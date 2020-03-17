Baby Bonds Complete Review

Introduction

In this monthly article, I review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 192 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $23 billion in general: the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 67% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy 61% of the market capitalization of the fund, and also 68% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 72%. Still, with more than $5.4 billion in baby bonds, in general, these two are the most representative of this kind of fixed-income security.

PFF

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PGX

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

Source: Tradingview

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX)

Source: Tradingview

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview

At present, everyone's attention continues and will continue to be the fast-spreading around the world, coronavirus, COVID-10, as even on Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. Wall Street experienced another turbulent week after the S&P 500 twice hit its 7% "circuit breaker threshold" right after the open of the Monday and Thursday trading sessions and the stock exchange had frozen regular trading for 15 minutes. The Federal Reserve, in turn, intervened 3 times for the past 10 days, last time on Thursday with a pump of more than $1 trillion, repurchasing across a range of maturities, and added $500 billion in three-month repo operations and $500 billion in one-month repo operations. Despite its effort to calm the market panic, the main indexes suffered their worst session since the "Black Monday" market crash in 1987. Still, besides bringing a national emergency for the coronavirus, the fatal Friday the 13th also brought some relief on the exchange after the stocks posted their biggest rally since the Great Recession in 2008. After the U.S. Treasuries had climbed to their all-time highs, where the entire yield curve was trading below the 1% threshold for the first time in history, some normalization has been observed in the last 5 days, as the most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), bounced back to the rate of 0.95% after it previously had reached the rate of 0.40%. The fixed-income securities, in turn, are more attached to the common stocks' volatility, and as you can see in the second and third charts, PFF and PGX are respectively 12.5% and 10% below their most recent peaks, despite the fact that they have bounced 6.8% and 4.8% for the last trading day only. Things are very dynamic right now, so I continue to the essence of the article exploring all exchange-traded baby bonds yields before the Monday (March 16) trading session.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates from 2 months (Scorpio Tankers (SBNA) matures on May 15) to 83 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends, as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. We can even see only 6 issues are bringing you risk of redemption, while a month ago, a total of 58 of all baby bonds listed on the Exchange had carried a negative Yield-to-Call (for reference, it is a decrease with 52 securities from the last month's article).

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, yield curve:

Source: Author's database

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

At the other pole are the changes in this section. Just a month ago, we had an aggregate of only 19 baby bonds, only one of which had an investment-grade rating (Qwest Corp.'s CTY trading at a stripped price of $24.99) and two others with an S&P rating (PBI-B and JSM). Now, with the securities in the next paragraph, we have a total of 167 baby bonds that are trading below their par value of $25, as 68 of all bear an investment-grade rating. If a month ago we had 10% of the issued below their par, now we have 13% to trade above par! The average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Maturity) of this group is at a rate of 7.11%, while the investment-graded ones are at an average YTM of 6.43%. For reference, the average Yield-to-Worst of these securities, that was their Yield-to-Call (they all were trading above $25), was sitting at 2.75%.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies.

For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by Medley Management (MDLQ and MDLX) and Conifer Holdings (CNFRL), are excluded from the bubble chart, as their return is way above that of the others. Still, you can see some relative information about the two issues in the table below.

Source: Author's database

The Ladenburg Thalmann's (LTS) baby bonds, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK, and LTSH, no longer take part in this group due to the company's acquisition by Advisor Group (private company) and the delisting of all of LTS' securities.

Last month, we had only Medley Management's "babies," MDLQ and MDLX, in the highest-yielding group, while now there are a total of 30 baby bonds with a Yield-to-Worst of above the 10% threshold. Arlington Asset Investment (AI), Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), JMP Group LLC (JMP), Medley Capital (MCC), NuStar Energy LP (NS), B. Riley Financial (RILY), and Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) securities are only part of the worst affected by the panic sell-off in the recent days.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call

Source: Author's database

As I've already mentioned, almost all of the exchange-traded debt securities from trading above their par value have crossed the other side of the $25 border and are trading below that threshold. Still, there are 17 issues trading above par without bearing any call risk. Except for SBNA, TCRW, and GLADD, which are not rated, and AQNA, which has a "BB+" S&P rating, all other issues are investment-grade ones. The average Yield-to-Worst of the group, equal to their Yield-to-Call, is sitting at 5.08%.

5. Fixed-to-Floatings

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Currently, 8 of the 10 fixed-to-floating baby bonds are trading below their par, and their Yield-to-Maturity is their Yield-to-Worst. As for HGH, ZIONL, and AQNA, their Yield-to-Worst is their Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Still, after the call date, they all change their nominal yield, and that is why this chart may be a little misleading. That's why I also compare the group by their Yield-Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

First Internet Bancorp's INBKZ and INBKL are the only ones that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment-grade rating. Here, we have an average Yield-to-Worst of all fixed-to-floating baby bonds at 6.26% (3.85% higher since February).

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates until the end of April

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

Currently, there are 3 securities called for 2020:

Source: Author's database

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPO

There are also two baby bonds, issued since New Year:

Source: Author's database

10. How Do they Move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved for the past 30 days:

Source: Author's database

An unprecedented chart where all issues, except for SBNA that is $0.01(!) higher, suffer a heavy loss for the past 30 days. The average loss of the group is worth $3.08 (12.3%, or a $25 bond).

Top Gainers:

Since there are almost no issues to be positive for the month, here are these that manage to lose the least.

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

These are the issues that have lost more than $5 from their price.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of baby bonds looks like in the mid of March. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the danger of a serious global recession, we see a radically different picture compared to the last month's review. Then most of the issues were trading above their par value, with only 10% to be below that threshold. Now we have exactly the opposite, only 13% issues to stay above $25. As we see, yields have risen with a huge step, caused by the massive sell-off in the last couple of weeks where we see an average decrease of over $3 in every baby bond price. We also saw a solid selling at the end of 2018, but this time, things are different. This time, the consensus is that we are headed for deflation. I would not venture to determine where the bottom of this drop is. At the beginning of 2019, I was all in long at some point, while today I am 100% hedged, taking only pair trades. Some of the common stocks are "killed," while in 2018, there was quite an arbitrage between the fixed-income securities (that was undervalued) versus the company's common stock. I understand that many people are used to just buy and hold for the long run, but this can be devastating at the wrong moment. My mission is to somehow explain how important it is to be able to hedge and trade into your portfolio (even closing it sometime). Looking at losers and getting used to them will not make them smaller. It has been so long that any dip was a real buy. My advice here is simple "100% hedge." If you cannot hedge something, close it. I wish you all a successful trading!

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 03/15/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

