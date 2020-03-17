Sentiment Speaks: Fed - Please Stop 'Helping'

The market is showing us now just how powerless the Fed really is to stem the tide of a negative mass sentiment.

Everyone believes that the Fed controls our market akin to a belief in God.

I can no longer count the number of times when I have had members of my services and commenters on my articles claiming that the Fed and the government “certainly” control the market.

You see, each of the rallies we have experienced for years have been coinciding with Fed actions. So, the assumption that everyone accepts as truth is that the Fed clearly directs and controls the markets.

While many who read me scoff at the proposition, markets are controlled by mass sentiment, not some exogenous power. A number of years ago, Elliott Wave International published this chart to show just how the government and Fed was powerless to be able to prevent or even stop the decline in 2008-09:

So, I have attempted many times in the past to explain that sentiment is what controls our market. The Fed does not have the power so many believe them to possess. And, to this end, I have posted this outline of all the prior market “crashes” which were not preventable by the Fed:

“Those that believe in the omnipotence of the Central Bank believe they stand ready to prevent market crashes. Not only was this proven to be untrue back in 2008-2009, we cannot even say it is true even during this bull market we have been experiencing since that time. The advent of the “plunge protection team” back in 1987 was supposed to prevent disorderly market declines, like that experienced in 1987. So, let’s take a look at just how well the PPT/Central Bank has done to bring “order” to the stock market since that time. Since 1987, I don't think that anyone can fool themselves into believing that we have not experienced periods of significant volatility, despite the PPT/Central Bank being “on the job.” In fact, the following instances are just some of the highlights of volatility since the supposed inception of the Plunge Protection Team: •February of 2001: Equity markets declined of 22% within seven weeks; •September of 2001: Equity markets declined 17% within three weeks; •July of 2002: Equity markets declined 22% within three weeks; •September of 2008: Equity markets declined 12% within one week; •October of 2008: Equity markets declined 30% within two weeks; •November of 2008: Equity markets declined 25% within three weeks; •February of 2009: Equity markets declined 23% within three weeks. •May of 2010: Equity markets experienced a "Flash Crash." Specifically, the market started out the day down over 30 points in the S&P500 and proceeded to lose another 70 points within minutes. That is a loss of 9% in one day, but the market did manage to close down only 3.1% in one day! •July of 2011: Equity markets declined 18% within two weeks •August 2015: Equity markets decline 11% within one week •January 2016: Equity markets decline 13% within three weeks Based upon these facts, you can even argue that significant stock market "plunges" have become more common events since the advent of the Plunge Protection Team, especially since we have experienced more significant "plunges" within the 20 years after the supposed creation of the "Team" than in the 20 year period before.”

Unfortunately, the faith in the Fed’s power is misplaced and many will only learn this the hard way. Are you even noticing the current “correlation” with the Fed action?

Based upon this chart, should we not be begging the Fed to simply stop trying to help?

Until the negative sentiment trend runs its course, the Fed and the government will be powerless to stem the tide. And, we still have more work to do before this decline completes. And once we are done with the correction then the Fed can have its “power” back (smile).

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.