11% Yield From Haywire Market And A Two Harbors' Preferred Share

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The market has gone haywire.

Spreads between MBS and Treasuries increased significantly, which can have a negative impact on book values. However, we’re seeing common shares trading down 10% to 25% on the day. Remarkably, preferred shares are showing similar declines. In some cases there are preferred shares falling by over 30%. The case we will be talking about today is a preferred share from Two Harbors (TWO).

New Positions - TWO-E

We picked up 663 shares of TWO-E (TWO.PE) at Fidelity:

Source: Fidelity

They have already fallen a little further:

Source: The REIT Forum

We’re looking at a stripped yield in excess of 11% for a preferred share. That’s remarkably high. TWO does take on credit risk and does own MSRs, also known as mortgage servicing rights, which are subject to prepayment risk. However, their overall portfolio was built to reduce volatility in book value. That’s great for the preferred share investor.

The power of volatility

While trying to get some content from The REIT Forum to the public, the market is taking wild swings. In less than 24 hours, TWO-E has rallied almost $3.00:

TWO-E is still within our strong buy range, but so is just about every preferred share that we cover. We’re mostly looking to get into preferred shares with a risk rating of 1 or 2. However, we are willing to purchase higher-risk preferred shares when great opportunities arise.

Preferred shares are currently on sale. We believe now is a great time to look at getting more preferred shares in your portfolios.

We will now dive into the metrics for TWO-E and how we evaluate shares.

Ratings

• Our current rating for TWO-E: Strong Buy • Our risk rating for TWO-E: 2.5 • The max allocation for a buy-and-hold investor: 3.0% • CWMF’s (The REIT Forum) current allocation: 3.53%

Our outlook is based on the current share price. We establish target price ranges for each preferred share and our ratings depend on the price. Our price targets will routinely change based on dividend accrual and macroeconomic shifts (such as interest rate changes).

We create our risk rating for a preferred share using the risk excluding call risk. We want to exclude the call risk from this calculation because call risk depends on price. After the share is callable, the company has the right to pay you $25 and take the share. Investors need to be aware of that risk, but we want to track it separately. If you purchased a share for $23, then being called at $25 isn’t nearly as painful as if you purchased the share at $26 (all else equal). We measure and evaluate call risk in different ways throughout the spreadsheet to create a more comprehensive picture. Here is how you can look at our risk ratings:

Our maximum suggested buy-and-hold allocation for preferred shares will usually depend on the risk rating. We believe going above our suggested level creates too much exposure to one individual company. If we’re going above this level, it means we may plan to treat part of the investment as a short-term opportunity.

CWMF’s allocation is a clear disclosure, so investors know if we are invested in the stock. Beyond just telling you if we own shares, it allows you to see the size of the position relative to our portfolio. A bigger picture indicates that we believe the risk/reward is more appealing relative to other opportunities.

Dividends

• Stripped yield (yield after accounting for dividend accrual): 9.50% • Will these shares stay fixed-rate or go to FTF after call protection ends: Fixed-Rate • The yield if shares were to go to their floating rate today: N/A • How often are dividends distributed: Quarterly

The stripped yield is a very important metric because it tells us how much we expect to be compensated for the risk we are taking. Investors should be looking at the stripped yields because it is more important than the current yield.

The fixed-rate or floating (FTF) section will say “floating-rate” if shares go FTF after call protection ends. Until call protection ends, shares with an “FTF” rate will still have a fixed rate. A floating rate protects investors from a significant increase in interest rates. If rates soar higher, the investor gets a larger payment. However, a decline in rates would lower the payment. Including some of these in the portfolio is a great way to moderate the interest rate risk. We do cover many preferred shares that have a fixed-to-floating rate after call protection ends.

The “yield if floating today” adjusts for the difference between the current dividend rate and the rate if shares reset to floating immediately. If this is materially lower than the stripped yield, it creates an early warning for investors. If the shares are fixed-rate, this field becomes “N/A.”

The frequency will let investors know how often the dividend is paid out. Almost every preferred share we cover pays dividends quarterly. There are a few exceptions that pay monthly.

Dividend Details

• The amount of dividends paid out in a year for a share: $1.88 • The amount paid quarterly in dividends: $0.47 • Has the company announced the ex-dividend date: Not Yet • The next projected ex-dividend date: 3/30/2020

The annual dividend rate indicates the amount paid in dividends each year per share.

Each payment indicates the size of each dividend payment. You could divide the total amount paid each year by the frequency and you would find the amount paid for each dividend.

The announced ex-dividend date will show a date after the company announced it. Companies rarely announce their preferred share ex-dividend date more than a month in advance. We know roughly when the ex-dividend date will be, but we aren’t certain on the exact date. When we have an announced date from the company, the value shows up as the “Announced Ex-Div Date.”

The projected ex-dividend date is roughly when the next ex-dividend date will be. Remember that the ex-dividend date is not the day the company makes the payment. The ex-dividend date is used to determine who gets the payment.

