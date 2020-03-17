Massive Deflationary Bust Without Fiscal Response - Expect A $1-2 Trillion Fiscal Response

The Federal Government is the borrower of last resort - expect them to borrow massively as to pay for bailouts for Main Street.

The actions to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus have crushed demand for oil and that'll prove to be a deflationary force as well.

The purpose of the Fed lowering rates is a desperate attempt to incite borrowing - it's not working.

The immediate response to what'll happen to both the global economy and the economies of the United States is a rush to the US dollar. This is because US debt is so large and so globally owned and owed throughout the world. It's the most trusted currency in the world and remains the world's reserve currency.

With so many cancellations and a complete lack of ability for so many Americans to work and earn money to service their debts, mortgages, car payments, let alone their regular bills for food and electricity, there is no doubt, dollars are in high demand right now. Cash is again KING.

In the Fed's Sunday night press conference, key highlights included much talk about the need for fiscal policy:

* Powell: Fiscal Policy Is A Way To Direct More Targeted Relief

* Powell: We Do Think Fiscal Response Is Critical

* Powell: Fiscal Policy Can Reach Directly To Affected Sectors

*Powell: Fiscal Policy Typically Plays A Major Role In Downturns

There is a good reason for this. First and foremost, it'll ease the financial stress of Americans and provide needed relief. It'll also hamper the deflationary forces that are currently gripping the market.

Without fiscal stimulus that directly reaches the affected sectors, which at this point is pretty much every industry except healthcare, there would be a deflationary credit crunch like we haven't seen since 1931.

It's my opinion and expectation that we are going to be getting a fiscal response in the $1-2 trillion range on top of the already $1 trillion deficit.

This money printing binge will likely not be inflationary either as many might expect. It'll simply counter the deflationary forces currently at hand.

Aggregate Debt

The case I want to make is that America and the world run on debt growth. This debt growth is what pays for inflation, it pays for rises in earnings and wages, it pays for the interest on debts and without new debt growth, there would be a credit crunch and defaults would ensue just like in the early 1930s.

Here is a chart of aggregate debt in the US.

As of the 3rd quarter of 2019, we are at $74.558 trillion.

What makes up this debt is consumer debt like mortgages, car debt and student debt. Then there is corporate debt, real estate investment trust debt, financial debt like margin debt and of course, government debt like the Federal debt.

This aggregate debt should be measured relative to the US GDP. We're 3.46X GDP as of the 3rd quarter of 2019.

This measure of gross debt to GDP peaked in the 2nd quarter of 2009. That is the time when we had "record debt." We've been de-leveraging as a whole since then.

This debt growth every year is a lot. Here is a chart showing the amount of change in debt every year.

In the 3rd quarter of 2019, aggregate debt growth grew $3.243 trillion from a year ago. This is how much net debt there needs to be produced to supply the needed funds to grow the economy and service the existing debts.

In the last recession, that was due to the real estate bubble bust, aggregate credit growth collapsed as the chart shows. Since 2010, aggregate credit growth has been rising just enough to pay for growth but not enough to increase the level of debt to GDP ratio. That would be considered a healthy level of debt growth.

The Federal Reserve sets interest rates simply to either make money cheap to incite more borrowing when the economy needs to grow or to raise interest rates to prevent reckless borrowing and slow lending growth.

They have now set rates to ZERO in the hope they can get credit growth to grow.

The problem is, with this economic collapse due to the virus, private sector borrowing will collapse just as it did in 2008 and 2009.

Up where I live, near Ithaca, NY, where Cornell University and Ithaca College are, which basically makes us a college town, sending those students home for the rest of the year will prove to be catastrophic for our local economy. This same story is playing out all across the country and the world for that matter.

Fiscal Response To The Rescue

First I'd like to show a chart of the change in Federal debt growth relative to the change in overall debt growth.

Aggregate debt growth is the blue bar while Federal debt growth, which would be considered fiscal stimulus, is the red bar.

This chart goes back to the 1980s for scale and perspective. I would argue that once China entered the World Trade Organization in 2001 coupled with 9/11 and the military response, fiscal deficits started playing a larger role in overall debt growth. Massive fiscal stimulus was provided in 2009 into 2012 relative to overall debt growth, especially to counter the last recession.

Here is a chart now showing the change in gross Federal Debt as a percent of GDP:

In 2009, the fiscal response was to run a deficit that was equal to 13.1% of GDP. It would remain elevated for the following 3 years. That deficit in 2009 was again $1.889 trillion.

The rate of inflation in 2009 was 0.32%. It would peak in 2011 at 3.14% never getting out of control.

For 2020, given the grave circumstance of shutting down the world and her economies, running a fiscal deficit of 13% of GDP today would be equivalent to running a deficit of something around the order of $2.8 trillion.

Just like in 2009, when the Federal Government ran a deficit of $1.889 trillion or 13% of GDP, it was most certainly not inflationary. Nor were the following years of running fiscal deficits.

This was because private sector borrowing slowed and de-leveraging was taking place.

Hence, a response that is equivalent to $1-2 trillion in additional fiscal stimulus could be in order to prevent a deflationary bust.

Conclusion

Just like we needed a fierce fiscal response in 2009, we need it again today and to see Fed Chairman Powell advocate for that is in my opinion, good.

Where the money goes is another question but most of it should go this time to Main Street.

Investors need to watch out for this response because if there is no fiscal response, there is a great chance for a credit crush and a deflationary depression type of event that'll hurt everybody. To what extent no one could know. The level of demand for dollars without a fiscal stimulus could continue to put selling pressure on all assets.

Until we get a big package or this virus somehow whimpers out, cash is king right now.

A giant Main Street fiscal response could be the "bigger boat" we're all looking for to put a bottom in this market.

Good luck out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.