First Citizens BancShares: A 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO Issued 'In The Middle Of The Storm'

Introduction

We are in a time where all the investors' attention is focused on the equity market and its volatility amid the new coronavirus, the oil price war, and the subsequent fiscal and monetary stimulus. Against the background of the global uncertainties and the risk of a world recession, still, new preferred stocks continue to emerge, although to a lesser extent than in the previous months. For January, we have a total of 7 fixed-income securities issued, while for February, the number is 12. At this point, for March we have only 1 preferred stock issued, and that is exactly the newest Preferred Stock issued by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA). In this article, we want to acquaint market participants with the newest fixed-income security that shows up on the exchange, to see how it holds up against its peer group, and to determine whether it will find its place in our portfolio or if there is a better alternative.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 12M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $300M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. 5.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FCNCP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.375%. The new preferred stock bears no Standard & Poor's rating but is rated a "Baa3" by Moody's. FCNCP is callable as of 03/15/2025 and it is currently trading below its par value at a price of $21.51. This translates into a 6.25% Current Yield and a YTC of 8.86%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ('FCB'). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB's subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank's branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

Source: Reuters.com | First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FCNCA:

Source: Tradingview.com

The company's common stock is currently paying a $0.40 quarter dividend, which translates into an annualized payout of $1.60. With a market price of $311.00, the current yield of FCNCA is at 0.51%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $15.40M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock are around $16.13M.

In addition, FCNCA has a market capitalization of around $3.91B, making it the third-largest 'Mid-Atlantic' bank (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of First Citizens BancShares' capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in December 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q4 2019, FCNCA had a total debt of $1.4B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, FCNCP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FCNCA, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 3,910/(1,400 + 300) = 2.32 , indicating the company is very lightly leveraged, as its equity is more than enough to cover all its debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 3,910/(1,400 + 300) = , indicating the company is very lightly leveraged, as its equity is more than enough to cover all its debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 457.37/(92.64 + 16.13) = 4.20, which is solid, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders so to be calm about the payments. This is also supported by the following table, where we can also see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Income Statement

The Banking Preferreds

As there are only 4 more outstanding preferred stocks in the 'Regional - Mid-Atlantic Banks' sector, except for the new First Citizens BancShares preferred stock, I'll compare the new IPO with all other banks' preferred stocks, with a par value of $25, that pay a fixed-rate dividend and have a positive YTC. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for preferential federal tax rate. Since all issues are trading below their par value, it means that their Current Yield is their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

With its current yield of 6.25%, FCNCP lays exactly on the average current yield of the sector of 6.26%.

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

As for the investment-grade preferred stocks only, they give an average current yield of 5.90%, 0.35% below the current yield of the newly issued preferred stock.

The Investment-Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BBB,' 'BBB+,' or "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating. Though FCNCP is not rated by S&P, it is still rated by one of the other 2 big rating agencies, Moody's, with an investment-grade rating.

Source: Author's database

The average current yield of all investment-grade preferred stocks sits at 6.08%, 0.17% below the current yield of the new IPO.

The qualified ones:

Source: Author's database

The average YTW of the qualified preferred stocks only is also similar, 6.16%, slightly below the YTW of FCNCP.

Redemption Following A Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

The Preferred Stock also may be redeemed at the Company’s option in whole, but not in part, at any time within 90 days following a “Regulatory Capital Treatment Event,” as described in the prospectus supplement, at a redemption price equal to $1,000 per share of Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends to but excluding the redemption date. Holders of depositary shares will not have the right to require the redemption or repurchase of the depositary shares.

Source: FWP Filing by First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Use Of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $295,849,000 (or approximately $340,399,000 if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option), after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and our estimated offering expenses. Unless otherwise specified in a prospectus supplement accompanying this prospectus, we currently intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities offered under this prospectus for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $258, FCNCP is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company metrics are good, it is well-capitalized, having also a very good interest payments coverage and despite it pays only $15.4M dividends for its common stock (less than the $16M needed for the new IPO that is standing above in the capital structure), it still has over $376M in cash and due from banks. So, here the credit risk is a bit limited. In terms of yield, FCNCP gives an average for the sector Current yield of 6.25%, but when compared to the investment-grade only (issued by a bank), it sits 0.35% above the average for the group. When compared to all other investment-grade preferred stocks, FCNCP also has slightly higher YTW than the average for the majority.