Price

• The current price: $20.11 • The current price compared to our buy range: 80.7% • We believe shares are a strong buy at or below: $24.02 • We believe shares are a buy at or below: $24.92 • We believe shares overpriced at or above: $25.83

Special note: our price ranges change with dividend accrual. Price ranges will drop accordingly after an ex-dividend date.

We put the current price because you can’t make a buy or sell decision without the share price.

The price to buy will let you know how far under or over the price is relative to our buy rating. In this case, shares are trading at a slight premium to our “buy under” price.

The strong buy under is the price at which we believe there is an excellent bargain. Prices rarely dip this far.

The buy under price is where we believe investors should start looking to purchase shares.

The overpriced above lets investors know when we believe they should think seriously about selling.

Call Risk

• The next callable date (shares are callable on 30 days' notice): 4/7/2020 • The yield to call at $20.11: 384.8% • The worst-cash-to-call at $20.11: $5.30 • Projected cash an investor would get if shares were called today: $25.41

The next callable date is the earliest the shares can be called as of our latest update. However, the company is not obligated to call them. When the shares are initially issued, they will be protected from calls for some period of time. Often that period is between 5 years and 10 years. When the protection expires, the shares will still require 30 days’ notice on a call.

The yield to call tells us what yield we would expect to earn if a call was announced immediately. When the shares don’t have much call protection and trade above the call value (usually that means over $25), we might see a negative yield to call. That should be a concern for investors, but it doesn’t completely rule out the share. What if the price drops tomorrow? The yield to call could become positive. What if we see a very low probability of a call? It might be worth the risk. Fortunately, we have more metrics to assist us in the evaluation.

The worst cash to call tells investors how much cash investors would get back in excess of the amount paid if they were to buy at the last transaction price. The worst-cash-to-call can be negative. This metric helps a great deal when evaluating the call risk. When shares are close to the call date, we put a larger emphasis on the “Worst Cash to Call.” If shares are eligible to be called in 30 days, the “Yield to Call” can become absurd since it is annualizing returns over a 1-month period. In those cases, using the “Worst Cash to Call” gives you a much better picture. If your maximum potential loss to a call was $.05, is the yield-to-call really relevant? No, you’d rather use the “Worst Cash to Call” to evaluate the risk.

The minimum cash if called is how much investors would get if shares were called on the first possible day. This is an estimate, not a guarantee. Historically, we’ve usually been within 2 cents.

Other Factors

• The value of all common shares divided by preferred share call value: 2.68x • The percentage of Core EPS or FFO used for preferred dividends: 15.9% • Current price compared to the range created by the highest and lowest prices: -219.34% • The spread over short-term rates used when shares begin floating:

Common/Preferred is one of the most important factors when looking at risk ratings. This ratio represents the value of all outstanding common stock (at market prices) divided by the preferred shares (at call value). Many investors may use this as the first indicator of the risk level. A higher number is better. If the common stock is plunging in value, it will reduce this number. Alternatively, issuing new preferred shares can reduce the number. An increase in share price or issuing more common shares will increase the number. When the company has a relatively small amount of preferred equity, that is usually a positive sign for preferred shareholders.

The payout ratio to preferred indicates what percentage of total normalized FFO (for equity REITs) or Core Earnings (for mortgage REITs) is used to cover the preferred dividend. A lower value is generally better, but there are times when a higher value is not a significant issue.

The price to last 52 weeks indicates where the current share price is relative to the 52-week high and the 52-week low. This lets investors evaluate whether shares are near the top of their recent trading range. A value of 100% means the share price at the 52-week high. A value of 0% means the share price is at the 52-week low. Investors should pay careful attention when this value is above 90% or below 10%. An extremely low value could indicate a fundamental problem or it could be a buying opportunity. Making that determination requires doing additional due diligence. That is exactly what we do. A value greater than 90% is usually a bad sign. Before buying a preferred share that is so high relative to their range, investors need extra due diligence to determine if the fundamentals have substantially improved and justified a new higher price level. Example: If the highest price was $26.00 and the lowest price was $23.00, a current price of $25.00 would be 66.67%. It would be precisely two-thirds of the way from the lowest price to the highest price.

The floating spread shows the spread over short-term rates when shares begin floating. All else equal, investors would generally prefer to see a higher number here. For instance, if short-term rates were 2% and the floating spread was 5%, the dividend rate would be 7%. On a preferred share with a $25 call value, that would mean an annualized dividend rate of $1.75 per share.

We are the only large REIT Research service on Seeking Alpha with: A CPA on the team.

A record going back to the start of 2016.

A real-money portfolio worth over a quarter-million with full disclosure on every trade.

Real-time notifications on every purchase and every sale, including exact share count, purchase price, dividends earned, and sale price.

Scott Kennedy's exclusive coverage on BDCs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO-B, TWO-D, TWO-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.