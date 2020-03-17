Apple: More Downside As Consensus Estimates Remain Exuberant

We think Apple has further downside, as earnings into 2021 will likely be impacted with increasing cyclical risks, while the stock continues to trade at an elevated valuation premium.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic represents a major disruption to the company's sales trends globally, which has yet to be fully reflected in consensus expectations.

Apple is down about 13% in 2020, outperforming the broader market indexes including the S&P 500 Index, which has declined by 22%.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has held up relatively well amid the ongoing market crash supported by its overall strong fundamentals, including a robust balance sheet. The stock is down by 12% year to date in 2020 compared to 22% in the S&P 500 Index (SPY), although the pullback in percentage terms is worse from all-time high levels reached in mid-February. The ongoing coronavirus epidemic is an unprecedented situation disrupting the global economy with an unknown outlook for a containment timetable and as to when consumer activity levels can normalize. Recognizing Apple's strength and leadership position in tech, we maintain a bearish view, as the company will likely face challenges in regaining operating momentum in an eventual recovery process representing a longer-lasting impact on growth and earnings. We expect more downside for AAPL from current levels considering valuation multiples remain well above long-term averages for the company.

(Source: Finviz)

AAPL 2020 and 2021 Estimates are Still too Aggressive

To Apple's credit, management has been proactive at updating investors on its operations going back to mid-February when it announced the closure of Apple stores in China and warned of sales pressures for the fiscal Q1 given the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak. From the press release, the company said it would not meet previously targeted revenue guidance for the March quarter citing temporary supply constraints and demand pressures in China. One key sentence we highlight is that at the time, the company continued to see strong demand outside China.

Outside of China, customer demand across our product and service categories has been strong to date and in line with our expectations.

Clearly, conditions globally have deteriorated in the month since, with the situation now impacting all countries in a scenario that was not envisioned at the time. This past week, Apple announced it would close all stores worldwide as a response to the escalating situation. While its products can still be purchased online and through other retailers, the more bearish trend is the widespread pressure on consumer spending with retail disrupted worldwide.

We highlight that through this complex and still rapidly evolving situation, consensus market estimates for full fiscal year revenue and EPS have remained relatively stable. A few weeks ago, there was an expectation that if the virus was simply contained to China and represented only a temporary impact, a strong rebound into Q2 would help support full-year results. According to revisions history, current year revenue and EPS estimates for Apple have only declined by 1.8% and 3.6% each respectively.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

In our opinion, it's now clear that these published estimates expecting revenue growth of 6.7% this year and 10.5% in 2021 along with a ~15% increase EPS increase in each of the next two years are simply stale. To be clear, there is often a lag between when Wall Street updates these figures and when they can be reflected in financial databases. Our point is that even considering the sharp selloff in shares over the past 2 weeks, sharply weaker growth and earnings are more bearish trends that may not have been fully priced into the stock.

The market appears to be looking beyond this year with thinking that the coronavirus catastrophe is a transitory issue which Apple, along with most other companies, can overcome. There is a general view that when the virus is contained, global economic conditions will normalize and pent-up demand will recover some of the lost sales during the current disruptions.

We take a more bearish view, seeing structural impacts on the global economy that will be difficult to overcome for the foreseeable future. There is a possibility that poor consumer sentiment and business confidence in the near term can lead to a deep recession beyond the containment of the virus. As businesses see reduced demand, we expect the labor market and hiring to be frozen and the weakest companies forced to cut headcounts and pull back on spending. Rising unemployment and reduced economic activity going forward can extend through 2021 as companies turn to efficiency and cost-cutting measures. Apple, as a multinational, is likely to see weaker demand for its products and services in all countries in a recessionary environment.

Let's roll back the valuation

Based on the current estimates for AAPL, the stock currently at $255.50 is trading at a forward P/E of 19.1x 2020 and 16.5x fiscal 2021 consensus EPS. Let's consider a modest 15% cut to current 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates for AAPL. Our forecast assumes AAPL will earn $11.38 this year and $13.20 in fiscal 2021.

By this measure, the stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 22.5x for 2020 earnings and 19.4x for fiscal 2021 EPS, based on our forecast. Essentially, with lower earnings at a constant share price, the P/E ratios move higher.

The point we highlight is that for AAPL, the longer-term P/E ratio average for the stock is 17.8x for the past 3 years and 15.5x over the past decade. Based on this one measure, it's fair to say the stock is expensive relative to historical valuations. If we apply the long-term P/E multiple of 15.5x on our 2020 EPS estimate of $13.20, we get a fair value for the stock at $204.60, implying another 20% downside from the current share price.

Data by YCharts

The risk we are warning about is a combination of revisions lower to earnings estimates and a contraction in the valuation multiples. This exercise can be applied to any stock, highlighting the downside risk for AAPL and the broader market even despite what has already been a deep correction.

In a recessionary environment, we expect sentiment to weigh on risk assets, driving lower growth premiums across the market. The other consideration is that even if Apple traded down to ~$200, a case could still be made that the stock is expensive. Keep in mind that in early 2019, AAPL traded as low as $135 per share, which at the time represented a forward P/E ratio of about 12x.

The question investors need to be asking themselves is how much downside do next year's earnings have from the current estimates, and what is a fair valuation multiple. Using our 2021 EPS estimate of $13.21 and applying a 1-year forward P/E multiple between 12.5x and 15.5x, our price target for the AAPL is $185, at which level we would consider taking a bullish position, all else equal. For reference, APPL traded at this level as recently as June 2019, less than 9 months ago.

(Source: Table by BOOX Research)

Keep in mind that even with our slashed earnings estimate for next year, the figures still represent growth compared to 2019 results. Apple can use its cash position to maintain stock buybacks, and its increase proportion of service-related revenues also supports profitability as a high-margin business. A deeper contraction in earnings implying an even more bearish scenario would accordingly send shares even lower.

From the valuation matrix presented above, assuming the current consensus EPS estimate for 2021 remains stable, the upside in the stock price will require an expansion of the P/E multiple. Typically, companies can command a higher premium if growth is accelerating and the outlook for profitability is improving, which is not the case here. To the upside, a faster-than-expected containment of the virus and renaissance of global growth expectations would represent more positive bullish trends for the stock and would likely improve sentiment.

Our concerns are more based on the global macro and cyclical outlook, which we expect to deteriorate going forward beyond the coronavirus impact. We believe the current consensus is too aggressive and the stock should trade at narrower multiples. Apple is not immune to trends in consumer spending.

Verdict

As a market leader and harbinger for large-cap tech, it's difficult to envision a scenario where the outlook for Apple and the market diverges significantly going forward. If Apple indeed has +30% more downside in a bearish case, the implication is that the broader stock market can also trade significantly lower in a recessionary environment. While the company benefits from its overall strong fundamentals and robust balance sheet, we argue that the stock is simply overvalued with exuberant expectations. We recommend investors maintain a defensive approach with allocations to fixed income, as the outlook for the market remains bearish. Investors patient for a deeper selloff may be rewarded with buying opportunities at more attractive valuation levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.