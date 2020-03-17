Enphase: Sustainable Energy, Powerful Upside, Unfairly Punished

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is a solar energy-focused equipment and software solutions provider, and the shares have been unfairly punished during the recent market turmoil. The company was publicly listed in 2012, and has experienced a substantial turnaround driven by a new CEO who took over in 2017. Enphase is well-positioned to leverage long-term, secular growth in solar energy adoption globally over the next decade. The shares have tremendous long-term price appreciation potential.

Overview:

Enphase Energy, Inc. produces equipment that is used in the conversion as well as storage of solar energy. The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of its microinverters. These devices convert direct current (DC) generated by single photovoltaics to alternate current (AC), the form of energy that can be stored or used at homes. The company also sells AC battery storage systems and cloud-based monitoring app. The monitoring app helps customers track all panel level data such as kilowatts of power generated from each panel per hour, week or year.

Microinverter Tutorial – How do microinverters differ from traditional inverters?

There are 3 types of solar inverters available in the market. String Inverters are central inverters which are installed in the basement of a house and are connected with solar panels typically installed on the rooftop. All the conversion from DC to AC current takes place through the inverter in the basement. Although these are the more affordable types of inverters, they have their fair share of disadvantages. Firstly, since the panels are connected in series, even if one of the panels is damaged, the entire string stops working, and no solar power is generated until the damaged panel is replaced. Secondly, string inverters work well only if the panels receive direct sunlight for the entire day. If there is shade on any of the panels, the whole string produces power at a less efficient rate.

The second type of solution is a central inverter with power optimizers as part of the package. SolarEdge (SEDG), Enphase’s competitor, specializes in this type of offering. Optimizers are installed at the back of each panel which helps to control the power generated from each panel independently; so if one panel is not functioning, the overall system does not suffer. Power optimizers also help control the flow of current to central inverters where actual conversion of power takes place. Although this offering is costlier than string inverters, it also provides a major upgrade to traditional string inverters by overcoming the latter’s disadvantages.

Finally, the third type of inverter is a microinverter which Enphase offers. Microinverter is an equipment attached to the back of each solar panel that converts DC to AC right at the panel level, thereby eliminating the need for a central converter. The added advantage of this system is that consumers can start producing solar energy at a small level. Expansion of capacity by adding multiple panels can be done in the future as required. Finally, Microinverters produce more power per panel, thereby increasing efficiency. Enphase currently holds around 30% of the market in the US (including acquired SunPower’s inverter business) as compared to 60% share currently held by SolarEdge. Enphase’s microinverters are costlier than SolarEdge’s power optimizers but also offer relative advantages as discussed above.

Solar energy revolution and expansion of addressable market

The US residential solar market saw healthy growth in demand in 2019 primarily due to increased adoption rates thanks to steady decline in photovoltaic prices as well as some pull forward in demand as consumers take advantage of the solar investment tax credits before they expire. Currently, the federal government provides a 26% Investment tax credit (ITC) that customers installing solar energy systems for residential or for commercial use can write off against their federal tax liability. These tax credits are set to expire in 2021, however may be extended again as they were in 2015.

Since 2012, the US residential solar segment has added over 14,300 MW in capacity. Enphase expects the global solar residential market to grow at a CAGR of 10% until 2022 while the microinverter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~20% until 2023 as a result of share gains from traditional inverters as well as underlying increases in solar energy adoption. Enphase’s presence in Europe and Asia will allow the company to leverage growth in solar energy adoption abroad.

Worth mentioning, and for some perspective, Tesla (TSLA) is another industry player, and it offers solar and storage with its Powerwall battery. However, Enphase batteries are different in that they integrate with existing solar systems.

While solar energy has seen strong growth in the US, Enphase’s journey hasn’t been linear

Back in 2015-2017, Enphase was struggling due to high operational losses and large negative cash flows that were creating financial stress. The then-CEO Paul Nahi was replaced by its then-COO Badri Kothandaraman. During this time, the company funded its losses via a mix of debt and equity raises from strategic investors such as T. J. Rodgers, founder of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), and John Doerr, Chairman of venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins.

