Cheap Oil Now For Long

In the context of supply and demand balance, the price of Brent oil at $30 is absolutely normal.

The expected surplus in the oil market can increase oil stocks in the OECD countries to ~3,200 mb by the end of the year.

Ultimately, any commodity market is managed by supply and demand balance, and not by emotions of its participants. And, from this point of view, I would like to assess the perspective of the oil market after the epochal 178th OPEC meeting.

So, the OPEC+ deal is dead, at least for now. Russian Energy Minister stated that in the near future Russia will increase output by as much as 0.5 mb/d. Saudi Arabia plans to ramp up oil production to 12.3 mb/d from April. And even if the rest of the OPEC members won't significantly increase oil production, the overall picture is rather gloomy.

Based on these simple numbers and the latest OPEC forecast regarding the structure of global supply and demand in the oil market, we obtain the following structure of the oil market global balance for the next quarters:

As we can see, the global oil market is to have a stable surplus at least until the end of the year. Let's estimate what this means for the fundamental price of oil.

In the long run, in the commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. There are a number of markers for this balance. And for the oil market, I distinguish two such markers: (1) the OECD commercial closing stock levels and (2) the number of days of forward consumption in OECD (stocks divided by projected daily oil consumption). Both of these indicators demonstrate a qualitative long-term relationship with the price of oil:

Now, given that oil consumption by OECD countries is approximately 50% of the global consumption level, it can be assumed that the possible surplus in the global oil market will be compensated by 50% due to oil inventory in the OECD countries. This means that the expected surplus in the oil market can increase oil stocks in the OECD countries to ~3,200 mb by the end of the year. This will be a historical high.

In the context of the first model, this means that the current price of Brent crude oil is actually in the predicted range:

In the context of the second model the same is true:

And all this provided that the current forecast of global oil demand will not be worsened. But there is no such guarantee because of the pandemic.

Bottom line

Of course, the calculations are approximate. But they show us that the collapse of the alliance between Russia and Saudi Arabia potentially leads to an increase in the OECD commercial closing stock levels to a new historical high. And in the context of the proposed models, this indicates that the price of Brent oil at $30 is absolutely normal. Therefore, it makes no sense to wait for a rebound in the Brent oil price back to $50 in the near term.

Now a lot depends on the reaction of the US shale industry to the new oil price level. But with an eye on the current situation in the world, I do not expect a significant increase in the oil price in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.