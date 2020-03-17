Weekly FX: USD And JPY To Remain Strong

Macro News

Global: As more and more countries are now facing a national lockdown, central banks have been taking coordinative actions in the past two weeks, cutting rates aggressively and announcing the launch or the expansion of asset purchase programs in order to avoid a complete meltdown of the financial system. In its second emergency meeting, the Fed did not disappoint and announced a series of measures that includes: a 100bps rate cut to 0%/0.25%, the launch of QE5 ($500 billion of Treasuries and $200 billion of MBS) and coordinated swap lines in order to enhance the provision of liquidity. The IMF also fired a 1 trillion USD loan capacity to help countries that are currently struggling with the implications of Covid-19. The question now is: will these moves be enough to save the economy? All these measures should have in theory crashed the US dollar relative to other currencies; however, we think that the global panic is far from being over, and we expect demand for the greenback to remain elevated. In addition, European governments are shortly going to announce more stringent rules for citizens (curfews, shutdown of public transport), pushing the entire economic area into a total depression.

What about self-employed workers? For instance, it is estimated that nearly 20 million people are self-employed in the Euro area. If the whole economy shuts down for 6 to 8 weeks, should we expect a significant proportion of them to be unemployed? It is hard to quantify a base scenario for the coming quarters, but it is not going to a V-shape recovery for sure.

Market-based measures of inflation expectations have also been falling, following the path of equity and oil prices. The 5Y5Y USD inflation swap is currently trading at 1.65%, its record low, diverging significantly from the Fed’s 2 percent target (Figure 1, left frame). It is important to understand that the 5Y5Y swaps do not reflect a measure of long-term inflation expectations, but the demand for inflation hedges; in theory, energy prices should not have an influence on LT inflation expectations, as timely monetary policy adjustments should offset price shocks.

Precious metals: Interestingly, precious metals have been plunging recently despite the elevated price volatility; platinum, silver and palladium are down 18%, 14% and 12%, respectively, while gold is down 4% on Monday, clearly indicating that some participants are getting liquidated (due to massive margin calls, customers are selling gold aggressively to fund these margin calls). However, in the past 30 years, gold and silver have usually acted as reliable "safe havens" in periods of market stress (i.e., when VIX has been trading above 20). Further consolidation could be a good opportunity to buy the dips for a long-term position.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

As expected, net short specs on the US Treasuries decreased significantly in the past month, down 711K to 525K in the week ending March 10th on the back of a rapid plunge in interest rates. Net specs have now turned positive for the 5Y to 52K, and we should expect the speculators to reduce their short exposures on US Treasuries, as price volatility remains high in the coming weeks.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The global USD shortage fear that has been haunting investors’ mind in the past 2 weeks created a strong demand for the greenback, and EURUSD consolidated back below 1.12 after flirting with its 1.1450 resistance last week (which corresponds to the 50% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range). We went short at 1.1385 and reached our first target at 1.1285, hence we moved our stop to that level (1.1285) in order to lock in some profit. We like being slightly long the USD for now.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: The euro also performed strongly against the GBP; EURGBP is up nearly 10 figures and is currently trading at the high of its 3-year range of 0.8310-0.93. We saw that GBP is a risk-on currency, performing very poorly in periods of market stress. We would stay away for now, as Cable is set to retest the 1.20 support in this currency environment.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: Even though the Japanese yen is not looking very attractive against the USD, the rest of the crosses (AUD, EUR, GBP or CAD) have been falling drastically in recent weeks. We are confident in JPY's status of safe and would recommend holding some against GBP or AUD. We will try to buy some yen if we see a small consolidation against its traditional crosses.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: We also like being long USD against the Swiss franc. We increased our stop on our long position to 0.9350.

Gold (GLD): We got stopped very quickly on our trade idea, but we still think that holding some gold for the medium term is a good investment. The recent sell-off in the precious metal market is mainly due to margin calls and some liquidations; we would stay out for the moment but considered getting a long position in the short term if it consolidates to lower levels.

Chart Of The Week

In last week’s FX weekly, we showed that in the past 30 years (since the VIX inception), the Japanese yen has acted as the ultimate "safe haven" among the most liquid G10 currencies, averaging 44.3bps in monthly return when the VIX was trading above 20. On the other hand, the Australian dollar, which is referred as the risk-on currency, usually performs poorly in periods of market stress.

Hence, this chart shows the relationship between AUDJPY, one of our favorite currency pairs to watch, against the World (ex-US) equities. In the past two years, and especially in 2019, we can notice that the two times series have been diverging; while equities experienced one of their biggest rallies in the past two decades last year, the AUDJPY exchange rate was constantly weakening, pricing in a strong sell-off. However, the divergence did not last for too long, as global equities have been sold aggressively in the past two weeks, quickly converging back to their "fair value."

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.