Money Market Substitution Recommendation

Switch money market asset from those containing commercial paper to those investing exclusively in US government securities.

Letter to QVM Clients (Sunday morning March 15, 2020):

Out of an abundance of caution, I recommend that all money market assets be held in money market funds investing exclusively in US government securities. That means exiting any other type of money market fund (those holding corporate debt or international sovereign debt or supra-national debt, for example) and entering money market funds investing only in US government issued debt securities.

You may recall that on Tuesday, September 16, 2008, Primary Reserve Fund, the oldest money market fund founded in 1970 (which had then $64.8 billion in assets), “broke the buck,” meaning they could not maintain the $1.00 value of their fund, which declined to $0.97. They were a stand-alone fund with no parent company to bail them out ($1.94 billion loss), they could not make investors whole.

The problem was that they had begun to include commercial paper in their fund in 2001 to remain competitive, and by 2008 that asset category accounted for 56% of the portfolio. When the financial crisis hit, the prices and liquidity of commercial paper declined significantly, and the NAV of the fund fell to $0.97 per share.

The next day investors withdrew $144.5 billion from the money market industry, compared to a daily average of about $7 billion.

The Fed and Treasury stepped in with a Temporary Guarantee Program for all money market funds, but not for those who lost money with Primary Reserve.

At that time, I moved all money market assets to those MMFs investing only in Treasury debt, and advised coaching clients to do the same. As the years passed, I have drifted back to higher-yielding money market funds, but now feel that the extra yield is not worth the possibility of a repeat of a money market “run on the bank.” The cause would be different, but investor panic is investor panic, and commercial paper and other non-US government debt are the mainstay of higher-yielding money market funds.

A few years after the 2008 market crisis, research by the Federal Reserve and Moody’s and others found that:

29 MMFs had losses large enough to cause them to break the buck in September and October 2008 despite significant government intervention and support of the sector

5 MMFs or more experienced losses exceeding the 3 percent reported by Reserve

1 MMF reported a loss of nearly 10 percent

Among the 29 MMFs that would have broken the buck without sponsor support, the average loss was 2.2%

In other episodes in which MMFs suffered significant losses, the losses were absorbed - and hence obscured - by voluntary financial support from MMF sponsors

Moody’s found 144 cases in which U.S. MMFs received support from sponsors between 1989 and 2003.

Brady, Anadu, and Cooper (2012) documented 123 instances of support for 78 different MMFs between 2007 and 2011.

Sponsor price support of MMFs is no longer there, at least according to disclosure statements, such as this from Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on the money market section of their website:

You could lose money by investing in the Schwab Money Funds. All Schwab Money Funds … seek to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, but cannot guarantee they will do so. All Schwab Money Funds with the exception of … Schwab U.S. Treasury Money Fund … may impose a fee upon the sale of your shares or may temporarily suspend your ability to sell shares if the Fund's liquidity falls below required minimums because of market conditions or other factors. An investment in the Schwab Money Funds is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Schwab Money Funds' sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Funds, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Funds at any time.”

Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab have the largest pools of money market funds and each has the same basic language:

It is possible to lose money in a money market fund QVM comment: you can lose if asset prices fall due to credit problems, rising interest rates, or lack of liquidity when assets need to be sold QVM comment: MMFs invested in Treasuries are exposed to rising interest rate risks as are all debt instruments, and possibly but not likely liquidity risks, but not due to credit risks QVM comment: the very short average maturity of MMF assets tends to minimize interest rate risk

MMFs invested in non-US securities reserve the right to charge a redemption fee or to temporarily suspend redemptions “because of market conditions and other factors”

MMFs invested exclusively in US government securities do not reserve the right to charge redemption fees or to suspend redemption.

I began this letter last night, but this morning I found this in Reuters based on a note from Bank of America:

The Federal Reserve may announce measures on Sunday night aimed at bolstering liquidity in the commercial paper market, used by companies for short-term loans, analysts at Bank of America wrote. The bank’s analysts said they believe the Fed will announce a Commercial Paper Funding Facility, an operation previously used in 2008 in which the Fed buys commercial paper from issuers directly, and a Commercial Paper Dealer Purchase Facility in which the Fed would buy commercial paper from dealers directly. The measures, if taken, would be aimed at buffering the market ahead of potentially large outflows from money market funds in coming days, analysts at the bank wrote. "We believe it imperative the Fed roll out these facilities on Sunday night given the looming expected prime (money market fund) outflows and necessity of their ability to sell (commercial paper) in order to raise cash,” the report said. ‘If the Fed waits too long the (money market fund) outflow pressure could mount and the risk of a large scale (money market fund) run could increase.’ “

A related Reuters headline today:

If panic is causing this at grocery stores (my local grocery yesterday), it may begin to do the equivalent in money market funds:

Action/Recommendation:

For all accounts over which I have discretion, I have placed orders to be executed at the close of business Monday to move all money market assets from funds with credit risk and liquidity risk (SWVXX and SNAXX) to the Schwab 100% Treasuries money fund (SNSXX), and have done routine cash sweeps into SNSXX as well. Treasuries do not have credit risk by definition, and they are expected to be more liquid in the event of a run on money funds than the commercial paper in other money funds.

Note, that no money funds any longer guarantee the $1.00 price by backing it with sponsor assets, which include the SNSXX Treasuries money fund from Schwab. However, Schwab and other money fund sponsors have the right to charge redemption fees and/or to temporarily suspend redemptions if need be, except Schwab will not charge redemption fees or temporarily suspend redemptions for SNSXX which holds only Treasury securities.

I have verified with Vanguard and Fidelity, and presume for others, that they also will not charge redemption fees or suspend redemptions for their money market funds invested 100% in US government securities.

For those clients with assets over which I do not have discretion or control at Schwab, and those with assets at other brokerages or with other RIAs, I recommend the same fundamental action – switch assets from money funds that are not 100% invested in US government securities, to ones that are 100% invested in US government securities.

These images show the portfolio holdings of Schwab money market funds – SNSXX is 100% Treasuries (weighted average maturity as of 12/31/2019 was 53 days)

SWVXX and SNAXX

SNSXX

Fidelity government securities MMF: SPAXX

Vanguard government securities MMF: VUSXX