Since then, continuous product improvements and reduction in costs have helped Enphase return to profitability. Enphase delivered strong financial performance in 2019. The company reported revenue of $624 million which represents growth of almost 100% on a YoY basis. While improvement in product quality (with IQ7 and underlying market growth) contributed to the performance, the master supply agreement signed with SunPower (SPWR) in 2018 played a major role in the outsized growth as the company was able to attach its inverters to Sun Power panels. While this lift will not be repeated every year, we continue to expect the company to grow revenue at a 25% plus rate.

Next major catalyst: Ensemble system

Enphase is transforming itself from a pure-play microinverter company to a smart home energy management systems company through its Ensemble home management system. Currently, solar panels help lower the cost of electricity for a household by reducing purchases of electricity from the grid but one still needs to be linked to the grid to be able to use solar energy due to technical as well as regulatory reasons. The company’s ensemble system combines microinverter, a battery as well as a smart switch that automatically switches the home energy system from grid to off-grid and vice versa depending on whether there is a power outage or not. In case of an outage, the solar panel and battery can continue to provide electricity to the household which is a step change from the status quo.

While the ensemble system will be shipped with the company’s new generation IQ8 microinverters, the company’s current installed base of IQ6 and IQ7 can work with the new battery and smart switch device to construct the same home management system. This is significant as there are already numerous IQ6 and IQ7 households that this product can be sold to along with sales to new customers. The company will likely start shipments of batteries in Q1 2020 with Q2 seeing the full impact of the introduction. Standalone IQ8 microinverters will be shipped in the back half of 2020. To sum, the next 12 months are going to be critical for the company to execute as the opportunity is significant with the new product flow.

Robust balance sheet and strong cash flows

Along with the operations, the company’s FCF picture has also seen a turnaround. Its FCF increased from a mere $12 million in 2018 to $124 million in 2019. Growth in units shipped and margin expansion are the primary drivers of the significant uptick in FCF. Additionally, the company has long-term debt of $105 million and cash & cash equivalents of over $250 million, providing ample room to invest in the business. Finally, the interest coverage ratio has also gone up from 2 times in 2018 to 13 times by the end of 2019.

Valuations were recovering (until the current market turmoil hit), and the shares now provide dramatic upside

Both the companies, Enphase and SolarEdge, had a strong 2019. As evident from the chart below, Enphase trailed SolarEdge prior to 2018 due to chronic underperformance. However, post turnaround and with visibility into new product introductions, the two companies have switched places and now Enphase trades at a significant premium to SolarEdge. While we were not expecting further multiple expansion (prior to current market-wide distress), we believe Enphase will be a share gainer over the next 24 months and therefore earnings growth (and multiple expansion) will drive dramatic upside for the stock.

Risks

Expiry of Solar Investment Tax Credit: The Solar ITC allowed by the federal government which stands at 26% this year for residential as well as commercial solar investments will get reduced to 22% in 2021. Thereafter, from 2022, residential owners will not be allowed any tax credits while commercial owners will be allowed a tax credit of 10%. A reduction of tax credits can lead to a decline in demand for solar panels from 2022, thereby negatively affecting the business. Having said that, underlying attractiveness of solar energy in terms of energy independence and cost savings will continue to deliver growth.

Coronavirus impacts and steps to contain it: China is a solar industry giant with 78% of the world’s solar modules being manufactured there. Nine out of the top 10 solar module makers are based in China and potential for a deep supply chain disruption has caused anxiety among investors. In an effort to contain the supply disruptions from China, Enphase has expanded its manufacturing capacity in Mexico. SolarEdge Technologies, the primary competitor of Enphase, has also ramped up its manufacturing capacity in Hungary and Vietnam to hedge itself from the coronavirus impact. However, as the virus spreads globally, the global economy continues to deal with the impacts, and uncertainty remains as to the duration and severity of the virus’ impact on the economy.

Conclusion

Enphase’s transformation into a technology-driven, home energy management solutions provider, coupled with the company’s significant market share in the growing solar energy industry, makes for an outstanding investment opportunity. Further, recent market turmoil makes Enphase worth considering among our top coronavirus opportunities, as the company is well-positioned to experience profitable growth and its valuation has become exceptionally attractive considering the growth and multiple expansion opportunities.

