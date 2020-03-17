A Bull Market For Bear Funds

(Pic Source)

Welcome to the new normal where the first pair of back-to-back 9% days since the Great Depression begins to feel like business as usual. Even then, Friday’s strong uptick couldn’t save equity markets from tipping into the long-awaited bear market and ending the longest-lived bull yet and enter what is likely the first bear market/recession induced by a health crisis. That may be why the mood of the market has clearly been "sell everything at any price" with even safe havens like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) down 9% and 7.7% last week! Woe unto any asset allocator or dollar cost "averager" in this brave new world!

And we may not have much to contribute to the discussion about how long this bear market might last or how far back the indexes might fall, but we do have something to offer when it comes to talking about products brave investors can use to protect themselves in this situation. Most investors would immediately think of inverse funds, but the ETF marketplace has far more exciting strategies to offer, including “bear market” and other alternative funds for troubled times. We’ve talked about several of these products in other posts, but today we’ll recap some of these strategies to learn what makes them unique and how investors can still profit from the ongoing fallout.

Ahead of the Curve

This isn’t the first time we’ve talked about the alternative options ETF investors have at their disposal beyond the usual number of inverse funds. In our last post on the subject, “HDGE: Strategies To Help You Beat The Bear,” we introduced our readers to the world of inverse funds, specifically the handful that we consider to be bear market products. Those funds, the Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) and the Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH), are both from AdvisorShares and we think offer investors a unique and attractive combination of inverse exposure and active management to reduce the time burden on investors.

Our argument was based around that fact that for all the explosive growth in the ETF ecosphere, smaller investors typically have three principal ways of gaining short exposure:

Short an Index Fund Go Long an Inverse Fund Use a Bear Market Fund

Shorting an existing index fund might seem overly simplistic, but the fact is that a substantial portion of the volume of some of the largest ETFs is from investors who have created a block of shares to short, but only the largest traders can access that route. We imagine that any number of brokerages would also be available to help smaller investors short-sell an existing index fund, but with the customary need to open a margin account and to pay some additional fees, that could make the trade both pricey and complicated.

A more direct route is to go long an inverse fund offering - yes, that’s right, inverse exposure to a specific index without the need for margin accounts. And while there are a variety of strategies offering negative exposure to any number of indexes, the actual depth of the inverse roster is fairly low. For all the hand-wringing over the problems of inverse funds, especially leveraged inverse funds, the fact is inverse strategies are relatively rare given the natural tendency of equity markets to steadily rise over long periods of time, thanks to economic growth. That leads to a lack of product development where we’re currently tracking just 83 inverse funds, only 60 of which are equity and even fewer are un-levered. Throw in the fact that many have expense ratios close to 1%, and investors get turned off very quickly.

That leaves the third category - bear market funds - which are even fewer in number than inverse funds. Only three funds in our universe could be considered bear market funds, and with even higher expense ratios, you might wonder if we’re losing our minds. In fact, we think the combination of high trading fees, limited products and, not to mention the fact you need to watch your reference index like a hawk, means the idea of bear market funds might finally be coming into their own.

What is a bear market fund? There’s no hard and fast definition, although we think the common characteristics include:

A pronounced short bias - This may seem obvious, but some investors might consider a long/short (l/s) fund to be a bear market product despite the fact that most l/s ETFs still have a residual, positive correlation to the broader equity markets. Lack of a reference benchmark - Every inverse fund typically has a very well-defined reference benchmark and strategy. The ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH) gets our inverse exposure to daily changes in the S&P 500, the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS) gets you inverse 2x exposure on a daily basis, etc. A bear market fund has a broader mandate even within a well-defined strategy. Active management - While not strictly necessary, bear market funds should have an active manager to help reduce the burden on the average investor to constantly monitor.

Employing those standards quickly cuts our inverse universe down to just three funds, with one, the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL), not having active management, although it does have a well-defined strategy of buying out-of-the-money put options on the S&P 500, while simultaneously investing the majority of its assets in intermediate Treasuries. So, while it doesn’t have a well-defined benchmark or return objective or active manager, it does have a pronounced short bias.

