2020 and I believe we have a strong strategic plan to continue to enhance our platform for higher quality, more profitable growth in the future. We look forward to updating you as the year progresses. Have a nice evening.

