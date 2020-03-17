DocuSign's New Products And Acquisitions Add Momentum

Investors have been selling off SaaS companies during this bear market, even though internet traffic has been increasing.

The company’s new products are driving meaningful momentum: Agreement Cloud and DocuSign CLM from the SpringCM acquisition, which was rated leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for CLM.

Investment Thesis

DocuSign (DOCU) is a growth company enjoying ~40% growth, driven by the secular digitization of signatures and agreements. It is approaching $1 billion in revenue, but sees a $50 billion opportunity ahead. Recent acquisitions and product releases are giving the company a comprehensive, best-of-breed portfolio in this category. Investing in DocuSign, therefore, is akin to investing in this emerging SaaS growth category.

DocuSign has translated this into a solid Q4 earnings report. However, due to the coronavirus, stocks have been selling off, and DocuSign is no exception - even though, if anything, this crisis may drive additional demand, as is evidenced by recently increased network traffic, for example.

Strong FY20 Q4 Performance

DocuSign had a strong Q4 and covered several topics on the earnings call, including COVID-19 and new products.

Several financial highlights:

Customer count climbed to approximately 589,000 worldwide, 75,000 of which direct customers;

Customers with ACV is greater than $300,000 grew 41% year over year to a total of 437 customers;

Dollar net retention rate of 117%;

Full-year revenue grew 39% to $974 million ($171 million of which international), billings grew 38% to $1.1 billion, operating cash flow increased 52% to $116 million;

Guidance of $1.21-1.214 billion for fiscal 2021.

While DocuSign is free cash flow-positive, like other SaaS companies such as Twilio (TWLO), it has said it remains focused on growth.

COVID-19

DocuSign, like many other companies, has taken some measures due to the coronavirus. However, the company does not see any major impact as of yet, although noting that visibility is limited.

DocuSign also does not see it as a major driver for accelerated digital transformation. The company did say that an influx in DocuSign usage would probably not change much near term, as customers typically buy a certain capacity, which might get upgraded as the contract is renewed.

Agreement Cloud and CLM

DocuSign introduced its Agreement Cloud a year ago, its second major product offering besides its eSignature business. It serves to automate the entire agreement process: preparing, signing, acting on and managing those agreements.

To its estimates, the Agreement Cloud product has doubled the companies’ TAM from $25 billion to $50 billion. The has doubled DocuSign’s TAM. This is reminiscent of another company I recently covered, Yext (YEXT). It shows how targeted investments can drive a company’s expansion, as the company's earnings release has shown.

DocuSign said it is seeing agreements being integrated in “cloud software suites like sales, service, marketing, HR and finance (...) For example, integrating with the HR system for offer letters or the CRM system for sales contracts.” To that end, DocuSign has also introduced several new products, in particular DocuSign CLM in November, from its SpringCM acquisition, and it has already been recognized by Gartner as a leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for contract life cycle management.

Overall, it is looking like DocuSign’s new product offerings meaningfully add to its momentum. As the company said:

Our first $1 billion was built largely on our leadership in eSignature. The next $1 billion will continue the eSignature expansion but also be boosted by substantially broader opportunities for the rest of the Agreement Cloud.

Seal Software acquisition: infusing agreements with AI

DocuSign is also looking to infuse AI throughout its Agreement Cloud. As the company described its advantages:

This technology can rapidly search large collections of agreements by legal concept rather than just by keywords. It can automatically extract, analyze and compare contract terms and it can even identify areas of risk and business opportunity for our customers. (...) One large international information services company reduced the time they spent on legal reviews by 75%. And an aviation company was able to review more than 25,000 agreements in just a few business days, something that could have taken months if done in the traditional manual fashion.

DocuSign had already invested in Seal, and is now in the process of acquiring the company, which will lead to even better integration: “We'll start with CLM given the immediate market opportunity for AI to enhance workflows there. And over time we expect to apply Seal's AI technology across a broad range of our existing and new products.”

The company used the opportunity to highlight a new eSignature feature called auto-tagging, which also uses AI.

Readers of previous articles may recognize that DocuSign’s strategy for AI is very reminiscent of Intel’s strategy: while DocuSign is infusing its software with AI, Intel is infusing all of its hardware offerings with AI. While this is just one example, it does seem to validate both companies’ strategies.

Valuation

As many growth companies, DocuSign has rather high P/S and P/E ratios. However, this seems warranted given the company's performance to capitalize on the e-sig and agreement cycle segments. For longer-term investments, I think that this valuation should not matter a lot if the fundamentals are solid enough. I think this is the case, as evidenced by the Agreement Cloud product introduction, for example. The recent dip may provide an even more compelling investment.

Risks

DocuSign primarily faces competition from Adobe (ADBE). However, it has a great market share lead and a more comprehensive product portfolio through its Agreement Cloud offering. For Adobe, its e-signature business is also a rather small portion of its overall business.

Takeaway

DocuSign is continuing to grow customers, revenue and billings at a fast clip, while investing in its growth. Nonetheless, it is cash flow positive and now on the verge of becoming a $1 billion SaaS company.

Those investments are already paying off, as evidenced by its new Agreement Cloud, to which it has added the CRM product from the SpringCM acquisition. And in the near future, it will integrate the AI and analytics capabilities from its new acquisition, Seal Software.

Overall, the DocuSign has recently sold off with the rest of the market, even though internet traffic has actually increased due to the coronavirus measures. If anything, DocuSign may benefit slightly from this. This reduced price, while continuing to show excellent operations, as it showed in its fourth quarter results, makes a good opportunity for starting or adding to a position.