A Bullish Bent for the Bears

That leaves us with HDGE and DWSH, which follow strategies perhaps more familiar to the equity-oriented investor, although they follow very different approaches. We should add that neither fund was intended as part of a classic, standalone short investment strategy. Their use as tools as part of a broader, long-short strategy is heavily emphasized on the AdvisorShares website, although trying to turn on a profit on bear market products in a bull market probably requires a fair amount of ingenuity.

HDGE relies on a seemingly classic investment strategy that relies on something totally unknown in the world of inverse funds: fundamental analysis! The management team at HDGE uses bottom-up fundamental analysis to identify stocks with poor earnings quality or aggressive accounting with the expectation that it may hide the signs of a faltering business. They’ll use that information to build out a short portfolio of anywhere from 20-75 names and use tactical overlays to manage volatility as well as bull and bear market conditions.

DWSH could not be more different, relying instead on Dorsey Wright’s tried and true system of relative strength (momentum) investing with a slightly different focus. Instead of finding stocks showing signs of strong or increasing momentum, DWSH builds a short portfolio around large-cap names showing the strongest negative momentum. What sets this apart from a classic inverse fund? DWSH has both a broader universe to choose from, but yet with a narrower focus, looking at only the most liquid names, of which it chooses 75 to 100 holdings to short. It then reviews the universe on a weekly basis and updates its model accordingly.

Obviously, the inclusion of active management and frequent updates means both funds are expensive, with HDGE carrying an expense ratio of 3.12% compared to 3.07% for DWSH, but what performance have investors gotten during this brutal and rapid race back to 2019’s lows?

As you can see in the chart below, holders of HDGE and DWSH are clearly happy with how each fund has performed over the last few weeks comparing the returns of the S&P 500 with HDGE, DWSH and the likely investor favorite SH since February 20th:

As you would expect, generic inverse fund SH delivered a return in line with its reference benchmark, the S&P 500, while actively managed HDGE and DWSH delivered entirely different results, thanks to their unique strategies. In the case of HDGE, one of its best performers was online retailer Wayfair (W) that was off more than 50% during the same period in the chart, grossly underperforming the broader market as the downturn exacerbated its already precarious financial position. But relying on individual, carefully curated positions means that some positions will actually outperform in a downturn, as was the case with its #2 position, Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC), down only 9%.

DWSH is also likely to be impacted by non-systematic (stock-specific) risk given that its portfolio is also built around a carefully curated list of individual names, although the results have been, well, overwhelming over the last month with the fund up over 51%! In fact, two of DWSH’s largest positions - EQT Corp. (EQT) and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) - are among the market’s best performers! But with close to 100 holdings, something is clearly working - like Viacom CBS (VIAC), which is down over 50%, showing that providing content for the self-quarantine is no guarantee of big profits!

Of course, there’s going to be a downside to this otherwise exciting proposition, namely that bear market funds do include the word “bear” in their name, along with all the stigmas that brings. Chief among them is the fact that when the broader does eventual rise, their performance will inevitably suffer! Last Friday was an excellent example of this, with HDGE down 5.89% and DWSH down over 6%, while the broader S&P 500 was up over 9.2% and pure inverse replicator SH was down over 9.2%. So, while there was clearly some advantage via lower correlation to both funds' active approach, the downside risk is clearly evident.

A longer-term view is even worse, with DWSH down 25% in 2019 while HDGE was down over 36%, compared to the S&P 500 being up over 31%, which reinforces something vitally important for all investors to remember. Bear market funds, like all inverse products, are limited-use instruments that fulfill a specific function which is not a core holding! While short-positioning can be very desirable when the market is in panic mode, they’re not intended to be long-term holdings, which means that even if they potentially require less daily monitoring, you still need to keep an eye on the broader trend of the market.

Conclusion

While bear market funds are no guarantee of a sure thing, they could offer some investors the attractive combination of inverse exposure with active management that could help them free themselves from some of the anxiety that is gripping the markets. But even with that value proposition, investors in any inverse ETF need to remember that they need to always keep their eyes on the ball to prevent easy profits from slipping through their fingers when the market inevitably begins to turn higher.

Author's note: Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

ETF Global To Launch On Seeking Alpha Marketplace

ETF Global is excited to announce that we will be shortly introducing the premier institutional-quality ETF research service on Seeking Alpha!

While we'll continue providing our free reports, subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded ETF Data and Research. We are eager to hear your thoughts on topics that matter most. Please message us directly to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income.