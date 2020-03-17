Zentalis IPO Is Important To Watch, Diversified Pipeline Expands Market Opportunity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) is looking to go through with an IPO to list itself on the market. It has already filed its S-1 filing form with the SEC and is looking to expand its cancer pipeline. This is a biotech that should be on your radar because it has a variety of drugs in its pipeline. This biotech is already testing several drugs and it expects that data readouts will happen sometime during this year in 2020. It is also a good biotech because of its diversified pipeline. It is not just focusing on one type of protein target found in cancer. It has several different targets that it is going after. Lastly, the science is promising in that Zentalis had already formed a partnership with Pfizer (PFE) back in 2018.

Lead Product ZN-c5 Has Two Focused Trials

The lead product in Zentalis' pipeline is ZN-c5, which is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD). It is currently being explored in a phase 1/2 study treating patients with estrogen receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or ER+/HER2-, advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Where investors may have a good catalyst update here is with respect to clinical data expected in the latter part of 2020. Specifically, results from the phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation study are expected to be released in the second half of 2020.

The thing about Zentalis is that ZN-c5 is the lead study in the pipeline. However, it is a versatile drug. That's because ZN-c5 is also being explored in combination with the company's other cancer drug, known as ZN-d5, which is a BCL-2 inhibitor. The combination of ZN-c5 and ZN-d5 is eventually going to be developed in a phase 1/2 study to treat patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer. However, before then, ZN-d5 is going to be evaluated in a study to treat patients with hematological malignancies. Specifically, the biotech is going to file an IND to the FDA in the first half of 2020 to begin a study for ZN-d5. The goal is to initiate a phase 1 study using ZN-d5 to treat patients with one of these two hematological malignancies:

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

B-cell lymphoma

One of these target indications will be chosen to be advanced in a phase 1 trial. Such a trial is expected to be initiated by the second half of 2020.

The biotech is early in clinical testing for all of its drugs. As shown above, there are a couple of catalysts that will be coming out in 2020. There are other catalysts that are expected in 2021 also. There is another drug candidate by the name of ZN-c3, which is an inhibitor of WEE1 (protein tyrosine kinase). There is a phase 1/2 study using ZN-c3 to treat patients with advanced solid tumors already initiated and results from this study are expected in 2021. Another drug in the pipeline is ZN-e4, which is an irreversible inhibitor of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). This clinical product is being explored in a phase 1/2 study treating patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Results from this study are also anticipated in 2021.

Financials

According to the S-1 SEC Filing, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had $67.2 million in cash as of December 31, 2019. It is gearing up for its IPO soon and it intends to raise up to $100 million in cash. At the moment, the price and date of its IPO are not yet known. However, it intends to use the cash to fund the pipeline I noted above. Raising the amount of cash upon its IPO, I don't foresee an immediate risk for dilution. That will change quickly though as additional INDs are filed in 2020 and new studies are initiated. No exact estimated date has been given on how long the cash will last at this time. In the worst-case scenario, it could possibly need to raise cash again in early 2021. However, that depends on the timing of new studies and any other expenses the company will need in the coming year.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk would be the IPO being done. If it ends up being done during this challenging environment, where the market has been shaky, then there is a risk it could trade lower upon its debut. A second risk would be the early-stage development status of its pipeline. A majority of the drugs in the pipeline are in phase 1/2 studies for the time being. A majority of the catalysts are taking place in the second half of 2020 and then beyond that in 2021. The main catalyst is a trial readout for the phase 1/2 study using ZN-c5 to treat patients with estrogen receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or ER+/HER2-, advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Monotherapy dose escalation data for this study is expected in the second half of 2020. The risk for it is that there are two aspects to consider. There will be safety data reported and probably a look at preliminary efficacy also. There is no guarantee that higher doses will be tolerable. In addition, it will be important to see if ZN-c5 is active in achieving a possible response for this patient population. Either that, or some type of early clinical activity being achieved.

Conclusion

Zentalis seems like a good speculative biotech to look into upon its IPO. I think the strength of it lies with respect to its diversified pipeline. In that, each clinical product in the pipeline is different. The four different products highlighted again are:

ZN-c5 - selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD)

ZN-c3 - WEE1 inhibitor (protein tyrosine kinase)

ZN-d5 - selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 ((BCL-2))

ZN-e4 - irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)

The most notable protein you likely have seen from other pharmaceutical companies is EGFR. Lots of companies have targeted cancer cells that express the EGFR mutation. The point here is that having a diverse group of clinical products reduces investor risk. There is no guarantee that one or all drugs will ultimately be successful. However, having multiple shots on goal increases the probability that one of the studies may achieve positive data. The first trial readout in the second half of 2020, using ZN-c5 to treat patients with breast cancer, will be an important milestone for the biotech. If it can show dose-dependent improvement in that patient population, then it will be in good shape. All these reasons are why I view it as a good upcoming IPO.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.